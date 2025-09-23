2 New Bath & Body Works Scents Hitting Shelves Today

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works is overflowing right now with fall scents, from every iteration of pumpkin you can imagine to more creative options like “crisp morning air” and “autumn drive.” But hidden in the mix are two brand-new releases from the retailer that have nothing to do with the season—but everything to do with the latest in gourmand (read: mouth-watering) fragrances. Find out more about these just-dropped items here.

1. Touch of Gold

This week, Bath & Body Works unveiled its newest scent, Touch of Gold. According to a press release, the fragrance “represents a new direction in the ever-popular class of gourmand fragrances taking over the industry.”

The way we interpret this, Touch of Gold is a food-inspired scent that isn’t as in-your-face as other B&BW scents like “Rich Espresso” or “Pumpkin Pecan Waffles.”

Instead, the new fragrance has notes of golden orange blossom (to bring “luminous lift”), tonka (for “creamy warmth and velvety sweetness”), and juicy blackberry (to add “dimension, balance and indulgence”).

In addition to being a treat for your nose, this new collection comes in gorgeous, gilded gold packaging. It’ll be available in 20 products, including eau de parfum, fine fragrance mist, body wash, body cream and lotion, 3-wick candle, hand soap and sanitizer, and body butter.

As of Sept. 22, Touch of Gold became available as a limited-edition collection on TikTok Shop that includes the fine fragrance mist, body cream, a gold tray, and an exclusive charm. Starting Sept. 25, all the products will be available at Bath & Body Works stores and online. And currently, there are three products online as part of a special preview.

Plus, some stores have put Touch of Gold out early. TikToker @marialovesfallofficial found a couple of items in her store yesterday and said she is “obsessed” with the scent. “I like how the blackberry and the orange blossom play off the decadent tonka, and it’s kind of like a warm berry scent for holiday,” she shared.

2. Milk Bar Birthday Cake

Even if you’ve never eaten a slice of Milk Bar birthday cake, you’ve likely seen pictures of the famous funfetti confection. And take it from someone who’s indulged in far too many pieces in their lifetime: It’s even more delicious than you’re imagining.

Now, you can bring that sugary-sweet scent of birthday cake home, thanks to Bath & Body Works’ new collaboration with the New York City bakery. The collection celebrates B&BW’s 35th birthday and was developed hand-in-hand with Milk Bar’s founder, Christina Tosi.

“The scent captures the joy of a slice: layered vanilla cake, creamy frosting, and rainbow sprinkles,” reads a press release. “The design nods to Milk Bar’s classic confetti aesthetic with bold color pops and celebratory details.”

The Milk Bar Birthday Cake line is available in a variety of products, including:

And, stay tuned, because as we get closer to the holidays, Bath & Body Works will release even more special collabs with Milk Bar!