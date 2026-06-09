Shop 11 HomeGoods summer finds that look high-end, from rattan lamps to wool area rugs.

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I have a confession to make: I hate cheap-looking home decor. You know what I am talking about. Cheap decor that looks even cheaper. You can find some of these types of items at HomeGoods if you don’t know how to shop at the discount home emporium. You can also find some of the most bougiest-looking home decor for unbelievably low prices if you are a smart and savvy shopper. During a recent shopping trip I spotted outdoor and indoor furniture that looked like it was from Pottery Barn, area rugs that looked custom, and decorative accents, like lamps and vases that could have been Serena & Lily. What should you shop for on your next HomeGoods run? Here are 11 HomeGoods summer finds shoppers say look high-end.

1 This Rattan Lamp with a Linen Shade

A high-end lamp needs to check two boxes: a gorgeous base and an expensive-looking shade. This rattan lamp with a linen lampshade checks both those boxes. The style will work well with a variety of aesthetics, including traditional, grandmillennial, and coastal, and it looks like it could be from Serena & Lily.

2 These Wicker Side Tables

This pair of wicker tables, which could easily be used as nightstands, also screams Pottery Barn or Serena & Lily. I am so angry that I didn’t put the set in my cart, because it is such a find. The best news is, they are only $69.99 each.

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3 Pretty Placemats

There were so many beautiful textile placemats on my shopping trip. They had something for everyone. This set of Rachel Zoe placemats was one of my favorites, featuring a woven blue-and-white pattern that gave off Pottery Barn or Crate & Barrel vibes.

4 So Many Ceramic Bowls, Pots, Vases, and Urns

There were so many great neutral decorative items. I found a whole section devoted to white, cream, and natural-looking bows, vases, and pots. All of them looked super high-end and would match anything in your home.

5 Coastal Bedding and Blankets

There were so many gorgeous bedding sets, duvet covers, and blankets with the coastal vibe, ranging from comforter sets and duvet covers to blankets like this blue-and-white beauty. It was super soft and bougie-looking, and it cost just $39.99.

6 A Stunning Herringbone Chair

This stunning herringbone upholstered chair is one of my best finds of the week. The upscale-looking seating option had a neutral herringbone print that adds a versatile pattern to your space without adding color. It looks very high-end and Restoration Hardware, but cost just $399.99.

7 A White Desk

This white desk also looked like something straight from the pages of a Serena & Lily catalog. I was stunned that it was just $179.99, since name-brand stores would sell it for triple that. You could also use it as a vanity.

8 Outdoor Swivel Chairs

This 3-piece swivel set is such a steal for $599.99. Part of the Martha Stewart collection, the trio of two chairs and a table comes with removable white cushions that can be easily removed and thrown in the wash, or replaced with others in a few years.

9 A Crate & Barrel Looking Outdoor Dining Table

This table and six-chair set from Nautica gives the trademark Crate & Barrel look without a staggeringly high price tag. If it isn’t your style, there were several other dining sets that were also a bargain for the quality.

10 Gorgeous Wool Area Rugs

Shop for area rugs at HomeGoods, but avoid synthetic materials and cheesy patterns that can look cheap. My store had some gorgeous, large, expensive-looking options like this handmade Lauren Ralph Lauren wool rug, which was just $399.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 A Ruffled and Seersucker Shower Curtain

Dress up your bathroom with a chic shower curtain. This blue-and-white striped seersucker style screamed Pottery Barn to me, but it is from Martha Stewart’s near-flawless home collection. Not your style? There are so many other gorgeous options.