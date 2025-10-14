19 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Decor Finds to Grab Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas is here…at least in your local HomeGoods store. When I walked into mine for my weekly shopping expedition, I was delighted to find that holiday items had taken over the front of the store, filling up a few entire aisles. In addition to decorations, many other festive finds were sprinkled throughout the store, including holiday candles, bedding, and entertaining must-haves. Here are the 19 best new HomeGoods Christmas decor items flying off shelves this week.

1 Lots of Big Signs and Decorations

On the floor in front of the store, I found many bigger items, like this light-up Merry Christmas sign. It’s perfect for putting in your entryway or even outside to greet guests.

2 So Many Tree Decorations

Oh, I love the look of little Christmas trees everywhere. HomeGoods has an excellent assortment in every color, material, and design imaginable, no matter your aesthetic.

RELATED: 8 Best New HomeGoods Gift Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

3 Lighted Christmas Tree Stakes

I love placing lighted stakes in my front yard, leading up the pathway to my house. Last year, I used little candy canes, but I think I will switch to these beautiful Christmas tree lights I found this week at HomeGoods.

4 A Festive Snack Dish

There are so many fabulous festive finds in the entertaining section. I love this snack dish with three little dishes shaped like Santa and his reindeer. It’s perfect for nuts, crackers, candy, or any other little bites you want to put out for guests.

5 A Natural Looking Martha Stewart Garland

This gorgeous Martha Stewart 6-foot garland isn’t fake: It’s preserved boxwood. My local store is selling it for $49.99.

6 And, This Adorable Felt Garland

I also love this adorable felt garland with a fun and whimsical feel. I am going to use it to decorate the area outside of my children’s rooms.

7 A Gingerbread Family Photo Cutout

Don’t sleep on this super cute gingerbread family photo cutout if you are hosting the holidays or throwing a pre-holiday bash. It is perfect for creating memories to last a lifetime. Set it up and snap photos with a Polaroid-style camera, and guests will love the party favor.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dillard’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

8 So Many Holiday Candles

There are so many amazing holiday candles at HomeGoods already. DW Home makes some of the best in a variety of festive jars. This collection is one of the best, as each comes with a little Santa hat, doubling as decor. And they only cost $12.99.

9 A Bow Tree Topper

I had to buy this bow tree topper from Papyrus because my daughter is still obsessed with the LoveShackFancy bow vibe. It looks straight out of the brand’s latest holiday collaboration with Pottery Barn.

10 Festive Flannel Christmas Tree Sheets

Deck your bed with flannel sheets and Christmas trees! HomeGoods is selling many festive bedding sets, including this cozy 100 percent cotton set for $49.99.

11 A Christmas Tree Collar

Sure, you probably have a Christmas tree skirt, but do you have a collar? I love this alternative to the OG tree attire, as it stays on more easily and offers a farmhouse vibe.

12 These Beautiful Textile Trees

When I arrived at the store, these Martha Stewart Home textile trees had literally just been put on the floor because the plastic wrapping hadn’t been removed yet. They come in various sizes, the smaller one retailing for $79.99 and the larger, $169.99. Trust me when I say they are intricately gorgeous.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

13 Reindeer Plushies

Whether you use them as decor or gifts, these little Sleigh Hill Trading Company reindeer plushies are definitely worth the $16.99 price tag.

14 And, This Reindeer Bust

You don’t want to miss this reindeer bust made out of felt. The adorable decoration can be easily hung on your wall, and even features a red nose a la Rudolph.

15 So Many Merry Pinkmas Decorations

If you are all about having a Merry Pinkmas, head to HomeGoods. Judging from the early holiday goodies, there will be many uber-feminine but festive options this year, including featured trees, sugar plum fairies, and even pink Santa and Mrs. Claus decorations.

16 And, Beautiful Nutcrackers

There are also lots of great figurines and, of course, nutcrackers of all designs, shapes, and sizes.

17 Pearled Signs

I was immediately drawn to these decadent Merry and Joy signs, decked out in pearls. These will definitely glam up your mantel in a major way.

18 Large, Outdoor Tree Ornaments

I love it when people decorate their outdoor trees for the holidays. HomeGoods’ endcap was filled with exaggerated tree decorations, like this candy-cane lollipop and pink candy-like hanging.

19 And, Filler Ornament Sets

While the bulk of Christmas tree ornaments aren’t in yet, some packs of holiday bulbs and filler ornaments trickled into the store. Again, the best ornaments sell fast, so I recommend buying when you see a set you like.