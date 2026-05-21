11 Best New TJ Maxx Summer Decor Finds Right Now

Shop 11 new T.J. Maxx summer decor finds, from chic sconces to preppy oyster pillows.

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I can’t believe summer is basically here, and judging by the looks of my house, you wouldn’t either if you walked in. T.J. Maxx to the rescue! The discount store, which has everything from Sephora beauty products and jewelry to clothing and home items, has the best summer decorations hitting shelves right now. I found so many fantastic items, all of them well under retail price. My advice? Shop ASAP, as the best items will sell out fast. Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx summer decor finds right now.

1 Beautiful Rechargeable Sconces

If you don’t want to go all out and invest in wired wall sconces, head to T.J. Maxx. There are a bunch of new rechargeable alternatives, which require zero installation. The KARMA HOME 2pk 9.5in Tortoise Shell Glass Shade Rechargeable Led Wall Sconces, $69.99, looks designer but costs about $35 per light.

2 Designer Looking Summer Bedding

You can spend hundreds of dollars at Hill House Home for hydrangea sheets or $15 at T.J. Maxx. This ENVOGUE Hydrangea Sheet Set starts at just $14.99 and gets the grandmillenial look for less. The pattern is gorgeous, and the set comes with flat and fitted sheets and pillow covers.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Shaped Storage Baskets

All the decorators and organizers I know swear by the baskets and storage bins at T.J. and HomeGoods. I love this TAYLOR MADISON DESIGNS Small Pineapple Storage Basket, which taps into the whole fruity trend that is everywhere right now. Get it for just $24.99.

4 Hanging Boxwood Balls

Martha Stewart’s summer collection is all over the place right now, and it is amazingly affordable. If you are looking for decorative accents, this MARTHA STEWART 26in Hanging Faux Boxwood Balls With Ribbon Bow is perfect. And, it is just $19.99.

5 Ocean-Inspired Throw Pillows

Looking for seasonal bougie-feeling throw pillows on a budget? There are tons at T.J., but my favorite is this PEKING HANDICRAFT 14×14 Oyster Club Hook Pillow, which feels super summery with oysters, lemon, stripes, and patriotic colors. I can’t believe it’s just $17.

6 Designer Looking Furniture

Nobody will know if you got this chair at Restoration Hardware or T.J. Maxx. The store has designer-looking outdoor pieces, like this MADE IN VIETNAM 28×27 Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Accent Chair, which is so exquisite. It is just $299.99, which includes the cushions. You will pay triple that at other stores.

7 The Best Wall Art

There are lots of great new art pieces for every room in your house, no matter your vibe. This MARMONT HILL INC 20×30 Vintage Dog Wall Art is just $40, but it looks like something you would find in an art boutique for over $100.

8 Washable Rugs

Washable rugs are great, especially for the kitchen, entryway, or bathroom. There are some great options at the store and on the website right now, including the SANDERSON 2pk Washable Anthos Floral Print Rugs. The set comes with two matching rugs for $40.

9 A Textured Summer Blanket

PiuBelle is a high-quality HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx bedding brand that looks like a designer brand. The quality is top-notch and just as amazing as higher-end brands for a fraction of the price. I love the seafoam color of this Textured Coverlet, perfect for the season with beachy vibes. It starts at $50.

10 And, This Matching Throw Pillow

There are lots of new throw pillow options in the new arrivals section that have a beachy and summery vibe, including this MOSS & WILLOW 9×16 Newport Striped Ruffle Pillow. It is giving Pottery Barn or Ballard Design vibes for just $16.99. It comes in other sizes.

RELATED: 7 T.J. Maxx Shopping Warnings From Employees.

11 And, Hanging Fish

You don’t really need wooden hanging fish, but then you see these, you will want to throw them in your cart. The DECO MARCHE 34in Hanging Fish Decor, $25, is a must-buy and will infuse the sardine girl summer look into your kitchen. They easily hang on any hook.