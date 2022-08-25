Most people would list travel as one of their favorite activities. We all enjoy getting a break from the daily grind, seeing new places, and trying new things. But for some people, booking plane tickets is more a compulsion than a hobby. These folks are prone to jetting off at a moment's notice, immersing themselves in new cultures, and regaling people back at home with stories of their adventures. As it turns out, this trait could be determined by their horoscope. Ahead, astrologers tell us the zodiac signs most likely to travel the world, from those with moderate wanderlust to those who are rarely in the same place for more than a weekend.

6 Cancer

This sign—represented by the crab—is a known homebody, always happy to crawl back into its shell. But in some ways, that quest for home can also lead them to travel.

"Crabs that come from immigrant stock are the most likely to visit their parents' and grandparents' home countries out of all the Zodiac signs," says Virginia Castiglione, an astrologer at Aquamarine Content. "One's roots are very important for Cancer, and experiencing their ancestral cultures is something they place a lot of value in."

During their travels, you'll find them chatting with locals to see if their family name rings any bells and testing out the local cuisine.

5 Taurus

Traveling the world requires organization and diligence—two traits Taurus has in abundance. What's more, they have a penchant for pleasure.

"If they experience the highest pleasure away from home, they will make space for foreign travel in their budgets and actually follow through," says Castiglione. Expect them to prefer leisurely beach vacations or long-term trips that require jumping through lots of logistical hoops (they have the patience and attention to detail to do this with ease).

4 Aquarius

Aquarius travels to break their routine and combat boredom. "Water-bearers need regular shake-ups, new experiences, and changes of location," says Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. "Plus, they are likely to surprise everyone around them with their destination. For example, when everyone goes to luxurious resorts, an Aquarius may travel to Africa to get familiar with indigenous tribal rituals."

They may also leave for a trip suddenly, without telling close friends or family first. You'll be shocked when they post a photo on social media. "She's where?!"

3 Gemini

Gemini is adventurous, friendly, and extroverted—and travel lights them up and makes them feel alive. "They crave unforgettable experiences and communication with new people," says Alta. "Gemini folks go on trips simply to change the scenery a bit."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But while they may travel often, they might not travel far. "For example, it's typical of a Gemini to go to a neighboring city for the weekend," Alta explains. "However, they should learn to understand other cultures more deeply and explore new worlds more willingly." By doing that, they'll be able to get more out of their getaways.

2 Pisces

Pisces is a spiritual traveler and lets their heart guide them from one destination to the next. "They revel in lost cultures, ancient civilizations, and paintings that tell a story," says Charlotte Kirsten, professional astrologer and founder of astrology and esoteric blog Typically Topical. "They crave deeper meaning when they travel, and so you'll frequently spot them lounging around a museum or wandering through the cobbled streets of Europe."

Even when they're not on vacation, they'll be planning their next trip—making Pinterest boards and reading site-specific history books to fully prepare.

1 Sagittarius

Each of the astrologers we consulted dubbed Sagittarius the zodiac sign most likely to travel the world. "This wanderlust-driven sign is renowned for its freedom-seeking and free-spirited nature," says Kirsten. "These fiery archers love nothing more than immersing themselves in everything a country has to offer; food, culture, art, anything that enables them to expand their knowledge and broaden their perspective on life."

Saggies aren't afraid to travel solo, either, and would rather book a trip on their own than wait for a friend to become available. "If there's a cheap deal to a faraway destination, you can bet Sagittarius will snag that opportunity," says Kirsten. "Book now, ask questions later!"