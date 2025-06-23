Bed, Bath & Beyond Is Opening 75 New Stores—Here's What Shoppers Can Expect

Bed, Bath & Beyond’s comeback has been a work in progress, but we finally have a location and launch date. Back in February, Kirkland Inc. finalized a $25 million agreement with Beyond, Inc., and one of the first announcements to come out of that deal was plans to bring back physical stores. Well, the countdown is officially on! Here’s everything we know about the rollout and how it will differ from past Bed, Bath & Beyond stores.

First, a rebrand is happening.

Kirkland’s, Inc. is undergoing a major "operational reset." To refresh, Kirkland’s previously struck a deal with Beyond Inc., whose portfolio includes marquee brands like Overstock, buybuy Baby, and Bed, Bath & Beyond. The partnership signifies a new era for Kirkland’s, which is ready to leave its corporate moniker in the past.

According to a June 17 press release , Kirkland’s is rebranding to The Brand House Collective, Inc., "as part of our transformation into a multi-brand retail operator."

"From the moment our partnership with Beyond began, it was clear that our model needed to evolve. The Brand House Collective is more than a new name—it's a bold declaration of where we're headed," said Amy Sullivan, Kirkland's CEO.

Speaking of the future, the company intends to shutter 23 of its Kirkland’s locations. There are currently 213 stores operating across the U.S.—some of these are closing indefinitely, while others will be converted into Bed, Bath & Beyond and Overstock stores (more on that later).

"By consolidating real estate and leveraging underperforming store closures to reduce excess inventory, we believe we will drive faster inventory turn and maximize return on assets," said the company.

Kirkland’s hasn’t released a list of addresses that are expected to close.

"We expect that improved discipline around inventory productivity, asset management and balance sheet health will serve as our north star at every level of the organization—shaping how we operate, make decisions and deliver long term value," Sullivan added.

Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to open 75 new locations.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is entering a "fresh chapter."

In a press release, the company reintroduced itself as Bed Bath & Beyond Home and revealed it will be opening its first physical location this August in Brentwood, Tennessee. The retailer has plans to open five more stores in the greater Nashville area, within a close distance to its headquarters. The company says it's a strategic move that will let them "closely manage every detail and set the standard for future rollouts."

Looking ahead, Bed Bath & Beyond Home is projecting to open 75 stores throughout 2026.

"We plan to accelerate the launch of Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores through full-market conversions of existing Kirkland's Home stores," they state.

The reimagined stores will have a new layout.

A new name calls for a new shopping experience.

On a call with analysts, Beyond executive chairman and principal executive officer Marcus Lemonis noted that Bed Bath & Beyond Home will be "very different from the true blue store that all of us have known for years, which focused on bed, bath, kitchen and small accessories," per a Chain Store Age report.

Bed Bath & Beyond Home is taking inspiration from Kirkland’s. The reimagined layouts will revolve around "small furniture pieces, a little bit more textiles, a little bit more décor."

Retail Dive previously reported that these stores would range from 7,000 to 15,000 square feet .

Other changes are coming, too.

Overstock is also getting its first-ever physical storefront. A grand opening date hasn’t been announced, but we do know it will be located in Nashville. If all goes as planned, Kirkland’s will move forward with plans to open approximately 30 more locations.

There are also whispers that a pilot buybuy Baby store could pop up later this year.