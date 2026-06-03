11 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Under $15

Shop the best new Tractor Supply garden finds under $15, from a metal watering can to verbena plants.

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Tractor Supply’s garden section operates at a frequency that rewards actually knowing what you need—but don’t let that stop you from browsing for what you want. The Groundwork line covers tools, planters, and watering equipment at prices that make equipping a full garden setup feel manageable, and this week’s drop adds a chicken-patterned garden tool set, artificial turf nesting pads, and a one-pint verbena plant for $1.99 that might be the best-priced living thing available at any retailer this week. Put it all together, and you’ve got a full garden refresh—just in time for the weather to warm. Here are eleven garden finds under $15 worth grabbing this week.

1 Groundwork Wood Handle Hand Weeder

A wood handle hand weeder has the balance and grip that fiberglass and plastic alternatives don’t. The weight distribution makes pulling tap roots and unwanted volunteers considerably less of a struggle. This one from Groundwork is $9.99 and the kind of tool that lasts for years with basic care.

2 Groundwork Wood Handle Cultivator

A cultivator breaks up compacted soil, works in fertilizer, and loosens the ground around established plants without disturbing their roots—the tool that makes everything else in the garden work better. This Groundwork wood handle cultivator from Tractor Supply is $9.99 and pairs naturally with the weeder above for a complete hand tool setup.

3 Groundwork Classic Coco Metal Trough Planter—30 Inch

Whether you’re envisioning a full row of herbs, trailing annuals, or cascading flowers, coco-lined hanging baskets retain moisture better than standard plastic baskets, which means less frequent watering and more forgiving results. This Groundwork classic coco metal trough planter is $12.74 and the most versatile planter in this week’s roundup.

4 Groundwork Decorative Coco Metal Hanging Basket—14 Inch

Love the look, but prefer more detail? This 14-inch decorative coco metal hanging basket has a pretty leaf design that’ll look right at home in your patio or garden. It’s also $6.79—the lowest-priced planter in this week’s drop and a strong value for a coco-lined piece at any size.

5 Groundwork 11-Inch Metal Planter Stand

A plant stand lifts a container off the ground and into the sightline, a simple change that makes a potted plant look placed rather than deposited. This Groundwork 11-inch metal planter stand is $11.04, which means you can afford to lift your whole collection.

6 1-Pint Verbena Plant

All of the plants at Tractor Supply are easy on the eyes and inexpensive, but $1.99 for a living 1-pint verbena in bloom? That’s an especially good deal. A single pint-sized verbena produces cascading color through the entire summer season with minimal maintenance: full sun, occasional watering, no fussing required. This is the best value on this list by a significant margin.

7 Impeckables 6-Pack Artificial Turf Nesting Pads

Artificial turf nesting pads are the chicken-keeping essential that reduces egg breakage, keeps nesting boxes cleaner, and makes weekly coop maintenance considerably faster. This Impeckables 6-pack of artificial turf nesting pads is $14.24—the most specific find in this week’s drop and the most useful one for anyone keeping backyard chickens.

8 Groundwork 2-Gallon Metal Watering Can

Metal watering cans have the balance, the spout control, and the longevity that plastic versions never quite achieve. Two gallons is the working volume, enough to water a full porch arrangement or a small raised bed without multiple refills. This Groundwork 2-gallon metal watering can is $14.99 and the garden tool that gets used every day through the growing season.

9 True Temper Handheld Action Hoe

True Temper has been making American garden tools for over 200 years, and the action hoe is one of their most useful hand tools. The oscillating blade cuts weeds on both the push and pull stroke, which means twice the work in the same amount of effort. This True Temper handheld action hoe is $14.99.

10 Barn Star 3-Piece Chicken Patterned Garden Tool Set

A chicken-patterned garden tool set is practical but also fully fun. This Barn Star 3-piece chicken patterned garden tool set includes three hand tools in a coordinated design that brings some actual personality to a garden tool caddy. It’s $14.99 and genuinely charming.

11 Groundwork Oscillating Sprinkler

An oscillating sprinkler covers a rectangular area evenly without requiring anyone to stand there holding a hose. This Groundwork oscillating sprinkler is $15 pushing it to the upper end of the budget, but earns its place anytime the kids run through it this summer, drenched in pure joy.