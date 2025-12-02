8 Best Travel Tuesday Deals to Book Now

From beach vacations to cheap flights, we've got you covered.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even though Thanksgiving is well in the rear view mirror by now, there have still been plenty of unofficial holidays in the form of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and now Travel Tuesday. The annual event provides some of the very best deals on getaways, stays, flights, and more. For those who’ve been dreaming of a relaxing vacation or the opportunity to explore a new corner of the globe, it’s the perfect excuse to get something on the calendar and start putting together your packing list. If you’re already feeling the wanderlust rising inside you, here are some of the best Travel Tuesday deals we’ve found that you should book right now.

RELATED: The Secret Way to Always Get the Best Seat on Budget Airlines, Travel Pro Shares.

1 | A flight on Air New Zealand

Whether you’re looking for unmatched natural beauty or a little taste of summer when things back home are as cold as they get, wintertime presents a special opportunity to make your way to New Zealand. This year, you can do it for less, thanks to a deal from Air New Zealand.

Through the end of the day on Dec. 2, the airline is offering deeply discounted airfare on its U.S. routes. Rates start as low as $798 for those taking off from Los Angeles to Auckland, but cities like Houston, Honolulu, San Francisco, and New York can still take advantage. Even if you’re not ready to jet off just yet, available dates stretch well through late 2026. Catch you in the Southern Hemisphere, travelers!

2 | A Peruvian vacation

While there’s nothing wrong with a Caribbean beach vacation in the winter, flying a little further can get you those summer vibes you’re looking for. And with a big push for travelers to go “beyond Machu Picchu,” one Peruvian locale is hoping to win over travelers with a seriously sweet deal.

Located on the island of Mancora, KiCHIC is a boutique oceanfront resort offering an enticing Travel Tuesday offer. Guests who book before Dec. 7, 2025, can take $500 off the property’s new 5-night Soul Escape offer, which includes breakfast and dinner nightly, airport transfers, and daily yoga. All you need to do is use the booking code SOUL500, which opens up the deep discount for travel dates from March 1, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2026.

3 | A stay with Best Western Hotels

Known as one of the more reliable global hotel chains by regular travelers, Best Western properties can be a saving grace in practically any place you find yourself. Now, you can treat yourself to a trip for a little less.

Now through Dec. 3, guests can receive 20 percent off stays of two or more nights at hundreds of participating BWH Hotels properties across North America. The discount is good towards stays through April 30, 2026, and covers everything from ski weekends to early-spring escapes.

4 | A Northeastern winter getaway

While it can be nice to jet away from the cold, there’s also something special about embracing winter with a snowy, rustic getaway. This year, you can get nice and cozy in the Northeast with a few beautiful properties, including the legendary Inn at Hastings Park. The 22-room luxury boutique hotel is located in Lexington, Massachusetts (and notably the Boston area’s only Relais & Châteaux property), a quintessential New England town and the birthplace of the American Revolution. You’re welcome, history buffs!

As part of the first-ever Travel Tuesday offering of its kind, the hotel is giving guests 20 percent off by using the code BLACK at checkout. Just be sure to book by Dec. 12, 2025, for travel dates from January through March 2026.

Those looking to stay on the quaint, boutique accommodations train can also consider The Millbrook Inn. The picturesque property is located in the heart of the Hudson Valley and features nine individually designed luxury guest rooms and suites—not to mention the award-winning The Vintage tavern. By using the code TRAVELTUESDAY at booking, travelers can take 30 percent off nightly rates on Sunday through Thursday evenings during January and February 2026.

RELATED: The 8 Best Cruises for Solo Travelers, Experts Say.

5 | A Mexican escape

Hoping to head south of the border soon? You could score yourself some luxurious accommodations for less at the Conrad Punta de Mita by taking advantage of their impressive Travel Tuesday offer.

Up until Dec. 15, 2025, guests can take 40 percent off stays of three nights or more in the premier Mexican locale. The best part? Not only do travel dates run from Dec. 1, 2025, through Oct. 31, 2026 (with some blackouts), but those who choose to stay from Jan. 1, 2026, through Feb. 8, 2026, will receive an extra $200 resort credit with their booking.

6 | A wine country adventure

With harvest behind them and growing season months away, winter can be an ideal time to make your way to wine country. That’s where Calistoga can come in: The truly charming enclave is a true gem of California’s wine scene, mixing some of the most dynamic and approachable producers anywhere in the U.S. with truly relaxing accommodations built around hot springs.

This year, the must-see locale for bottle collectors is offering up its Winter in the Wineries Passport program. The recently revamped $80 passport wil earn visitors $1,000 worth of complimentary one-time tastings at 21 wineries from Dec. 6 through March 1, making it a true steal for Napa Valley.

On top of the incredible tasting deal, you can also score an incredible discount on many of the area’s hotels and spas. And take it from us: Don’t miss that life-changing mud bath at Dr. Wilkinson’s.

7 | A Hawaiian retreat

It’s hard to top Hawaii when it comes to natural beauty, and if you’ve been holding off on visiting, now could be a great opportunity to do it for less. The Hamakua Hotel is a boutique hotel and a first-of-its-kind culinary destination on the Big Island’s stunning 50-mile Hamakua Coast. Besides the awe-inspiring views, you can also wow your palate at its celebrated on-site restaurant, which incorporates Hawaiian-inspired touches into French cuisine.

Up through Dec. 2, the all-inclusive hotel is offering 40 percent off a seven-night booking and a two-week booking window from December 2 through 14. Just use the code TRAVELTUESDAY at checkout.

8 | Cheaper flights on a whim

Real travelers know that the best trips come together when the timing is right and the inspiration is fresh. Of course, it can also help to have the right tools at your disposal to turn your travel dreams into realities—and for me, one of those has been point.me.

The beyond-helpful service works by helping travelers book flights using their points and miles, often helping turn a daunting and frustrating process into an easy one. For Cyber Monday, the service is offering 40 percent off its point.me Premium membership through Dec. 3 using the code TUESDAY. This brings the cost down from $260 (with a total value of $475) all the way down to just $156, making it the biggest public discount the company has ever offered.

Besides full access to the platform, you’ll also get a free points strategy consultation (valued at $200), a one-on-one session on how to use point.me, unlimited real-time award flight search. Plus, you’ll get award deal alerts and multi-city search to catch rare opportunities, as well as a $100 credit toward the site’s concierge booking services.

Want to pay even less for flights up front? Dollar Flight Club is a travel membership service that can help travelers save up to 90 percent on every flight they book. For today only (Dec. 2), you can score 70 percent off and a free month off a Premium+ membership, taking the cost from $99 to just $29. No code needed! Just sign up and look forward to round-trip flights to places like Hawaii from $161, Paris from $285, Tokyo from $455, Costa Rica from $205, and beyond.