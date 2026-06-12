Shop 11 new Costco organization finds, from mesh storage baskets to viral 20-bin racks.

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Are you on a mission to get organized? Costco is here to help. Whether you want to get your basement or garage tidied up, a pantry or spice rack, or even your patio clutter, there are so many amazing finds at the members’ only warehouse to help you declutter, sort, and organize all of your junk. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best new Costco organization finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Mesh Storage Baskets

Costco Buys shared some amazing storage baskets to sort odds and ends for $18.99. “These Mesh Storage Baskets at Costco are such a good home organization find! You get 2 baskets with a beautiful wooden handle in white or black and they are perfect for literally any room in your house…bathroom, kitchen, pantry, you name it,” they wrote.

2 Food Storage Sets

You can also organize your food with these adorable character bowl sets, available in various sizes for $23.99. “Okay these Ceramic Food Storage Bowl Sets at Costco are SO cute we cannot handle it! You get 8 pieces in either Hello Kitty or Peanuts designs with clear vented lids and they are microwave and dishwasher safe…functional AND adorable,” Costco Buys shared.

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3 Meal Prep Containers

These meal prep containers will also help organize your kitchen. ” Meal prep just got a serious upgrade with the Ello Duraglass 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Containers at Costco! You get 5 glass vessels with 5 airtight locking lids in fun color tinted options, and they’re oven, microwave, freezer, and dishwasher safe. BPA free and completely plastic free inside,” Costco Buys shared. Get them for $24.99.

4 The Viral 20 Bin Rack

All the Costco influencers are sharing about the massive garage or basement rack set. The Gorilla 20 Bin Rack is in stores and online. “It’s back at Costco 20 bin rack! It’s also available online,” Costco New Deals shared in a post. “An organization dream,” a shopper commented.

5 A 3-Tier Storage Cart

Costco Savvy shared about a great storage cart, perfect for offices, craft rooms, playrooms, and more. “This 3-tier basket cart has 360° swivel casters so it moves so easily around! 👀 Super practical for adding extra storage in pretty much any room. Comes in black or white,” she captioned a post.

6 Wood Bins

Costco Buzz shared about a Costco Home organization find. “Spotted SEVILLE 5-piece storage bin set in acacia wood,” they wrote. “Perfect for kitchen organizing, pantry storage, coffee bar setup, bathroom decor, and more.”

7 A Command Variety Pack

Costco Deals shared news about a new kit that will help you hang all your hooks and organize your essentials. “MUST HAVE HOME ESSENTIAL. Just spotted the NEW Command™️ Home Decorating Pack at Costco warehouses! Find them nationwide for only $19.99! This all-in-one 49-piece kit makes decorating your space easy, no tools required!” they wrote. It comes with “Poster Strips 🔌 Cord Clip Organizers 🪝 Medium Matte Black Hooks 🔅 Mini Clear Decorating Clips,” they added.

8 A Lounger with Hidden Storage

Costco Savvy shared about a lounge chair with hidden storage. “Costco just dropped this oversized lounger set and it’s seriously next level comfort. Hidden storage, USB and USB-C ports, and a matching pillow set make it way more functional than I expected!” she wrote.

9 A Massive Deck Box

Is your patio cluttered? Do you need a place to stash cushions and linens? Costco Hot Finds shared about an enormous box for the patio to help stash and organize outdoor stuff, like blankets, pillows, and more. “Outdoor storage! It’s so crazy nice!” she wrote. “Oh wow I love that it’s on wheels!!” another shopper commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Dual Trash and Recycling Bin

Sort your recycling and trash with this dual can. “Costco y’all! First off, I was not expecting to make a video about my trash can, but I literally film everything I buy so here we are. This is the @simplehuman 58L Dual Compartment Step Can, which I grabbed at @costco_canada. Love it, fits the space so well,” Ohh You Budget captioned a post.

11 And, a Spice Spinner

If your spice rack is feeling cluttered and disorganized, run to Costco and get this twirling spice rack that comes with all the spices for $32. “Spice jar holder from costco,” an influencer captioned the post.