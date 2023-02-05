The DIY Project You Should Take On, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you're feeling blah about your home, a small interior design project may be in order. And why not do it yourself? From simple upgrades like painting your walls to more involved changes like reupholstering your favorite chair, one project can make all the difference. To find out whether you should head to the hardware store for a paintbrush or the craft store for fabric, we tapped Best Life's resident astrologer to share the DIY project you should take on this year, based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to get inspired.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer.

Aries: Build a backyard fire pit

Aries just wants to have fun! And when it comes to hosting, you like to put on a big show and make everyone feel welcome. Your bold and bright personality lights up any room, so it's no surprise that people find themselves drawn to your warmth.

Take this warm energy to the next level with a DIY stone fire pit in the backyard that all your friends can gather around. Whether you're roasting marshmallows or sharing a night of storytelling and laughter, this is the perfect accessory for fiery Aries.

Taurus: Tile a backsplash

Ready for a big project, Taurus? As the practical one of the zodiac, you don't act on impulse. You weigh your options (and weigh them again) before ever making a big decision. Therefore, the DIY you're most likely to take on is time-consuming and meticulous—but worth the effort.

Use this as an opportunity to ditch that boring, builder-grade kitchen backsplash (or bathroom backsplash!) that came with your home and put in something that better suits your style. It'll take a lot of measuring and precision, but you're up for it.

Gemini: Paint your walls

Geminis are the bright and bubbly socialites of the zodiac. Everything about your life is a bit out of the ordinary, and your sense of style is no different. Rather than follow the latest trends, you like to put an eclectic spin on things, which means you're always switching it up when creativity strikes.

The next time you're feeling restless, try painting your walls a different color to help shift your perspective. It's one of the quickest ways to transform a space, and it's just as easy to paint it back to white if you change your mind.

Cancer: Reupholster furniture

Cancers are the homebodies of the zodiac, which means you spend a lot of time turning your house into the perfect oasis. In fact, your interior design tastes are a cut above the rest in terms of coziness and style. Nobody appreciates the true value of family heirlooms and vintage pieces like you.

That's why reupholstering and refinishing old furniture is the perfect DIY project for you. While most people are quick to toss things out, you see the beauty in putting in a little effort to make something old new again.

Leo: Add mood lighting

Leos are the extroverted party animals of the zodiac, always striving to be in the limelight. You work hard to have nice things in your life, which means your personal style includes a lot of bold patterns, prints, and colors. Your home is your kingdom, sanctuary, and stage, so it needs to be just as extravagant and bright as you are.

Adding new lighting to your home or stringing lights above your outdoor patio will help set the mood whether you're enjoying a self-care night alone or entertaining a group of your closest friends.

Virgo: Put up wallpaper

You're very particular, Virgo, and that extends to your interior design tastes. You're not swayed by passing trends or Pinterest boards; you prefer timeless decor and clean lines that will never go out of style. And you're not afraid to tackle a project that requires a keen eye for detail.

While others may be fearful of wallpapering their home, you have the confidence to tackle this DIY project head-on. Plus, you get the bragging rights when it comes out looking professionally done.

Libra: Create a gallery wall

Libras have one of the most discerning eyes for design. You like your home to make you feel comfortable and at ease, and you prefer bright, open spaces. For you, it's all about finding the balance among personal touches, original pieces, and timeless designs that come together to be uniquely you.

So, the DIY project that best suits you is a one-of-a-kind gallery wall featuring photos of all of your adventures and family members, along with pieces from your favorite artists. Not only will it look beautiful, but it'll be a great conversation starter.

Scorpio: Paint a chalkboard wall

Scorpios are known for their intensity and love of privacy. Your home is your safe haven, which means you design it for your own comfort only. You're not concerned with impressing people with trendy decor or high-end furniture pieces; functionality and coziness are at the top of your list.

Give yourself the option to add some color or whimsy with a hand-painted chalkboard wall. If the mood strikes, you can adorn it with personal illustrations or messages. And the best part? You can always wipe the slate clean.

Sagittarius: Build bookshelves

Sagittarians are outgoing and friendly, and your design sense is equally playful. You're the zodiac's world traveler, which means you have plenty of souvenirs and eclectic tchotchkes from your adventures, not to mention a collection of guidebooks and a slew of photographs.

Display all your treasures on a custom-built shelving system. Not only does this give you a chance to reminisce about the many lives you've lived, but it also offers a warm and inviting atmosphere for guests who find themselves in your home.

Capricorn: Start a garden

Capricorns keep things pretty traditional. You like clean lines and classic silhouettes throughout your home, so you are not one to step outside the box with your decor. As an earth sign, the ways you add coziness and visual appeal are with natural colors and textures and fresh plant life.

Designing and building your own garden beds or indoor greenhouse will give you a chance to show off your skills and create a private oasis right at home. It might take a while to see the full results of this DIY, but you're happy to wait.

Aquarius: Make a mosaic table

No one word sums you up, Aquarius, and the same can be said about trying to pin down your design tastes. You enjoy a mix of classic lines and futuristic tech, bohemian accessories and avant-garde aesthetics. In most cases, the best way for you to find something that fits your style is to make it yourself.

The next time you get the urge to create, try reaching for some old plates and ceramic pieces to create a mosaic table top. This DIY project gives you the chance to make something functional that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

Pisces: Declutter and donate

This may be tough to hear, Pisces, but it might be time for some spring cleaning. You're the sentimental type who sees value in the smallest and most insignificant things. And while that gives you a very open-hearted disposition, it also makes you a bit of a pack rat.

Take a weekend to declutter your home and donate all of the things that are currently collecting dust in your closets. The good news is that once you clear out the space, you'll finally have room to store all of your art supplies!