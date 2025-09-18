The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Bath & Body Works is the best place to shop for lotions, candles, fragrance, soaps, and more for yourself. It is also a great gift-giving resource. Both the store and the website have so many amazing gift options for everyone on your list. Whether you are shopping for a birthday or holiday gift or just want to indulge someone in some stress relief, consider making a purchase at the store. Here are 7 best new Bath & Body Works gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 All the Products From the New Milk Bar Collaboration

The new Milk Bar and Bath & Body Works collaboration, including the three-wick candle, is heating up. The birthday cake scented collection honestly smells like heaven and will make a great gift for anyone who loves pink or birthday cake.

RELATED: 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This Month.

2 A Fall Set Perfect for a Housewarming Gift

This White Barn Leaves Gift Set is perfect for a housewarming gift. The fragranced products come in a Home Sweet Home box, each spiked with a spiced, fruity, and oh-so cozy with notes of crisp red apple, golden nectar, and warm clove spice.

3 A Fragrance Sampler

Give the gift of perfume. The Best of Bath & Body Works 5-piece Mini Fine Fragrance Mist Gift Set has the most popular scents: A Thousand Wishes, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Into The Night, Warm Vanilla Sugar, and Gingham Gorgeous. “Absolutely perfect signature scents perfect size and the outstanding quality of product that we’ve all come to love from Bath and Body Co.,” writes a shopper.

4 Warm Vanilla Gift Set

The Warm Vanilla Sugar Gift Set, $38.95, is a $55 value. The scent smells like an “irresistibly creamy, sweet treat in your coziest cashmere” with notes of intoxicating vanilla, white orchid, sparkling sugar, fresh jasmine, and creamy sandalwood. It “smells amazing, it’s just a nice scent of vanilla,” one shopper says. “Delicious scents and pretty packaging,” adds another.

5 A Great Champagne Birthday Toast of a Gift Set

Looking for an easy birthday present? Champagne Toast Mini Gift Set is packaged in an adorable Happy Birthday box. “I’m obsessed with this scent. I love this gift set. It’s perfect for a friend,” writes a shopper. “Perfect variety for any special occasion for that friend who loves B&BW as much as you do! Highly recommend, especially as a birthday gift,” adds another.

6 A Stress Relieving Spa Day at Home

Indulge a loved one in a spa day at home with the Aroma Eucalyptus Spearmint Gift Set for $38.95. “Product is refreshing, long lasting scent & good quality,” writes one shopper. It’s also great fore “stress relief,” adds another. “I bought this for a friend and she really was surprised and was just the thing to help with the stress of losing a loved one. Very nice.”

RELATED: 6 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Inspired by Milk Bar Bakery.

7 A Men’s Grooming Set

There is even something for men at Bath & Body Works. This Men’s Grooming Kit Gift Set is $49.95 and it comes with beard and face wash, beard and scruff cream, beard oil, and beard brush. “Wonderful! Husband loves it! Has everything he needs in it,” a shopper writes.