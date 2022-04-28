A lot goes into planning the perfect getaway. Between choosing the right hotel and finding the best local eateries, certain decisions can make or break your trip. But there's no choice more important than who you go on your vacation with. Hitting the road can reveal the best and worst in people's personalities—and believe it or not, your travel habits are heavily influenced by astrology. Before you pack your bags, it's important to check that you and your travel companion have a similar vacationing style. So, who shouldn't you bring along with you on your next grand adventure? Read on to discover which zodiac signs should never book a trip together.

Aries and Scorpio

Aries are no strangers to adventure. As the first sign of the zodiac, they are always looking for the next best thing and will seek out the most exciting excursions on any trip. On the flip side, their stubbornness makes them difficult to travel with in a large group. They can be domineering, bossy, and impulsive—making decisions in the moment rather than based on a specific itinerary. For this reason, it can be difficult for the methodical Scorpio to enjoy traveling with them. Aries tend to be more thrill-seeking and spontaneous while Scorpio prefers to make a plan and stick to it. With both of these signs ruled by the passionate and aggressive Mars, a tiny travel disagreement can quickly turn into a huge blow-up.

Taurus and Sagittarius

Taurus is known for their love of luxury and extravagance. You can expect a vacation with a Taurus to include plenty of decadent food, shopping sprees, and spa days. However, they're also known for taking their sweet time, regardless of who is trying to rush them out the door. While they may not be a problem when traveling with fellow earth signs Capricorn or Virgo, it's a deal-breaker for Sagittarius. As the adventurer of the zodiac, Sagittarius can't stand being held back or slowed down. Sagittarius will also likely want to do things that make Taurus a little nervous or pushes them too far outside their comfort zone—and chances are Sagittarius's carefree attitude will get on Taurus's nerves.

Gemini and Cancer

Geminis are sociable, charming, and witty, so traveling with them is an experience like nothing else. They aren't afraid to put themselves out there and make new friends while on the road. However, this intellectual air sign isn't the type to relax, even on vacation. If you're the kind of person who prefers a leisurely getaway, you may find yourself feeling burned out by Gemini's constant need for conversation and stimulation. Wherever they go, their trips usually include several destinations, hotel-hopping, and more than a few outfit changes. On the other hand, Cancers prefer vacations where they can relax and indulge in a little alone time. If Cancer goes away with Gemini to have a break from life, they'll likely need a second vacation afterward to recharge their social batteries. Meanwhile, Gemini will feel restricted by Cancer and their constant need to take a break from sightseeing and partying. So while these two signs make good enough friends, a vacation together can be really quite exhausting.

Cancer and Aquarius

As a lover of all things comfort and calm, Cancers are their happiest traveling somewhere that includes all-inclusive perks. These homebodies rarely leave the comfort of their own cabana and much prefer vacations with tons of privacy, comfort, and lounging around. However, this moody water sign needs a lot of alone time to recharge and can become crabby if they're too far away from creature comforts. This won't gel well with a rebellious Aquarius who prefers a vacation where they can fully immerse themselves in the local culture. Aquarius aren't concerned with five-star hotels or Michelin star meals. They'd rather go off the beaten path to find unique experiences. It's unlikely Aquarius will be able to convince Cancer to venture beyond their normal routine, even on an international vacation. A vacation with these two signs will be spent arguing about everything.

Leo and Virgo

Leos aren't known for being shy in any aspect of life, and vacationing is no different. They are usually the dominant personality on holiday, which makes them excellent travel partners for more laid-back signs like Gemini or Sagittarius, but not so much for organized signs like Virgo. Traveling with a Leo can be a major stress on a Virgo's nerves, and Leo's forceful personality can often overshadow Virgo. Not to mention, Virgo will have a hard time relaxing with all of the socializing and last-minute plans that Leo tends to indulge in on vacation. Virgos prefer a structured plan with spreadsheets, pre-booked reservations, and predictability. Leo will feel bored by Virgo constantly watching the clock and sticking to a strict schedule.

Virgo and Libra

Meticulous and detail-oriented, Virgos are the best at planning vacations that get the most bang for your buck—and you'll never be left wondering what's next on the itinerary. While sticking to a rigid schedule ensures you won't miss anything you came to see, it can also rob you of the chance to experience some real adventure. This can be a problem for the fun-loving Libra who prefers to keep their options open and see where the day takes them. They want to do a little bit of everything, while Virgo doesn't like the idea of wasting time wandering without a destination. Not only do these two signs desire different things, but they can also have problems communicating with each other. Libras are better off traveling with a more impulsive, less anxious sign than Virgo.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Libra and Capricorn

Libras are known for their love of luxury and their eye for artistry. Every vacation is a chance for Libra to show off their aesthetic side and spend a little cash. This doesn't bode well for the fiscally responsible Capricorn. Unlike Libra who doesn't bother checking their bank balance while on a trip, Capricorn will go to any extreme to save a few bucks here or there. These two will spend the majority of their trip arguing about where to eat, how late to stay out, and whether or not that excursion is worth the price tag. Libra will think Capricorn is being too cheap, and Capricorn will balk at Libra's frivolous spending habits. Though neither of these signs will outright express their frustrations with the other, you can expect plenty of passive-aggressive comments for the duration of their time together.

Scorpio and Pisces

Scorpios are the secret romantics of the zodiac, which make them the best travel partners for a cozy getaway. However, it's hard for them to enjoy the spontaneity that comes with jet setting. They don't enjoy the hiccups of traveling and get flustered when things don't go according to plan, which can lead to irritability and frustration. On the other hand, carefree Pisces thrives in the unknown and likes to go with the flow. They are also less likely to take charge of a trip when things go sideways, leaving Scorpio to pick up the pieces and deal with things on their own. Scorpio will quickly grow resentful of Pisces's indifference, and Pisces won't be able to stand Scorpio's pessimistic attitude. These two likely won't be on speaking terms by the time they're back at baggage check.

Sagittarius and Aries

Sagittarius is known as the world traveler of the zodiac. There's a good chance that wherever you're headed this sign has been there, done that. And while it's nice to know a bit about the location you're headed to, Sagittarius can be a bit domineering when it comes to playing tour guide. Because of how often they travel, this feisty fire sign thinks they know best because. However, this may be a problem for equally stubborn Aries, who doesn't take kindly to being told what to do. Aries and Sagittarius might get along fine at home, but a trip together is sure to bring out a power struggle. Aries is too proud to admit when their idea isn't the best one, and Sagittarius would rather win a fight than compromise. They'll spend more time arguing about who knows more rather than just enjoying their trip.

Capricorn and Leo

Capricorns are known for their financial savvy and leadership qualities. You'll never be left wondering if the details have been planned for when traveling with this earth sign. However, they're also motivated by financial security and love a good bargain. And while that might be a good quality to have when booking high-price items like plane tickets, Capricorns are known for being a bit cheap and getting caught up looking for a bargain instead of just enjoying the authentic experiences a trip has to offer. On the other hand, Leo is here for a good time and won't hesitate to spend a little cash. Their love of all things luxury will put major stress on whatever travel budget Capricorn is trying to stick to, and Leo will find it hard to get Capricorn to loosen up and simply live in the moment. These two signs are just too different to see eye to eye on what makes a vacation exciting and will likely end up splitting up to do their own thing before the trip's end.

Aquarius and Taurus

Known as the rebel of the zodiac, Aquarius is quick to embrace new experiences and cultures when traveling. Their idea of a great vacation involves anything that gives them an adrenaline rush and really immersing themselves in their new environment. This makes them incredible international travel partners. However, this impatient sign gets bored easily and doesn't like to stay in one place for too long. They'll likely have you rushing from one place to the next before you get a chance to see everything you came for. This can cause friction with Taurus who prefers a vacation where they can sleep in and take their time enjoying the sights.

Pisces and Pisces

Pisces are laidback and agreeable and prefer to have their schedule open when on vacation. They are very willing to do whatever their traveling companion wants to do. While that might be ideal for a more take-charge friend, for others it can be infuriating to be left making all the decisions. Their relaxed attitude can sometimes be read as indifference, which is why a trip between two Pisces will quickly fall apart. Between the pair of them, there's nobody who is willing to step up and make the choices that need to be made. This will lead to a lot of wasted time and missed opportunities to get out and experience the destination. Pisces are also prone to forgetfulness, which means you'll be dealing with more hiccups than necessary when two of these signs are together. You're better off taking a trip with Capricorn or Virgo.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.