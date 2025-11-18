11 Best New World Market Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Find retro decorations, faux greenery, and much more.

World Market is known for its eclectic inventory of artwork, dinnerware, home furnishings, and decor. However, many shoppers overlook the retailer’s unique collection of Christmas decor, much of which is priced affordably at $50 or less. Don’t know where to start? I rounded up the 11 best new World Market winter holiday items hitting shelves this week, from faux garland to tablescape essentials.

1 Pink Santa Dishware Collection

Included in this Pink Santa Dishware Collection are an appetizer plate, a ceramic coffee mug, and a serving platter. Pieces are sold separately, allowing for customization; prices range from $7 to $27.

2 Winter Foxes Embroidered Velvet Pillow

This handmade Winter Foxes Embroidered Velvet Pillow ($30) features dimensional details and comes with a removable insert.

3 Faux Garland with Rainbow Ornaments

This Faux Garland with Rainbow Ornaments ($70) measures six feet long and is equipped with hanging loops at both ends for easy setup.

“This will be a very colorful background for my Christmas stocking hangers on the mantle,” says one shopper. Another person mentioned they added string lights to the garland.

4 Glass Ornament Drinkware Collection

We found the perfect gift for the hostesses of your family, friend group, or neighborhood block—albeit, you’ll want to gift it to them prior to their holiday soiree. This Glass Ornament Drinkware Collection includes a giant bulb-shaped pitcher ($35) and bulb-shaped drinking glasses ($7 each) with festive straws. It’s easy to add to the collection, too, since glasses are sold individually.

5 Santa Salt & Pepper Shakers

Look how cute these Santa Salt & Pepper Shakers ($15) are! They’re made from glazed earthenware pottery and hand-painted.

6 Knit Retro Santa Christmas Stocking

Are your Christmas stockings in need of an upgrade? Adorned with cable-knit stitching and pom poms, this Knit Retro Santa Christmas Stocking ($17) is Mrs. Claus-approved.

7 Faux Pine and Ivy with Berries and Lotus Pod Wreath

Dress up any door in your home with this beautiful Faux Pine and Ivy with Berries and Lotus Pod Wreath ($50).

This 3-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree in Burlap Base ($140) is designed with posable branches, real pinecones, red berries, icy glitter, and 50 string lights (with glow and blink settings).

“This is a really beautiful addition to my Christmas decor. It is the perfect size for a hutch,” says one shopper who put it in their entryway.

9 Retro Mini Deer Decor

Fill out your mantlescape with these adorable Retro Mini Deer Decor ($24 for a set of two).

10 Merry Kitschmas Embroidered Cocktail Napkins

For your friend who has everything, surprise them with this fun four-pack of Merry Kitschmas Embroidered Cocktail Napkins ($15).

11 Striped Candy Cane Taper Candles

Available in both red and green, these Striped Candy Cane Taper Candles ($13) are made from pure wax and promise 40 hours of burn time.