11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight

From designer fashion to cozy home decor, these new TJ Maxx finds are flying off shelves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to T.J. Maxx lately? My local store and the website have been getting in so many amazing items ahead of the holidays. From party dresses and designer clothes for less to Christmas bedding and tree skirts, there are so many things I didn’t know I needed at the discount store. My advice? People are shopping like crazy right now, so if you see something that piques your interest, order or buy it ASAP. There is a good chance it will be gone if you don’t. What should you check out this week? Here are the 11 best new T.J. Maxx finds that just arrived overnight.

1 This Beautiful Laura Ashley Tree Skirt

Bring me all the bows this holiday season! Since I was a little girl, I have been obsessed with Laura Ashley, and now my daughter is too. I am ordering this Laura Ashley 48in Bow Border Tree Skirt, just $24.99. T.J. Maxx sells many fantastic Laura Ashley items, especially from the latest holiday collection, which is so “preppy” according to my tween daughter. It’s hard to tell from the photo from in addition to the bow details, the ties are also made of velvet. Swoon.

2 A Designer Sequin Party Dress

T.J. Maxx stores and the website are starting to get in holiday fashions, including party dresses. Like other clothing items, the store is famous for selling name brands at a major discount. This MAC DUGGAL Short Sleeve Sequin Midi Dress comes in a variety of sized, four to 18, and is just $249.99, half off retail. Embellished in sequins and beautifully embroidered with a sheer overlay, the fully lined frock will have you looking like the belle of the ball.

3 A Winter Hat with Pearls and Rhinestones

I haven’t started pulling my winter hats out yet, but I fear it will be any day, as the temperature is rapidly dropping here in PA. This HANNAH ROSE Merino Wool Faux Pearl and Rhinestone Hat is so dainty and pretty that it is like jewelry for your head. The knit hat is the perfect gift for any girly girl on your list, but you probably also want to get one for yourself at $29.99. If it’s too much for you, there are lots of other options online and at the store.

4 Golden Goose Sneakers

Here’s a fashion insider tip: If you want a pair of Golden Goose sneakers, head to T.J. Maxx. The discount store gets a limited number of the uber-expensive designer shoes, which usually sell super fast as they can retail for hundreds more. Right now they have this pair of GOLDEN GOOSE Made In Italy Leather Sneakers for $524.99, over $100 less than you will pay at Neiman Marcus or other high-end stores. If you find them in the store, they will be even less.

5 Toys for the Holidays

My local store has a limited but impressive toy selection. If you are holiday shopping try T.J. Maxx. My store is right next to Target and it isn’t rare to see the same toys at T.J. for a fraction of the price. This PLAYMOBIL Air Stunt Show Service Station just hit the new arrivals section for $12.99 and is made for kids five and up. It comes with 85 pieces to put together giving kids lots of opportunities to play out pretend stunts.

6 Max Mara Sunglasses

After I lost my last pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses, I refuse to spend hundreds of dollars on designer shades. Luckily, stores like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Nordstrom Rack offer great deals on designer shades. T.J. just got a big shipment of Max Mara sunglasses in, including these Max Mara 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses for $69.99. Similar styles are about $300 on the designer’s website.

7 A Luxe Faux Fur Blanket

It’s cozy throw blanket season! T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods are all selling so many warm blankets in all shapes, sizes, colors, patterns, and textures. My favorite is always a faux fur blanket. I love how soft and warm they are. This TAHARI 50×60 Luxe Textured Faux Fur Throw looks so luxurious. It caught my eye as I scrolled down the page, and now I have to order it. I feel like these faux fur blankets always last forever. I’ve had one of mine for over ten years.

8 A Holiday Bow Sheet Set

My daughter’s bed is drenched in Laura Ashley linens. Fun fact: She really wanted the LoveShackFancy vibe, but I refused to spend hundreds of dollars on her sheets. I found a great alternative at HomeGoods that she loved, under $30 for a twin set. I will get her this Laura Ashley Bow Trellis Sheet Set for the holidays, starting at $30 for a twin.

9 Designer Denim for Men and Women

T.J. Maxx is a sneaky source for designer denim for men and women. I have found the same jeans at the discount store that are selling at the department store for hundreds more. The website has many on-trend styles, like AG Tellis Modern Slim Jeans, for just $49.99. This cut generally sells for $200 and up, making this a sensational deal.

10 This Timeless Accent Table

I don’t buy many large furniture pieces at T.J. Maxx, but there are a lot of great accent pieces and smaller items. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 20x11in Cast Aluminum Accent Table for $129.99, is a stunning and timless addition to your living room.

11 And, This Brooksone Electric Windshield Scraper

Every year, I wait until after the first major snowfall to realize I don’t have a proper snow scraper in my car. I will order this BROOKSTONE Electric Windshield Scraper for $12.99 so I will be prepared. It is even equipped with an LED light in order to scrape snow in the dark.