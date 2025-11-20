11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including wooden figurines and greeting signs for the front porch.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Next weekend is a very big deal in my household—and no, I’m not talking about Black Friday (although, you will catch me shopping ’til I drop). Next Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, which means it’s the day I put up my Christmas tree and decorations. But of course, I’m always on the prowl for new Christmas decor, and Kirkland’s has some pretty unique and cute designs this year. Here are the 11 best new Kirkland’s Christmas decor finds hitting shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New World Market Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Ski Dogs Floor Mat

I love a funny bathroom rug, and for the winter holidays, this Ski Dogs Floor Mat ($30) fits the bill. It has a soft, plush texture. Albeit, you might want to add a nonslip gripper underneath, especially if it’s being used as a landing pad, getting out of the shower.

2 Lenox Holly Decanter and Whiskey Glass Set

Give your bar cart a festive makeover with this Lenox Holly Decanter & Whiskey Glass Set ($65). It comes with four double old-fashioned glasses that are designed with 24K gold rims.

3 Welcome to the Nuthouse Porch Board

What better way to greet your guests and neighbors than with this chucklesome “Welcome to the Nuthouse” Porch Board ($50)? It’s carved from wood and measures almost four feet tall.

4 Gingerbread Canisters

Store coffee pods, tea bags, sugar packets, or wrapped candies in this whimsical Gingerbread Cottage ($35) and Gingerbread Chalet ($35) canisters. They’re crafted from dolomite, which is naturally heat-resistant and extremely durable.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Dupes Flying Off Shelves Now.

5 Bella Nutcracker Plates

Display these Bella Nutcracker Plates ($35 for a set of four) on the wall with frame prongs, or use them on Christmas morning for pastries. The ceramic dishes are food-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.

6 Festive Pets Beaded Framed Art Print

I don’t even have a pet, but I’m obsessed with these Festive Cats Beaded Framed Art Print ($20) and Festive Dogs Beaded Framed Art Print ($20) pieces. I think they’d make cute Christmas gifts paired with dog treats or catnip!

7 Cardinal Evergreen and Berries Christmas Garland

Kirland’s advertises this Cardinal Evergreen and Berries Christmas Garland ($70) as a decorative chandelier wreath or outdoor porch light accent. It’s a fun reminder that garland can be used and displayed in a myriad of ways that are not the stairs.

8 Christmas Tree Bows Scalloped Pillow

Grab this adorable Christmas Tree Bows Scalloped Pillow for just $30 before it sells out! The perfect reading chair cushion or decorative bed throw pillow.

RELATED: 7 Best New Williams Sonoma Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Winter Tree Antique Framed Tabletop Art Print

Okay, so you’re maxed out on tchotchkes and wreaths. Go for this Winter Tree Antique Framed Tabletop Art Print ($35) instead.

10 Porch Penguin

Made from real wood, this Porch Penguin ($60) is ready to welcome Santa Claus with open arms.

11 Red Velvet Bow Door Decoration

Wrap your doors like a Christmas present with the help of this giant Red Velvet Door Decoration ($30). The pre-tied ribbon is easy to assemble in four quick steps.