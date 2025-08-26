Bed Bath & Beyond Is Opening 300 New Stores—5 Things We Know So Far

Despite more and more retailers going dark and transitioning to online-only formats, Bed Bath & Beyond is determined to bring back offline shopping. The company is coming out on the other side of its yearlong rebrand, with big plans to launch 300 new stores nationwide. Here’s everything we know about the rollout—including an update about those iconic blue coupons.

1 The first-ever Bed Bath & Beyond Home store just opened in Nashville.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s comeback was months in the making—and now, shoppers can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel…or should we say, the shopping aisle.

As Best Life previously reported, “Bed Bath & Beyond is rebranding to Bed Bath & Beyond Home to reflect its new partnership with The Brand House Collective (formerly Kirkland’s Inc.). This was a result of a $25 million agreement between Beyond Inc. and Kirkland Inc., which absorbed the parent company’s financial woes and marquee brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby, and Overstock.”

Earlier this month, Bed Bath & Beyond Home opened its first-ever physical location under the new rebrand. The storefront is located in the suburbs of Nashville at 1624 Galleria Blvd. in Brentwood, TN.

Not based in Nashville? Don’t fret just yet—Bed Bath & Beyond Home just teased big plans for an expansion in 2026.

2 Bed Bath & Beyond Home plans to open 300 new stores.

Initially, the company reported that it would convert 75 empty lots into Bed Bath & Beyond Home retail centers throughout 2026. The first wave of grand openings was said to be located in the greater Nashville area, close to its headquarters. A six-store launch is expected for Music City and its surrounding suburbs.

But more recently, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. executive chairman Marcus Lemonis announced plans for a two-year expansion project slated for 2025 to 2027.

“We’re planning on opening 300 over the next 24 months,” Lemonis revealed during an appearance on Fox News’ The Big Money Show.

Lemonis didn’t clarify where the new stores will be located. In a June 17 press release, the company said it was committed to “accelerate the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores.”

3 However, no Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores will open in California.

Lemonis didn’t say where the new Bed Bath & Beyond home stores will be located; however, he did make it abundantly clear that the company will not be doing business in California.

In an Aug. 20 statement, Lemonis said the decision “isn’t about politics—it’s about reality.” He stated that California’s “overregulated” system “makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open, and harder to deliver value to customers.”

For those reasons, Bed Bath & Beyond Home will not open or operate any physical storefronts in the Golden State.

“When you look at the complexity, both on the real estate side, on the regulatory side, both on the product and the employee side, it’s just too cost prohibitive to do it. At some point, some business needs to take a stand and remind the state of California that while they keep reminding us that they’re the fourth-largest economy in the world, that’s going to dissipate over time, so we are just going to serve those customers with our online business,” Lemonis further explained on The Big Money Show.

But don’t worry, Californians—you can still shop to your heart’s content at BedBathandBeyond.com, with options for same-day/24 to 48-hour delivery services.

4 The new stores will also look different on the inside.

Bed Bath & Beyond is getting a major facelift. It will be “very different from the true blue store that all of us have known for years, which focused on bed, bath, kitchen and small accessories,” Lemonis previously told analysts, per a Chain Store Age report.

Retail Dive reported that the reimagined stores would range from 7,000 to 15,000 square feet. Additionally, they’ll focus more on “small furniture pieces, a little bit more textiles, a little bit more décor,” said Lemonis.

The new Brentwood location is 8,000 square feet, and it’s set up with “curated looks” for inspiration.

“When you think back to Bed Bath & Beyond in the past, you think of the gadget wall and the towel wall. They didn’t really have home décor and furnishings, so we’ve merged those two,” Amy Sullivan, The Brand House CEO and chief merchandising and creative officer, told Today.

5 You can still use your old Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.

Being a savvy coupon clipper has its perks! Like, did you know that you can still use your old, expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons at new Bed Bath & Beyond Home locations?

The company confirmed it will be accepting “legacy” coupons from customers as a way of “honoring our brand’s history.”