11 Best New Marshalls Decor Finds That Look High-End

Shop Marshalls decor finds that look high-end, from a Turkish area rug to feather fill pillows.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I have a complicated relationship with home decor. On one hand, I believe deeply that your space should reflect your interior life—the books you’ve actually read, the family photos in frames that deserve to hold such precious memories, the rugs that carry some history. On the other hand, I am not made of money and I have never pretended to be.

Marshalls is where these two realities meet, and this week’s home section is proof that the gap between “looks expensive” and “is expensive” has never been more navigable. Here, we’ve got coffee table books that’ll get people talking, pillows that blend comfort and style, and more. Here are eleven home finds that’ll effortlessly elevate the look.

1 Story of Classic Cars Book Gift Set

What’s on your bookshelf is the most honest form of personal branding—as long as you’re prepared to answer follow-up questions. This Story of Classic Cars books gift set is the kind of unexpected choice that says “I contain multitudes” while suggesting you’re both cultured and slightly surprising. They’re $39.99.

2 9×22 Cape Cod Hooked Pillow

Hooked pillows are the textile equivalent of a hand-written letter: someone made this, with their hands, using a pattern, and the result is an object—textured and specific—that refuses to be generic. This Cape Cod hooked pillow is $19.99 and the most characterful lumbar on this list.

3 2-Pack Linen Blend Bird Garden Window Panels

Curtains are the thing that separates a room from a space, and linen blend panels with a bird and garden print are the version that makes a room feel like someone actually thought about it. Two panels for $24.99—these linen blend bird garden window panels are the window treatment upgrade that requires basically no effort and pays off every time you walk into the room.

4 9-Inch Lilibeth Planter

The Lilibeth. Even the name is doing something. This 9-inch Lilibeth planter has the kind of sculptural quality that makes you want to put something beautiful in it and then step back and feel good about your choices. $29.99, and worth every dollar.

5 Made in Turkey 9×12 Bergen Heriz Area Rug

A handmade Turkish rug is the room anchor that everything else orbits. The Heriz pattern has centuries of design history behind it—geometric, rich, deeply considered—and finding it at Marshalls for $279.99 instead of the $800-plus it would cost at a rug specialty store is the kind of discovery that makes you feel like you’ve gotten away with something. This Made in Turkey Bergen Heriz area rug is the investment piece that justifies the entire trip.

6 Made in USA 22×22 Striped Coastal Oversized Feather Fill Pillow

American-made, feather-filled, oversized, coastal stripe. This 22×22 pillow checks every box for an appealing throw pillow—the feather fill means it actually holds its shape, the stripe means it works with everything, and the oversized format means it makes a sofa look like someone styled it. $39.99.

7 Large Paper Open Weave Oval Shelf Basket with Liner

Storage that looks good is the domestic holy grail, and an open weave paper basket with a liner has the organic, considered quality of something from a very expensive home boutique. This large paper open weave oval shelf basket is $14.99—which is the price of approximately one glass of wine at a mid-range restaurant.

8 Horses Book

Another coffee table book—this time with horses! Yes, it’s a very specific kind of statement—it says you are interested in beauty and power and possibly have opinions about the countryside. This Horses: Portraits by Derry Moore book is $39.99 and belongs on a table with the classic cars set, where they can sit together in companionable contrast.

9 5×7 Super Bloom Tabletop Picture Frame

A picture frame called Super Bloom is a picture frame that has already decided to have a good time. This 5×7 Super Bloom tabletop frame is $9.99—put a photo of someone you love in it and it becomes the best $9.99 you’ve spent this week.

10 3×5 Jute Border Chrysanthemum Floral Printed Scatter Rug

Floral printed scatter rugs are having a moment, and a chrysanthemum with a jute border is the version that reads literary rather than country-cute. This jute border chrysanthemum scatter rug is $44.99—a lot for a scatter rug, I know, but look at it.

11 16×16 Daisy Gingham Plaid Ruffle Pillow

Ruffled gingham and daisies is a combination that should not work as hard as it does. And yet. This daisy gingham plaid ruffle pillow is $19.99 and the most unapologetically cheerful thing on this list—which is exactly what a bedroom or a sunroom needs in the middle of summer.