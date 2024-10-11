Greenland to Ghana: 10 Places You're Not Visiting But Should Be, New Travel Report Says

If you compare your bucket list with a fellow traveler, chances are you'll have some overlap. Perhaps you both are jonesing to take a relaxing beach vacay in the Caribbean or book an action-filled backpacking trek through Europe. But while we expect certain locations to have a bigger draw, the numbers really put things into perspective: Data suggests that 80 percent of travelers visit just 10 percent of the entire world. So, if you want to step outside the box a bit, there are many spots that don't get the attention they deserve—and they're those on Intrepid Travel's 2025 "Not Hot List"

"Our annual Not Hot List strives to bring travelers off the tourist track and inspire them to consider lesser-known destinations, while helping to spread the benefits of tourism to places where it can have an outsized positive impact on communities and local economies," Erica Kritikides, general manager of global product for Intrepid Travel, said in a press release provided to Best Life.

She also highlighted overtourism, which occurs when there are simply too many people traveling to a destination: "We recognize the reality of overtourism in some destinations and continuously evolve our trips to help disperse travelers to new and exciting places and provide opportunities to travel at different times of the year."

So, if you're looking for more unique travel spots and/or to help fight overtourism, read on for the top 10 destinations to explore.

RELATED: 14 Underrated U.S. National Monuments That Should Be on Your Bucket List.

10. Oslo, Norway Shutterstock Tenth on the list is the Scandinavian city of Oslo, Norway, which Intrepid describes as "the underdog" of the region's travel scene. While this area of Europe is certainly popular, Intrepid notes that most travelers seek out Oslo's "Scandinavian siblings," i.e. Stockholm, Sweden, or Copenhagen, Denmark. There are a few drawbacks—Oslo is notoriously pricey and is set to introduce a tourism tax by the end of this year—but that shouldn't dissuade you from exploring the Norweigan city. "Go to Oslo with zero expectations—and I promise you’ll leave with stories to tell. Every day (and night), you’ll find something interesting, from incredible cuisine to culture and clubbing," Oslo local Liepa Adomaityte, Intrepid Norway Trip Leader, said in Intrepid's in-depth report. "Want to start your day at a museum and end it at a stranger’s house party? That’s a regular Tuesday in Oslo. It’s our own mini-Berlin."

9. Maldonado, Uruguay Shutterstock Maldonado, Uruguay, claims the ninth spot on the Not Hot List. "No longer overshadowed by South America’s wine-making giants, this Atlantic coastal area is causing a swirl of excitement among sommeliers," Intrepid Travel explains. In the past 20 years, it's undergone several changes, expanding its vineyards that feel akin to those sprawling hills in Tuscany—an even more alluring option for U.S. travelers who don't want to venture across the Atlantic. But it also offers beaches, beautiful architecture, and visa-free and visa-on-arrival entry for 85 countries. RELATED: 7 U.S. Cities You Should Never Visit If You're Older.

8. Accra, Ghana Shutterstock Coming in at number eight is a hidden gem in West Africa: Accra, Ghana. According to Intrepid, Ghana's capital city is poised to become the new global center of arts and culture. The government is currently overseeing a 15-year tourism plan, which will be bolstered by more direct flights in and out of the city. "Accra’s vibrant nightlife is not to be missed! Expect live performances by local bands and many afro-jazz venues, such as Sky Bar 25, The Republic Bar & Grill, and 233 Jazz Bar," Phumi Nhlumayo, Intrepid Ghana Operations Partner, said in the report. "A visit to the Osu Night Market for street food or the Bukom boxing community in Jamestown makes for another exciting night out, especially as this community has produced five world champion boxers."

7. Anti-Atlas Mountains, Morocco Shutterstock Marrakesh tops many a bucket list, but it's not the only Morrocan destination deserving of a place among your travel-musts. The Anti-Atlas mountain range is often "overlooked," per Intrepid Travel, but that's because it's one of Morocco's "best-kept secrets." The region was not always a hotspot due to a lack of infrastructure and accessibility, but new investments in tourism and an increased number of airline routes are changing that. According to Intrepid, the ancient granaries among the red rocks carved by the nomadic Amazigh people have recently been restored, making the region more attractive to tourists and giving the local economy a much-needed boost.

6. Rupununi Savannah, Guyana Shutterstock Another South American country claims the sixth spot on the Not Hot List—and its another with "natural wonders" to behold. While Guyana's tourism rates have not been the highest due to different factors, including accessibility and "a reputation for political instability," new flight routes and development seek to change that. One of the biggest attractions in Guyana is the 5,000-square-mile Rupununi Savannah, which offers "a wonderful experience that perfectly complements a rainforest adventure," Tony Thorne, Wilderness Explorers founder and first President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, said in the Intrepid report.

5. Sainshand, Mongolia Shutterstock If you want to avoid the crowds without sacrificing amazing sightseeing, Sainshand Mongolia should be a top destination for you. Most of the country's population resides in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, but Sainshand is the spot you may really want to see. "Sainshand’s centerpiece is the mystical Khamaryn Khiid Monastery, located 47 km from town and believed to be Mongolia’s Shambala," the Intrepid report states. "This sacred site attracts pilgrims year-round, seeking to tap into the area’s reputed energy center. Visitors can explore the monastery grounds, wander through nearby meditation caves, and witness the haunting long song ‘Ulemjiin chanar’sung by pilgrims at the main stupa." The area also gives you the chance to stay in locally-owned accommodations and learn more about nomadic camel herders in the Gobi region. RELATED: The Ultimate Solo Travel Guide: 16 Secrets From Experts.

4. The Adirondacks, U.S. Shutterstock Don't have your passport ready? Fear not—the U.S. is featured on this list, with the Adirondack region in upstate New York claiming the fourth spot. Spanning 6 million acres, Intrepid calls the Adirondacks a "natural playground" that's sometimes overlooked because it's not a national park. It's instead a collection of both private and public land, but the latter certainly provides tourists with options. You'll definitely want to embrace the small-town charm in the region or take on the Adirondack Rail Trail, a 34-mile trail connecting Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake that's expected to be completed by next year.

3. Cape York, Australia Shutterstock Interested in going Down Under? Before you book your flights to hotspots like Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane, do a quick Google search for Cape York, Australia. Situated on the northern tip of Australia (Pajinka), Intrepid says that Cape York is fast becoming the country's "next must-visit destination." Pajinka's isolation, facilities, and flooding have deterred tourists in the past, but again, investment in the area is aimed at changing that—allowing visitors to explore and enjoy the region's numerous national parks, rainforests, savannas, coral reefs, and waterfalls. "Visitors can witness crocodiles on an eco-cruise, participate in a walking tour on Thursday Island with a local Torres Strait Islander guide, and amp under swaying palm trees beside pristine beaches," Stefan Hellmuth, Australia Product Manager for Intrepid, said in the report for 2025. "Culinary highlights include fresh crayfish, a Torres Strait Islander specialty, with the crayfish toastie at Island Starscafé on Thursday Island being a must-try." RELATED: 5 Things You Should Never Bring on a Cruise, Experts Warn.

2. Disko Island (Qeqertarsuaq), Greenland Shutterstock You can also stay in North America and take the road less traveled when you visit Disko Island (Qeqertarsuaq), Greenland. As the runner-up for the top spot on the Not Hot List, Intrepid says Disko Island offers unbeatable landscape views that differ from other areas of the Arctic country. "Surrounded by icebergs and whales, the island embodies Greenland’s pristine beauty, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in local culture," Kristijan Svajnzger, Intrepid Regional Manager of the Nordics, said in the report. "Imagine lounging on the Black Sand Beach, the sound of children playing football nearby while whales breach in the distance—a frequent summer spectacle."