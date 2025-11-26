11 Best QVC Black Friday Deals Already Dropping Online This Week

Save up to 50 percent on Le Creuset, Ninja, Dyson, Barefoot Dreams, and more.

Black Friday may still be days away, but QVC isn’t waiting around to kick things off. The retailer has already started rolling out some of its biggest holiday deals—think bestselling beauty sets, cozy clothes, high-end electronics, and kitchen essentials that people swear by—many of which are at their lowest prices of the season. To help you shop smarter (and snag the standout finds before they sell out), we rounded up the best QVC Black Friday deals dropping online right now.

1 Le Creuset 2.25qt Signature Braiser

It’s rare to find a sale on Le Creuset cookware, especially one that’s offering 41 percent off. But that’s what QVC has as part of its Black Friday deals. You can grab this Le Creuset 2.25qt Signature Braiser for just $165, not bad when you consider you’ll have it for life. Choose from peach, taupe, or white.

2 Conair ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 Steamer & Iron

Here’s another name-brand find for 41 percent off: The Conair ExtremeSteam 2-in-1 Steamer & Iron is now just $45. It includes a 2-in-1 garment steamer and iron, a delicates bonnet, a creaser, a 2-in-1 silicone band, and a bristle brush, and it has four steam settings and a steam sensor.

3 Outdoor Cameras 2-Pack With Solar Panel Chargers

These Arlo Essentials Outdoor Cameras With Solar Panel Chargers boast crystal-clear 2K resolution, 12x zoom, color night vision, and motion detection, along with an integrated spotlight, siren, and two-way audio—all the essentials for keeping your home safe. The set is currently marked down 54 percent to $90.

“Absolutely love our new Arlo Outdoor Camera!” wrote one happy shopper. “With the smart motion detection, you’re able to get notifications as to what caused it (Animals, cars, people etc) the video quality is immaculate and it’s super weather resistant! Highly recommended.”

4 Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum

At 36 percent off, this Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum is still pricey at $400, but most people agree it’s the crème de la crème of vacuums. It’s cordless, ultra-light, converts to a hand vacuum, and has a smart LCD screen that can help you automatically switch to different cleaning modes.

5 Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Pie Skincare Set

Pumpkin spice isn’t just for lattes anymore: This viral face mask has a rich pumpkin scent, and beauty pros say it actually works wonders.

The Pumpkin Enzyme Mask “exfoliates with alpha hydroxyl acid, polishes with aluminum oxide crystals, and contains vitamins C and E, which are antioxidants that may help fight against free-radical aggressors,” all to reveal smoother, younger-looking skin, per the product description.

Newer to the scene is the Water Drench Whipped Cream Cleanser, infused with hyaluronic acid, apple extract, provitamin B5, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and coconut acid. The product dissolves makeup, cleanses skin, and leaves you feeling hydrated.

Currently, QVC is offering the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Pie Skincare Set for 38 percent off, marked down from $73 to $45.

6 Joan Rivers Metallic Shimmer Blazer

Looking to add a little sparkle to your holiday party outfit? This Joan Rivers Metallic Shimmer Blazer is a whopping 68 percent off right now, coming down to just $30. Choose from six colors—black, brown, evergreen, merlot, pewter, or twilight—in sizes XXS to 5X.

“Wow! This jacket is a show stopper. I received so many compliments while wearing it,” gushed one happy shopper.

“This blazer was the BEST BUY I’ve ever gotten from QVC! Under $30 and it is made beautifully! You could not buy the material for that price never mind put it together,” another wrote just this week.

And if you really want to turn heads, you can complete the outfit with the matching Slim Ankle Pants, marked down from $65 to $50.

At $160 (40 percent off the original price), this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Set is still a splurge, but shoppers say it’s worth the investment.

“You know when you are just dreading running errands after working all week and you want to stay in your pajamas,” wrote one QVC customer. “I put on my Barefoot Dreams top and pants and I feel effortless and comfortable. I still feel like I didn’t get out of my pajamas.”

“This is the softest garment I have ever purchased,” someone else shared.

Another added, “I’ve never had luck with a set fitting properly, until this one! (Either the pants are too big/long or the top is too small for broad shoulders). This one fit perfectly (petite 5’4″ – L). I like that it has a clean line and no pocket bulk.”

Choose from six colors—Black, Blue Aura, Canyon Rose, Carbon (gray), Java, and Stone—in sizes XS to 3X.

8 Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer

Cook a protein and vegetable (or any other tasty combo your heart desires) at the same time with the Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer, currently on sale for $12o, or 40 percent off. Each basket can individually cook at its own temperature and be used on one of six different settings—air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, or dehydrate.

9 Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones

These Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are 44 percent off right now, marked down to $199. They come in black, cypress green, or white and feature spatialized audio and touch controls.

“Beyond expected noise canceling and sound quality. Very good battery life, I use them all day long during meetings and trainings,” said one reviewer.

10 Nespresso Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine

Up your at-home coffee game and make smooth espresso drinks with the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee/Espresso Machine, marked down 40 percent to $132.

11 Shark Air Purifier with True HEPA

Save 40 percent on the Shark Air Purifier with True HEPA, now on sale for $120. It features a powerful fan and an auto-adjustment function, making it suitable for rooms up to 500 square feet.