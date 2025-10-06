7 Best New Bath & Body Works Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are still over 2.5 months until Christmas (who is counting?!), but Bath & Body Works isn’t waiting any longer to release the first installment of its highly anticipated holiday collection. The “Holiday Preview” collection is now live on the website, and it includes many amazing products, including the company’s trademark body mists, lotion, and body wash, as well as candles and hand sanitizer infused with all the holiday scents. Looking for a new product to get you into the holiday spirit? Here are the 7 best new early Christmas finds at Bath & Body Works hitting shelves this week.

1 ‘Tis the Season Is Back

‘Tis The Season is one of the brand’s trademark holiday scents and keeps customers returning for more. Infuse your room with rich red apple, sweet cinnamon, and cedarwood notes with the Wallflowers Fragrance Refill. “This is the jolliest scent! I absolutely love it… feels like Christmas!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 3 New Bath & Body Works Laundry Items for the Best-Smelling Clothes.

2 Candles That Smell Like Candy Cane

Oh, the holiday candles you will find at Bath & Body Works! White Barn Crushed Candy Cane Single Wick Candle smells like crunchy peppermint, white sugar crystals, and frosted mint leaves. “Best Christmas Scent!” writes a shopper. “Absolutely love this scent! Smells amazing.”

3 Pink Sugarplum 2.0

Shoppers are going wild over Mrs. Claus’s Cocktail scent, which comes in a PocketBac Hand Sanitizer, claiming it is the same as Pink Sugarplum, an old-school scent. “I bought Pink Sugarplum in ALL body care forms in 2012 and this is either the EXACT same or 98% I own both scents in ALL body care and hand soap forms and I compared back to back. Pink Sugarplum had a lot of scent projection and Mrs. Claus’ Cocktail is just as strong – NOT watered-down at all. So if you remember Pink Sugarplum and have been wanting it, here it is!

4 A Fragrance Holder to Infuse Your Holiday Scent Into Your Car

You don’t have to spray fragrance mist in your car to have it smelling like Bath & Body Works. This White Barn Christmas Mug Car Fragrance Holder will keep the fragrance of your choice wafting into your car at all times. Fill it with Fresh Balsam or Cookie Butter Truffle!

5 A Snowy, Minty, Herby Candle

White Barn Eucalyptus Snowfall 3-Wick Candle should be on your list if you gravitate toward more subtle scents. The returning scent smells like “frozen eucalyptus, snowy spearmint, and winter lavender,” and shoppers are loving the new design. “Love the gorgeous color of this year’s candle and the scent is wonderful as always,” one writes.

6 And, a Hot Cocoa Candle

A candle that smells like hot chocolate will drive my daughter wild. Hot Cocoa & Cream 3-Wick Candle throws notes of decadent milk chocolate, fresh steamed milk, and mini marshmallows. “A winner,” declares a shopper. “Love this scent so much bought two 3 wick to gift my nieces. Smells like hot cocoa and cream.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Body Care Items Hitting Shelves This Month.

7 Christmas Tree Scented Hand Soap

I always buy a few holiday hand washes for all the bathrooms. Under The Christmas Tree Cleansing Gel Hand Soap smells like fir balsam, juniper berries, vanilla eggnog, and sage leaves, sweet, woodsy, and nostalgic.