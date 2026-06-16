11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June

Take advantage of serious savings on patio furniture, hardware, lawn gadgets, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even amid all of the fantastic Tractor Supply finds we’ve come across this season, it still looks like there is more to come. The rural retailer is adding new products to its inventory across practically all categories. But what we’re really loving is that some have already been marked down significantly (including some Father’s Day sales items) for serious savings. If you’re ready to see what all the fuss is about, here are the best new Tractor Supply deals hitting shelves in June.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Under $25.

1 Tractor Supply 13-Drawer Mechanic’s Tool Chest Combo

If you’ve been putting as much effort into expanding your tool collection as we have, you’re now faced with the problem of finding a place to store all of it. Fortunately, this Tractor Supply 13-Drawer Mechanic’s Tool Chest Combo ($499.99) is an ideal solution for workspace organization (and you know we love a storage system). It also doesn’t hurt that this model is currently $200 off!

2 Tractor Supply Assorted SAE Drill Bit Set, 41-Piece

Speaking of upgrading your tool capabilities, we’re pretty thrilled we came across this 41-Piece Tractor Supply Assorted SAE Drill Bit Set($9.99). It’s the type of product where the retailer really excels, offering all of the attachments you’ll likely ever need, all neatly packaged for easy storage. You can also add on a mini pliers set if you’re really going for it!

3 Pit Boss 1000D3 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

If you ask us, summer is synonymous with barbecue. But if you’re ready to get a little more advanced than that small charcoal grill you’ve been holding onto for years, you might want to consider this Pit Boss 1000D3 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker ($549). Featuring over 1,000 square inches of cooking space and eight different cooking modes (including grill, smoke, sear, char-grill, bake, braise, barbecue, and roast), it’s one of the best-priced outdoor cooking tools we’ve found.

Customers appear to agree, with reviewers calling it “one of the best on the market for the price” and that it’s an “awesome machine.”

4 Aiper Intelligent IrriSense N2 Smart Lawn Irrigator

Lawn work can be fulfilling on many levels, but when it comes to some of the rote basics, there’s no harm in outsourcing your duties to a robot. We love this Aiper Intelligent IrriSense N2 Smart Lawn Irrigator ($399.99) for being able to accurately water targeted areas of the lawn, thanks to its handy mapping capabilities. Because of this, it’s also a great way to save water, including by holding back on watering when it’s recently rained. It’s also currently on sale for $100 off!

Still skeptical? Don’t take our word for it: Tractor Supply shoppers have given it a 4.8-star average rating on the company’s website.

“This is the best thing I have come across for keeping my garden and lawn watered,” writes one. “I can set the controls the way I want on the app, and it saves them and is the exact same every day when it turns on. Super easy to set up: It just hooks right to your garden hose, and you set the rest with your phone from the comforts of your couch to wherever. Really cuts back on the water use. [It’s made of] thick, durable plastic and [is] real lightweight, making it easy to move around where I need it next.”

RELATED: 11 Tractor Supply Home Finds Shoppers Say Are Hidden Gems.

5 Squirrel-X X8 Squirrel-Resistant Bird Feeder

Even nature has its party crashers! If you’ve been struggling to keep your feeder full, you might want to pick up a Squirrel-X X8 Squirrel-Resistant Bird Feeder ($29.99). It helps keep those cute but insatiably hungry yard dwellers away by snapping its seed-access windows shut whenever a larger animal makes its way onto it.

6 DeWalt Drill Impact Combo Tool Kit

Sometimes, all it takes is finding a great deal on essential tools to pull the trigger on an upgrade or replacement. And if you ask us, that’s exactly what this DeWalt Drill Impact Combo Tool Kit ($169) is, complete with both an impact driver and power drill along with chargers and batteries required to run them.

The 4.8-star average rating on the Tractor Supply website is also proof that shoppers also see the “excellent value” here.

“Two components and two batteries with a charger [sold] separately would cost in excess of $300. You can’t beat a 50 percent savings,” writes one happy customer.

7 Carhartt Leather Front Pocket Wallet

Whether you’re on the hunt for a last-minute Father’s Day gift or are suddenly realizing your current billfold is past its prime, you might want to pick up a Carhartt Leather Front Pocket Wallet ($32.99). It’s a slimmed-down version of the everyday carry we all need, with just enough space for credit cards, IDs, and cash without becoming too bulky.

8 Modern Muse Patio Chaise Lounge Set

If you’re still looking to dress up your pool deck, you might want to consider this Modern Muse Patio Chaise Lounge Set ($312.99), especially if you’re on a budget. These well-priced pieces even come complete with removable side tables for easy drink and device storage.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25.

9 Retriever Tufted Boucle Pet Bed

You’ve spent all season updating your patio furniture so you can be comfy. Doesn’t your pet deserve the same kind of attention? This Retriever Tufted Boucle Pet Bed ($39.99) is a well-priced pad for your pup or cat, especially if you’re looking for an easy-to-clean outdoor or car option.

10 JobSmart 650-Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight

Your phone’s built-in flashlight might work in a pinch, but when a true emergency strikes, you’re going to wish you had something a little stronger on hand. That’s why we suggest having a JobSmart 650-Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight ($5.99) in your prep box. Providing up to four hours of 650 lumen brightness per charge, it’s truly a must-have.

11 Nuu Garden 7.5 ft. Round Patio Vented Umbrella

At this point in the summer, you might’ve realized that some parts of your patio, deck, and yard are still a little too sunny to use during the day. That’s where a Nuu Garden 7.5 ft. Round Patio Vented Umbrella ($35.99) can come in as a budget-friendly mid-season add-on, especially at the current sale price of $24 off an already affordable product.