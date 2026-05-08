10 Best Places to Fly for Cheap Right Now After the Spirit Airlines Shutdown

You can still get great deals on airfare to these domestic locales—if you act fast.

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With summer on the horizon, there’s a decent chance you’re already making plans for a big trip. But whether you’re planning on taking a well-deserved vacation or hoping to visit loved ones, some major recent changes in the airline industry could make it much harder to find a cheap flight when you need it most. For weeks, soaring jet fuel prices brought on by the Iran war have begun to pull airfare sky high, with prices expected to get even worse as we approach peak travel season, The Hill reports. And earlier this week, low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines abruptly shuttered after it failed to secure a buyer in a shocking move that could upend prices even further. However, before you write off your travel plans for the season, there’s still some hope you’ll be able to jet off without breaking the bank.

The latest data comes from the lauded travel membership website Dollar Flight Club, which recently released its Summer 2026 Cheap Flight Forecast. To get an overview of pricing, the company analyzed more than 500,000 airfare data points across more than 65 U.S. departure airports in late April and looked at round-trip economy fares for travel June through August 2026. They then compiled the findings across multiple categories, including domestic, international, beach, and “cool-cation” (or more northerly) destinations. The results confirmed that while this is shaping up to be one of the most volatile summer travel seasons in decades, all is not completely lost.

“The big takeaway is that this summer is going to be harder financially on travelers,” Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club, said in a press release announcing the findings. “But the deals haven’t disappeared, they’ve just moved, and travelers need to know where to look.”

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There’s also some good news if you’re looking to stay stateside. Neugarten added that “domestic is the safety net this summer” where the best value can still be found. “Europe is very expensive, and travelers are realizing they can do a great week in the U.S. for what a single transatlantic ticket costs,” he explained.

One major caveat is that you certainly don’t want to wait to book your flights. “United cut capacity 5 percent, Delta trimmed 3.5 percent, and more is coming,” Neugarten told Best Life in an email. “When airlines pull capacity, the cheap seats go first. If you see a fare you like, book it. People lose hundreds every summer hoping prices will drop, but they’re most likely not dropping this year.”

So, are you still ready to jet off for less? Here are the best places to fly for cheap right now after the shocking Spirit Airlines shutdown, according to Dollar Flight Club’s latest cheap flight forecast.

1 Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL)

Price range: $56-$196

Flying to Florida in the warmer months is typically one of the cheaper times of year to do so, and it appears 2026 is no exception. You can hit this famous beach city for less than $200 round-trip, according to the findings.

2 Orlando, Florida (MCO)

Price range: $55-$200

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this theme park mecca is also a relatively affordable option. However, like the thrill you get from a roller coaster, this opportunity might be fleeting.

“Florida is where the real domestic value is this summer,” Neugarten told Best Life. “A lot of that comes down to extra capacity sitting on those routes right now, but it’s a small window, not a permanent thing. We expect prices to climb 20 to 25 percent over the next few months. If Florida is on your list, I’d book in the next couple of weeks.”

Just don’t be too quick to write off the Central Florida city. “One thing people forget about Orlando: You’re 45 minutes from Cocoa Beach, so it works as a beach trip too if theme parks aren’t your thing,” he adds.

3 Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

Price range: $66-$181

With a thriving culinary scene, a nationally beloved brewing scene, and easy access to nature, the Queen City is another affordable summer getaway option worth considering. You can also use it as a regional hub to explore other hotspots, including Greenville, South Carolina, which is only about 90 minutes away by car.

4 Houston, Texas (IAH)

Price range: $98-$185

The fourth-largest city in the U.S. also managed to find its way onto Dollar Flight Club’s list, with no shortage of activities, museums, meals, and more for visitors to enjoy. And similar to Orlando, the inland hub is a little less than an hour away from Gulf Coast beaches in cities like Galveston, meaning you can get in a little surf and sand, too!

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5 Dallas, Texas (DFW)

Price range: $75-$182

As the second Texan city to make the affordable domestic flight list, there’s a chance you could make your way to this Lone Star State hub for less, too. And with plenty of museums, parks, world-class dining options, and more, it’s likely you’ll feel you got a steal by the time you board your return flight.

6 Atlanta, Georgia (ATL)

Price range: $54-$203

If we’re being completely honest, there are so many reasons to visit this cultural gem that paying around $200 or less to get there is just an added bonus. From the powerhouse dining scene to the world-class aquarium, right down to the must-see tour through the World of Coca-Cola, it’s easily a top destination.

7 New Orleans, Louisiana (MSY)

Price range: $87-$190

What is there to say about the Big Easy that hasn’t already been said? As far as we’re concerned, the history, culture, and charm of this city are unparalleled anywhere else stateside, making it a no-brainer summer destination for your time off.

8 Miami, Florida (MIA)

Price range: $95-$195

In its third showing on this list, this not-to-be-missed multicultural mainstay is so much more than just a beach destination (even though the beaches themselves are genuinely fantastic!). Everything from the dining right down to the architecture makes this a top contender for your summer getaway.

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9 Chicago, Illinois (ORD)

Price range: $91-$195

If you’ve been holding off on visiting the Windy City out of fear of frigid winter temperatures, a trip during the warmer months will finally expose you to what you’ve been missing out on. This Midwest marvel has more to explore than meets the eye: Just be sure to show up hungry!

10 Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)

Price range: $81-$191

Whether you’re paying homage to your favorite country legends or diving into some seriously hot chicken, Music City remains an incredibly popular destination for a reason. And be sure to keep an eye on whoever steps on stage at those seemingly low-key open mic nights that fill the city: You just might get an impromptu, intimate show from a bona fide legend!