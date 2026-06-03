Shop 11 HomeGoods outdoor finds that look like Pottery Barn, from Martha Stewart sets to bar carts.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every week, my daughter and I make a trip to HomeGoods, a combination of shopping for ourselves and reporting back to Best Life readers what to buy. On this shopping trip, I was amazed by the outdoor living merchandise flooding the store. There were so many great products, ranging from outdoor dining and lounge sets to towels, linens, and decor, to get your home looking like the pages of a Pottery Barn catalog. And the best news is that all of it is significantly cheaper. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are 11 HomeGoods outdoor living finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A Cute, Fold-Up Table and Chairs Set

I loved this gorgeous set, consisting of a fold-up table and two stackable chairs. I was actually pretty shocked to see that the 3-piece set, which is giving Pottery Barn summer vibes, is just $199.99. My daughter clearly liked the trio.

2 Or, This Swivel Chair Set

There was also this super cozy swivel chair set from Martha Stewart. It is the perfect size for a balcony, but would also look great around the pool area. The chairs are comfortable with ultra-plush cushions. The trio was $599.99.

RELATED: 11 HomeGoods Bathroom Finds That Look Like Luxury for Less

3 Stackable Chairs

There were tons of stackable weather-proof chairs in a bunch of color options. The stacking chairs are $39.99 each. These will be great for outdoor dining, and can be easily stored in your garage or basement during the winter.

4 Another 3-Piece Scalloped Wicker Swivel Set

There was also this 3-piece swivel set for $599.99. Another Martha Stewart collection trio, it comes with removable white cushions that can be easily removed and thrown in the wash, or replaced with others in a few years.

5 A Great Bench

Looking for an outdoor bench? Head on over to HomeGoods for this Calypso Home seating option. It had just gotten marked down to $160 from $199.99, and is a total score. The colors are neutral enough to go with all your outdoor decor.

6 Tons of Outdoor Planters

Are you on the market for planters? Instead of going to Home Depot or a garden store, where you will pay top dollar, head to HomeGoods. They had so many options, in various sizes, shapes, and colors. Many of them looked like something you would find at Pottery Barn.

7 Outdoor Cushions

Give all your outdoor furniture a Pottery Barn makeover! Investing in new cushions for chairs, chaises, and sofas you already have is an affordable way to upgrade your outdoor living look without buying all-new items. HomeGoods had so many to choose from, including navy with white piping and chambray.

8 Wood Bar Carts

I love these wood carts, which are clearly meant to be bar carts with round slots to hold beverages, but could honestly be used for anything. They would be great for the pool to hold towels and sunscreen, or at a party for snacks. They are priced at $99.99.

9 Cabana Stripe Towels

I found an entire aisle of beach and pool towels. There were tons of adorable, kid-friendly patterns with total Pottery Barn Kids vibes, as well as more mature designs and patterns. You can’t go wrong with cabana stripes, including this Rachel Zoe set.

10 Outdoor Jug Planters

These enormous planters, designed like jugs, handles and all, are simply stunning and really offer an elevated look. Simply drop a plant into the slot and you get a landscaped looking touch. They were honestly massive, and $129.99 each.

RELATED: 11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, This Beautiful Outdoor Dining Set

Finally, I found this Pottery Barn-looking dining set. The Nautica style comes with a table and six chairs, offering a timeless, classy Pottery Barn look without a staggeringly high price tag. Full disclosure: Your store may have different merchandise. But, if there is something you like that we featured, I suggest you call around and ask if your location has it in stock.