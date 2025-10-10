The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s happening: Walmart stores are getting in Christmas shipments every day. From Advent calendars and the Snoopified Elf on the Shelf doll (Snoop on the Stoop to be exact!) to garlands and wreaths galore, there are tons of new arrivals. Here are the 7 best new Walmart Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 An Advent Calendar Filled with Gnome Ornaments

It’s not too early to think about Advent calendars. Workman Publishing Gnome for the Holidays Advent Calendar, $9.85, doubles as decor as it is filled with gnome ornaments. “I loved incorporating this into our holiday season to add some new ornaments to our tree and see all the cute gnomes! I was pleasantly surprised to see that the artwork was double sided and not simply a blank or flat color backing. I also loved the cute little phrases under each day’s gnome ornament. The artist did an excellent job!” writes a shopper.

2 A Natural Looking Wreath

This Holiday Time Cedar and Pinecones Christmas Wreath, Green and Brown, 22″ is a beautiful and lifelike option to hang indoors or outdoors. At $22.88 it’s a “Good value wreath,” writes a shopper. “Nice looking wreath for the price, a few of the cedar picks fell off but you can easily stick them back into the wreath form and the wreath form sheds a lil bit but for the size and cost $22 it is definitely worth it! The bow was a soft brown color and the pinecones make it more realistic, overall would definitely recommend.”

3 A Holiday Throw Pillow

I love swapping out throw pillows seasonally. This My Texas House 18″ x 18″ Green Nutcracker Chenille Holiday Decorative Pillow is under $20 but looks so much more expensive. “It will look beautiful in your house,” writes a shopper. “Im in love with this product Amazing design perfect color it goes with any decoration that u may have in your living room just perfect time Christmas is coming and with the decorations that we have is going to look perfect is really soft the packaging is good and the value is amazing.”

4 Garlands

You can never have enough garlands. I use these KOYPTL 8.86ft Christmas Garlands Norfolk Pine to decorate my staircase, so I need lots of them. Luckily, each is just $13.99.

5 Gnome Inflatables

Looking for some cute inflatables? Walmart has a bunch. Nifti Nest Christmas Inflatable Gnomes with Colorful LEDs is an adorable option for $50.99. “This Xmas decoration is so cute. It comes with great pack, also has clear instruction. I use the inflators, so it’s very easy to fill without hard work. I believe it was made with great material, because the quality is so excellent. Also with the light on at night, it really decorates my house so shining. I really enjoy this holiday! Love it !” writes a shopper.

6 Christmas Rocking Horse

This toddler toy doubles as decor. The Christmas Rocking Horse Plush Toy, available in a few color options for $19.99, is a real rocking horse for little ones but also looks super festive and can be incorporated as part of your holiday decor.

7 Snoop on the Stoop

If you are bored on Elf on the Shelf, graduate your family to Snoop Dogg Snoop on The Stoop 12″ Christmas Red Plush Figurine. The plush figurine comes with outfits and accessories and can be hidden the same way as the OG elf.