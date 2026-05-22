Shop 11 new Marshalls summer home finds, from chic shell mirrors to Tommy Bahama quilts.

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Can you believe that summer is finally here? If you haven’t gotten your home ready for the warm weather season, you aren’t alone. Luckily, Marshalls is here to help. There are so many fabulous home furnishings at the discount store, ranging from small items like throw pillows and blankets to full pieces of furniture. And, in true fashion, all of the items are priced well under retail. What should you shop for right now before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls summer home finds this week.

1 A Bougie Looking Throw Pillow

Marshalls always has a large assortment of throw pillows. My tactic is always to buy the ones with a little texture and that look higher-end. This PEKING HANDICRAFT14x14 Sunny Days Club Hooked Pillow is brightly hued and summery, and looks like something you would find in a bougie little beach store.

This set of two SOLE 18.5×25 Ashford Wood-Frame Saddle Stools is a steal at just $159.99. My first thought was that the price was a mistake, and that’s how much each stool was. But no. It’s for two of them. The seat is cushioned and upholstered, and it looks like it’s from Restoration Hardware.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Bathroom Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

3 A Lime Basket

There are tons of adorable baskets at Marshalls right now, including a few that tap into the fruit trend. This TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS 16in Lime Lidded Storage Basket, $29.99, is perfect for storage or as a dirty clothes hamper. I love the lime color and lid, which add a fun twist to your space.

4 A Beachy Oval Mirror

The Howard Elliott collection, which is now at Marshalls, looks super bougie and high-end. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 35.5×23.5 Solace Pinewood Oval Mirror, $99.99, is upscale-looking enough with a beachy vibe. You could use it as a bathroom mirror, or anywhere else in your home.

5 A Tommy Bahama Quilt Set

I love swapping out quilts seasonally, as it instantly infuses a new look into your bedroom or guestroom. This TOMMY BAHAMA Cotton Palm Tree Quilt Set starts at $59.99, and brings the beachy, tropical vibe that the brand does so well, into your home.

6 A Sardine Girl Summer Blanket

Sardine Girl Summer is back again this year. This C&C CALIFORNIA Sardines Euro Summer Blanket ($24.99) is an easy way to get the trend on a budget. I love the cozy fabric and the super European-feeling print.

7 Shell Sheets

There are tons of new bed linens at Marshalls this season, including this SIGRID OLSEN Scallop Shell Sheet Set. It looks so Serena & Lily, but costs almost nothing. The twin set starts at $14.99! It is perfect for a beach house or a beach-themed room. According to shoppers, the sheets are super soft too.

8 A Shell Towel Basket

Display your towels in beachy style. The TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS Shell Shaped Towel Storage Basket, $29.99, is a clever and creative way to store and display towels, either in your bathroom or poolhouse.

9 An Expensive Looking Swivel Chair

I love everything from Lillian August! This LILLIAN AUGUST 26×25 Swivel Accent Chair With Storage is just $299.99. Not only is it a gorgeous, unique-looking swivel chair, but it also has storage under the cushion to stash items.

10 A Shell Clock

If you are going for the beach house look, you have to buy the GARBER 20in Sea Shell Wall Clock With Linen And Plastic Frame, $39.99. I love the jute-like background adorned with starfish.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Home Decor Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 Morris & Co. Towels

MORRIS & CO.’s Strawberry Thief pattern, which is all over Marshalls right now, is one of the best things to happen to Marshalls ever. This beautiful set of two hand towels, suitable for the kitchen or bathroom, is just $14.99.