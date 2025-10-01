3 New Bath & Body Works Laundry Items for the Best-Smelling Clothes

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works might be known for its delicious three-wick candles and nourishing body care products, but did you know the brand also has a laundry care line? Launched in 2023, B&BW’s fabric care collection features detergents and scent boosters “designed to transform everyday laundry into a luxurious ritual,” according to the company. Two years later, B&BW is adding a brand-new item to the fold.

1. Dryer sheets (new!)

Bath & Body Works is extending its fabric care collection with dryer sheets—”the finishing touch to a fragrance-first laundry routine,” says the company in a press release. The sheets, which are now available both in-store and online, work to soften fabrics and reduce wrinkles/static.

The dryer sheets come in four B&BW signature fragrances, “making laundry day feel less like a chore and more like a moment of indulgence.” These include Mahogany Teakwood, Cactus Blossom, Sundrenched Linen, and Lavender Vanilla. “Mahogany Teakwood dryer sheets can add a warm and woodsy finish to denim and knits, while Lavender Vanilla can bring a soft, spa-like touch to towels,” per the brand.

Each box comes with 40 sheets; B&BW recommends using one sheet per medium-sized load. (I, personally, tend to use two to three sheets when washing bed linens and towels to get the full effect, plus it’s a bigger load.) A single pack retails for $7.95.

“Our customers told us they wanted the fragrances they love to touch every part of their lives,” said Betsy Schumacher, Bath & Body Works’ chief merchandising officer. “Dryer sheets are the natural next step in crafting that truly immersive laundry experience, and we’re proud to deliver an elevated touch through fine fragrance.”

2. Laundry detergent

In 2023, Bath & Body Works launched its fabric care collection with a limited portfolio of scented laundry detergents. That collection has since grown to over 15 fragrances, ranging from Palo Santo to Vanilla Suede.

The concentrated formula is safe for both high-efficiency and standard machines, and can be used in hot or cold water. It combines “stain-fighting with perfumer-created fine fragrances to reimagine what clean laundry should smell like,” per B&BW.

Priced at $20, a single bottle holds 64 small washes or 32 large washes. (Pro tip: B&BW frequently runs 2/$30 promos, so keep an eye out!) Here are the brand’s current fragrance offerings:

3. Fragrance Boosters

B&BW also has Fragrance Boosters, which are basically little dissolvable beads with “perfumer-created fine fragrances” that pump your clothes and linens with extra scent. This is a good option if you use unscented laundry detergent but want to add a subtle touch of fragrance. They come in the same fragrances as B&BW’s laundry detergent and cost $20 each.