11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20

Get everything you need for parties, pool sessions, and your garden, all within you budget.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that it’s truly summer, the backyard takes on a new level of importance, whether it’s for hosting get-togethers, getting into the garden, or simply relaxing and enjoying a sunny day. And if you’re looking for ways to get the most out of your outdoor space, Tractor Supply has plenty of new items that can help, even if you’re working with a tight budget. We’re especially loving all of the water activities, pool accessories, gardening essentials, and party games that are perfect for the season. So, put on your flip flops, grab your sunglasses, and check out the best new Tractor Supply backyard finds under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25.

1 GroundWork Bypass Lopper and Grass Shear Set

If you’re spending plenty of time in your backyard, you’re going to want it looking its very best. This GroundWork Bypass Lopper and Grass Shear Set ($19.99) gives you everything you need to keep those bushes, shrubs, and small trees manicured, designed with a comfortable grip that makes each of them even easier to use.

2 P2 Sports P2 Bat & Ball Set

It wouldn’t be summer without a few games of pickup wiffleball peppered in! This P2 Sports P2 Bat & Ball Set ($7.99) provides everything you need to start a small tournament. It’s perfect for kids’ parties and adult barbecues alike, with much less space required to play than traditional baseball.

3 GroundWork Garden Trellis with Scrolls

If you’re running out of ways to decorate your garden, we suggest literally elevating things. Adding a GroundWork Garden Trellis with Scrolls ($19.99) is perfect for flowering vines, vegetables, and other creeping plants, giving them a place to grow skywards. It’s a truly eye-catching addition!

4 Banzai Americana Splash Sprint Racing Slide

Is there a more classic backyard activity than hose-based water games? This Banzai Americana Splash Sprint Racing Slide ($15.99) is a great way to cool off and stay entertained. And with its patriotic motif, it’s perfect for that 4th of July barbecue!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June.

5 Funsicle Color Fun Inflatable Pool

Just because you don’t have the budget to install an in-ground pool this summer doesn’t mean you still can’t take a dip. This Funsicle Color Fun Inflatable Pool ($9.59) is ideal for keeping the kids entertained or simply having an easy way to cool off on a hot day.

6 GroundWork Plastic Whiskey Barrel Planter

Need some extra greenery in your yard? At 25 inches wide, this. GroundWork Plastic Whiskey Barrel Planter ($18.74) is large yet affordable, making it a great option for bringing a bunch of flowers into a brand new corner. Customers in the reviews say they appreciate how much it looks like real wood, even though it’s actually made from a much more durable plastic.

7 Bell & Howell Solar Cascading Hummingbirds

We all could use a little bit more brightness in our yards. This Bell & Howell Solar Cascading Hummingbirds ($19.99) is a cheerfully colorful addition that requires no extra wiring or power supply to get it to glow brightly all night. It also works great in a planter on the patio!

8 Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug

One of the best ways to make your backyard patio really feel like an outdoor living room isn’t just about picking the right chairs, table, or sofa: It’s also about decorating what’s under your feet, too. This Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug ($15.99) is not only priced in line with a typical door mat (despite being 5′ by 7′), but it also comes in multiple designs and colors that will surely fit your look.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Backyard Finds Under $25.

9 H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat

It’s not a good feeling to have summer pass you by without spending enough time in the water. This H2OGO! Comfort Plush Floating Pool Mat ($17.99) is the ultimate affordable aqua lounger, complete with a fabric topper that keeps its surface from getting too hot in the sun.

10 Americana Bubble Jet

If you need something to keep the kids entertained during your 4th of July party (or even if you’re just feeling a little bit whimsical), this Americana Bubble Jet ($10.39) might be just the backyard accessory you need. Just make sure you have plenty of bubble solution refills on hand to keep the celebration going!

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In keeping with the spirit of fun games for summer get-togethers, we are hard-pressed to come up with one that’s more universally appealing than Koosh Double Boom Paddles ($15.99). Combining that beloved frilly ’90s toy with tennis is a surefire hit for any party. And with the patriotic motif, it’s on-theme for the 4th!

“This is a fun game to play, keeps both kids and adults busy and moving!” writes one happy customer. “Paddles are big enough for bigger hands and light enough for smaller hands. Also, I like that the Koosh ball is light. Definitely a fun outdoor game!”