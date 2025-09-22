7 Bath & Body Works Scents Shoppers Say Smell Like Fall in a Bottle

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The Bath & Body Works Fall 2025 Collection is here, and she’s beautiful. The seasonal drop features over 85 scents, including fan favorites and some that are brand-new to customers. Profiles range from Pumpkin Pecan Waffles and Apple Crisp to more subtle woodsy fragrances like Leaves and Mahogany Teakwood. But with so many to sniff from, how is a fall enthusiast supposed to choose? We did some digging and found the seven best scents shoppers swear smell like fall in a bottle.

RELATED: 2 New Bath & Body Works Scents Hitting Shelves Today.

1. Maple Pumpkin

Autumn is often associated with pumpkin and apple aromas, but in my book, maple is also up there in rank. This Maple Pumpkin fragrance smells like “a decadent duo that just feels like fall,” says Bath & Body Works. It has notes of pumpkin spice, sweet maple syrup, and brown sugar.

“This candle ranks at the top of my loves!!! It smells so inviting & gives a great cozy fall feel,” writes one happy shopper.

2. Champagne Apple & Honey

Champagne Apple & Honey smells like an apple orchard in a bottle. It features fragrance notes of crisp apple, sparkling bubbles, and jasmine honey for a touch of sweetness.

“It’s deep and sweet. You can smell every layer and [it] pulls together so beautifully,” per a five-star reviewer. It “makes me want to get out my flannels and uggs drinking apple cider.”

The scent is available as a body cream, shower gel, foaming hand soap, body lotion, and more.

3. Crisp Morning Air

The name speaks for itself. Crisp Morning Air delivers notes of fresh pine, juniper, and juicy pear. It pairs well with a chunky knit sweater and a warm cup of coffee. The scent also comes in the form of hand sanitizer and wallflower plug-ins.

4. Pumpkin Spice Latte

“I sniffed almost every fall candle in the store and this was the one I took home,” says one Bath & Body Works customer. Another reviewer says the scent “smells like fall” and it’s “not too strong, not too light…just perfect.”

Pumpkin Spice Latte has hints of “pumpkin pie spice, freshly brewed espresso, homemade whipped cream and a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.” In other words, your home will smell like a cozy café.

RELATED: 4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper.

5. Honeycrisp Hayride

Honeycrisp Hayride “smells like a crisp sunny autumn day,” according to one shopper. Its subtly sweet, crisp scent “puts me in the spirit of fall,” adds another. The scent is available as a three-wick candle, foaming hand soap, room spray, and wallflower fragrance.

6. Autumn Drive

A departure from traditional pumpkin and apple scents, Autumn Drive emits notes of wild raspberry, warm amber, and vanilla birch. It’s the perfect balance of sweet and earthy—A.K.A., ideal for those who don’t like super sugary fragrances.

7. Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin

Speaking of sugary, Bath & Body Works’ Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin smells like your favorite bakery come to life. It’s a combination of harvest pumpkin, spiced clove, and sweet sugarcane.

“Sweet aroma of the fall season. Great for those who like the smell of spices during the holidays,” per one shopper.