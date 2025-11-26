11 Secret Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

From Barnes & Noble, Cuisinart, Staples, DSW, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For shopaholics, the days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday are the most wonderful time of year. Flash sales are happening left and right, and it’s the only time you can score coveted brands and products at their lowest price. We compared sales happening across major kitchen, home, tech, and fashion retailers, and found the 11 worth mentioning.

Ready to shop ’til you drop? Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you don’t want to miss this year.

RELATED: 11 Best QVC Black Friday Deals.

1 NutriBullet

Through Dec. 4, NutriBullet is offering 25 percent off the entire website and 50 percent off select items—including the Ultra Deluxe Personal Blender, which normally retails for $200. This is a great time to snag a kitchen upgrade for yourself or someone on your Christmas list.

2 Branch Basics

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, shoppers can score 20 percent off all cleaning products at Branch Basics. The brand has earned top marks for its nontoxic, plant-based formulas, which range from all-purpose cleaners to natural dishwasher tablets.

Additionally, Branch Basics is offering 25 percent off select bundles:

3 Cuisinart

Cuisinart has slashed prices on coffee machines, food processors, air fryers, and more kitchen gadgets—many items are now under $25. The online flash sale runs through Dec. 3.

Here are the top deals we’re eyeing:

4 Serta

Time for a mattress upgrade? Through Dec. 2, shoppers can save up to $925 on select mattress and adjustable base sets from Serta. These include:

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart and Target Early Black Friday Deals Under $50.

5 DSW

DSW’s Black Friday sale includes 30 percent off almost the entire store (for online orders, use code: BLACKFRIDAY) and free shipping on orders over $75 (use code: FREESHIP).

After Nov. 30, the footwear retailer is offering up to 25 percent off select Nike styles, adidas, New Balance, Crocs (online only), Reebok (online only), and Converse, as well as up to 30 percent off UGG styles. Some deals are only valid through Cyber Monday, while others last all December long, so be sure to read the fine print!

6 Caraa

Treat yourself to something special this holiday season…like a new handbag, perhaps? Caraa designs luxury-quality tote bags, duffles, baby bags, and purses for the modern consumer, and right now the brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide (sale ends Dec. 1).

I’m personally a big fan of the Portobello duffle, which is carry-on approved. (I jokingly call it my Mary Poppins bag because of how much I can fit inside!) Next, I want to upgrade my backpack and have my eyes set on the Cirrus rucksack.

7 method

In need of a body care and hair treatment refresh? Enjoy 25 percent off sitewide at method through Tuesday, Dec. 2, on top of free shipping (on orders over $29). Additionally, method is gifting customers a free holiday hand soap and free mini body wash trio on orders over $45 and $60, respectively.

8 Staples

Electronics, gaming, furniture, and more items are highly discounted during Staples‘ Black Friday and Cyber Week extravaganza. Deals worth mentioning include:

Select printers are discounted to $50

Up to 45 percent off select laptops

Apple AirTag on sale for $22 (ends 11/29)

Apple AirPods Pro Gen. 2 on sale for $149 (ends 12/6)

Apple iPad Gen. 11 on sale for $279 (ends 11/29)

Save up to 50 percent on office seating and gaming chairs

RELATED: 11 Best Amazon Early Black Friday Sales.

9 Quince

Quince is known for having secret flash sales between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, so consider this your official P.S.A. to keep your eyes peeled! Right now, the retailer is offering up to 30 percent off best-selling luxury pieces.

10 Franco Sarto

Known for its Italian-inspired designs and premium leather styles, Franco Sarto is having two of its biggest sales of the year this weekend.

Franco Sarto’s Black Friday Event (11/28 to 11/30) has 50 percent off almost everything and free shipping.

free shipping. Franco Sarto’s Cyber Monday Event (12/1 and 12/2) has 50 percent off almost everything, plus tiered offers like $20 off $100 and $50 off $200.

11 Barnes & Noble

Calling all bookworms! Barnes & Noble is offering 50 percent off best sellers and up to 25 percent off select paperbacks this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The retailer is also slashing prices on stationery, tote bags, candles, and Christmas decor/gifts. Additionally, children’s books are BOGO 50 percent off.