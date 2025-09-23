 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

2 New Bath & Body Works Scents Hitting Shelves Today

These fragrances might make you hungry.

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
September 23, 2025
Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
September 23, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works is overflowing right now with fall scents, from every iteration of pumpkin you can imagine to more creative options like “crisp morning air” and “autumn drive.” But hidden in the mix are two brand-new releases from the retailer that have nothing to do with the season—but everything to do with the latest in gourmand (read: mouth-watering) fragrances. Find out more about these just-dropped items here.

RELATED: 3 Bath & Body Works Shopping Changes Happening This Month.

1. Touch of Gold

Bath & Body Works Touch of Gold Collection
Bath & Body Works

This week, Bath & Body Works unveiled its newest scent, Touch of Gold. According to a press release, the fragrance “represents a new direction in the ever-popular class of gourmand fragrances taking over the industry.”

The way we interpret this, Touch of Gold is a food-inspired scent that isn’t as in-your-face as other B&BW scents like “Rich Espresso” or “Pumpkin Pecan Waffles.”

Instead, the new fragrance has notes of golden orange blossom (to bring “luminous lift”), tonka (for “creamy warmth and velvety sweetness”), and juicy blackberry (to add “dimension, balance and indulgence”).

In addition to being a treat for your nose, this new collection comes in gorgeous, gilded gold packaging. It’ll be available in 20 products, including eau de parfum, fine fragrance mist, body wash, body cream and lotion, 3-wick candle, hand soap and sanitizer, and body butter.

As of Sept. 22, Touch of Gold became available as a limited-edition collection on TikTok Shop that includes the fine fragrance mist, body cream, a gold tray, and an exclusive charm. Starting Sept. 25, all the products will be available at Bath & Body Works stores and online. And currently, there are three products online as part of a special preview.

Plus, some stores have put Touch of Gold out early. TikToker @marialovesfallofficial found a couple of items in her store yesterday and said she is “obsessed” with the scent. “I like how the blackberry and the orange blossom play off the decadent tonka, and it’s kind of like a warm berry scent for holiday,” she shared.

RELATED: 4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper.

2. Milk Bar Birthday Cake

milk bar collection from Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Even if you’ve never eaten a slice of Milk Bar birthday cake, you’ve likely seen pictures of the famous funfetti confection. And take it from someone who’s indulged in far too many pieces in their lifetime: It’s even more delicious than you’re imagining.

Now, you can bring that sugary-sweet scent of birthday cake home, thanks to Bath & Body Works’ new collaboration with the New York City bakery. The collection celebrates B&BW’s 35th birthday and was developed hand-in-hand with Milk Bar’s founder, Christina Tosi.

“The scent captures the joy of a slice: layered vanilla cake, creamy frosting, and rainbow sprinkles,” reads a press release. “The design nods to Milk Bar’s classic confetti aesthetic with bold color pops and celebratory details.”

The Milk Bar Birthday Cake line is available in a variety of products, including:

And, stay tuned, because as we get closer to the holidays, Bath & Body Works will release even more special collabs with Milk Bar!

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Target
    Target
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Target Decor Finds Hitting Shelves

    They're catching shoppers’ attention this week.

  • Old Navy storefront
    Old Navy storefront
    Daily Living

    Old Navy Reveals AI-Powered Dressing Rooms

    It’s like Cher’s virtual closet from "Clueless."

  • New at Aldi
    New at Aldi
    Daily Living

    7 Best Aldi Items Shoppers Can Grab

    Aldi just dropped new finds.

  • Big Lots Exterior
    Big Lots Exterior
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Big Lots Seasonal Finds

    Get these before they sell out.

  • Kohl's
    Kohl's
    Daily Living

    7 Best New Kohl’s Clothing Finds

    From cozy layers to bold prints.

  • target store with a green christmas background
    target store with a green christmas background
    Daily Living

    7 New Walmart and Target Christmas Bedding Finds

    It’s almost bundle-under-cozy-sheets weather.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family