The Secret Way to Always Get Overhead Bin Space on a Flight, According to Travel Pros

Passengers will fight tooth and nail, even pay an exorbitant fee, to secure an aisle seat on an airplane. However, travel experts argue that overhead bin space is even more sought-after than a cushioned seat with extra leg room. On a full flight, a spot for your carry-on bag can be hard to come by. Here’s what the pros recommend doing to secure yourself a spot.

Opt in for priority boarding to secure an overhead bin space for your carry-on bag.

If you’re in the last boarding zone, the likelihood that there’s still overhead bin space by the time you get on the jet bridge is pretty slim. However, depending on your travel plans, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

In the case of a short layover, it may benefit you to have your bag checked to your final destination. Even if there’s still overhead bin space towards the back of the plane, that could be a major setback (in terms of time) for someone who’s seated near the front of the plane.

Conversely, those with longer layovers might be swayed to check their carry-on if it means they don’t have to lug it around at the next airport—or worry about their next plane also running out of overhead space. Plus, when a gate agent checks your carry on it’s free!

However, many travelers would argue that they’d rather keep their carry-on in the cabin within arm’s reach.

So if you have a tight layover, or simply don’t want to fight your way through baggage claim, it might be worth splurging on priority boarding to ensure there’s still overhead bin space when it’s your turn to board the aircraft.

An early boarding upgrade is “basically the race to get our carry-on suitcase in the overhead bins,” Henry Harteveldt, founder of the travel industry market research and advisory firm Atmosphere Research Group, told CNBC.

NerdWallet travel expert Sally French added, “If overhead space is important to you, you do need to pay for priority boarding.”

This extra expense will vary by airline as well as flight duration, according to French. You may have the option to purchase early boarding at the time of booking or in the days leading up to your flight.

Here is how the price of early boarding stacks up among popular airline carriers.

Alternatively, you can try to boost your boarding zone by applying for a travel credit card. Harteveldt noted that airline credit cards usually come with additional perks and can accelerate your elite status, which should move up your place in line.

Three dos and don’ts of carry-on bags, according to flight attendants.

If you’re among the first to board and don’t have a carry-on suitcase, flight attendants advise keeping personal belongings, including jackets and purses, at your feet until everyone is seated.

“So many passengers place all of their belongings in the overhead just to free up the area at their feet for legroom, and that creates an overhead space issue,” Las Vegas-based flight attendant Karina Kay told Condé Nast Traveler. “Of course we all want to be comfortable and stretch out, but hold on to your personal items until boarding is completed. Give others with larger carry-ons a chance to place their baggage, then place yours in the surrounding space.”

Moreover, if you’re one of the last passengers to board and there’s empty overhead bin space in the premium economy cabin, ask a flight attendant if it’s okay to stow your carry-on, even if you have a main cabin ticket.

“An open spot is an open spot, especially at the end of the boarding process,” Los-Angeles flight attendant Ingrid Imperiale, who primarily works the first class cabin, told Condé Nast Traveler. “If all of the premium passengers are seated, and their bags are put away, I don’t see a problem with it.”

Lastly, try to only use the overhead bin space that’s near your seat. In the event that a flight attendant has to remove or relocate a bag, it makes the process easier on everyone.