Shop 11 HomeGoods decor finds that look like Pottery Barn, from wicker tables to Tahari shelving.

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If you haven’t already heard, HomeGoods is the best place to shop for Pottery Barn-looking furniture, decor, and random home items. Not only does the large home emporium have quality, chic items that might as well be from the higher-end store, but they are also priced much lower. During my recent visit to my local store, I spotted tons of amazing items that will give your home the Pottery Barn look on a budget. Here are 11 HomeGoods decor finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 These Wicker Side Tables

I don’t need side tables, but I am still kicking myself for not buying this pair of wicker tables, which could easily be used as nightstands. I would not be shocked to see them at Pottery Barn, Serena & Lily, or some small, high-end furniture boutique. Brace yourself: they were only $69.99 each.

2 Assorted Neutral Decorative Bowls and Vases

If you want to add a Pottery Barn-esque decorative touch to your home, stick to neutral decorative items. I found a whole section devoted to white, cream, and natural-looking bows, vases, and pots. They will match with everything in your home.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 A Cottom Slub Quilt Set

Pottery Barn always has great bedding in the summer, made from lighter fabric blends like linen and chambray. This Brooks Brothers cotton slub quilt set, starting at $49.99 for a twin, is giving the Pottery Barn summer look. This is at least half the price you would pay at the PB store.

4 And, This Wood Nightstand/Table

I couldn’t believe all the great furniture pieces at my HomeGoods this week. This (real) wood nightstand-slash-side table looked really high-end and had all the elements of a classic Pottery Barn piece, aside from the price: $149.99.

5 And, This Shelving Unit

This shelving unit is also a total score. Not only is it made from real wood, but the spindle-like details give it an ultra-expensive touch. It is from the Tahari home collection, a favorite brand of HomeGoods shoppers. Get it for just $179.99.

6 A Wicker Serving Tray

If you are hosting outdoors this summer, add a Pottery Barn touch with one of these gorgeous wicker serving trays. There were several to choose from, most of them priced around $39.99.

7 A Wicker Lamp

Again, the Pottery Barn look, especially in the summer, involves a lot of natural fibers and materials. This gorgeous lamp, with a wicker base and a linen shade, is from the Nautica home collection. Get it for $69.99.

8 Rachel Zoe Placemats

Elevate your tablescape, either indoors or outside, with a set of beautiful textile placemats. This set of Rachel Zoe placemats features a woven blue-and-white pattern, giving off Pottery Barn vibes.

9 A Set of Giant Vases

This set of giant vases is perfect for filling with large and statement-making arrangements, either faux or real. They will be great for framing a space when placed on either side of a fireplace, console, or dresser.

10 A Gorgeous Herringbone Chair

This herringbone upholstered chair is a definite Pottery Barn doppelganger, with a neutral herringbone print that adds a versatile pattern to your space without adding color. It looks very high-end for $399.99.

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11 Small Throw Rug Sets

HomeGoods always has a rack of throw rug sets, many of them with a Pottery Barn look and feel. They are always super reasonable, and most can be tossed in the wash and easily cleaned. All HomeGoods stores carry different merchandise, so if you see something you like, you might want to call your store to check whether it is available at your location.