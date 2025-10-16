11 Best New World Market Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I don’t know about you, but my brain has skipped over Thanksgiving and gone straight to Christmas. My internet browsing history is packed with saved peppermint cookie recipes, bookmarked tablescape ideas, and decor finds—the last of which brought me to World Market. The artisanal retailer is already stocking its shelves with faux garland and mistletoe, needlepoint pillows, and candle holders, and prices start at $11.

1 Merry & Bright Rug

Designed for “high-traffic areas,” this Merry & Bright Rug ($25) is made from recycled materials and has a plush texture. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and comes with maintenance instructions to ensure lasting use.

2 Faux Leaf & Berries Wreath

A more minimalist alternative to your traditional pine wreath, this Faux Lead & Berries Wreath has a giant red velvet bow and retails for $35. It’s less expensive than a real wreath, and you can reuse it for many Christmases to come. It also comes in a mini pink version for $25.

3 LED Retro Ceramic Tree

Tabletop decor, much like this LED Retro Ceramic Tree ($27), is perfect for small spaces. And since it runs on batteries, you can place it anywhere—no outlet necessary.

4 Vintage LED Mid-Century Wood Collection

One of my favorite childhood Christmas memories is setting up the Christmas village with my nana and mom. It was an hours-long project and took strategic planning; we even made fake snow. I like to think this Vintage LED Mid-Century Wood Collection is similar, with sets ranging from drive-ins to bowling alleys to ski lodges. Items in the collection range from $35 to $60.

5 “Let’s Get Merry” Needlepoint Pillow

Add a festive pop of color to your couch or reading chair with this cute “Let’s Get Merry” Needlepoint Pillow, costing only $30.

6 Glass Ornament Taper Candle Holder

Delicately crafted from handblown glass, the Ornament Taper Candle Holder ($16) is the finishing touch your tablescape or mantle display needs. Holders range in color and size (9.25-inch or 11-inch).

7 Minimalist Gold Reindeer

I spy with my little eye, Rudolph! Available in two different sizes, this Minimalist Gold Reindeer ($11) would look cute next to a mini Christmas tree or Santa figurine.

8 Glittered Faux Mistletoe Bunch

Get N.Y.E.-ready with this Glittered Faux Mistletoe Bunch for just $11. The jute tie makes it easy to hang from doorways and over staircases—or, for you to hold and try to snag a smooch.

9 Christmas Tree Embroidered Beaded Table Runner

This Christmas Tree Embroidered Beaded Table Runner ($60) is one of those decorations that’s almost too pretty to touch, you know what I’m saying? I’m envisioning this on an entryway table or a coffee table.

10 Beaded Gingerbread Coasters

The Beaded Gingerbread Coasters come in a pack of four for $20. You can rest both hot and cold drinks on them, and their varying outfits make it easy to keep track of whose drink is whose.

11 Pre-Lit Frosted Faux Pine Garland

Again, while I love the smell of fresh pine, I’m a big advocate for faux garland and wreaths. They’re typically cheaper, easier to maintain, and reusable. This Pre-Lit Frosted Faux Pine Garland ($55) is six feet long, perfect for hanging over a mantle or doorway, or winding around a bannister. And it’s battery-operated, so no location is off limits.