7 Best New Gifts for Less From HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and More

It might seem early to start holiday shopping, but trust me, it’s not. As a shopping editor, I can confirm that lots of people start stockpiling gifts as early as August. In fact, many of the most experienced shoppers I know have already gotten many of the names crossed off their lists. If you want to get started now, head to your favorite discount stores. Here are the 7 best new gifts for less from HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Aldi.

1 HomeGoods: All the Dutch Ovens

If you want to buy someone a Dutch oven, always a great holiday gift, hit HomeGoods first. The home store has an extensive collection of the popular multi-functional pans that can be used on the stovetop or in the oven. Whether you are on a budget or feel like splurging, there is a range of brands from Lodge to Le Creuset.

2 T.J. Maxx: Designer Bags, Like This Valentino

T.J. Maxx is a sneaky resource for designer bags. I was shocked to find this VALENTINO GARAVANI Leather Studded Small Shopper Tote for just $1,149.99. The same exact bag is selling for $2,000 at Neiman Marcus. Not a fan of the brand? The website also has some Gucci, Loewe, and Bottega Veneta bags for less.

3 Marshalls: Cooking Gadgets, Like This GreenPan Slow Cooker

I can’t get enough of GreenPan products right now, and you can get them for less at Marshalls. I recently upgraded my old slow cooker to this 6-qt Ceramic Nonstick Inner Slow Cooker, just $129.99 at the discount store. The multi-functional gadget allows you to brown, saute, slow cook, and bake, all in the pot.

4 T.J. Maxx: Lots of Gorgeous Frames

Framed photos make such an inspired gift, especially over the holidays. There are many amazing options at T.J. Maxx, but I love this ICR HOME 5×7 Solid Color Edged Aluminum Tabletop Picture Frame, just $7.99. The blue and gold-toned frame is super classy looking, comes with an easel backing, and can be displayed horizontally or vertically.

5 HomeGoods: So Many Candles

You can score candles at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, but HomeGoods is the ultimate spot for scent-sational candles for less. The store has an extensive collection of year-round and seasonal options, ranging from name-brand scores to off-brand finds. I tend to buy a bunch whenever I am there and have them on hand for easy gifting.

6 Aldi: Seasonal Items and Toys

Aldi is such a sneaky spot for gifting. The grocery store with a cult following has the best seasonal gifts, including scented candles, cozy blankets, and even toys, including the Little Town Kids Wood Food Roleplay Toy Sets. There is a Bakery, Butcher, and Vegetable set for $9.99, and others for $12.99, including a cleaning set and coffee set. “My momma went and copped all of them for my little one. I’m so excited,” one shopper commented on Aldi’s Instagram post about them.

7 Marshalls: Books, Including This Leather Bound Edition Breakfast At Tiffany’s Book

There are many great coffee table and cookbooks at Marshalls, but this keepsake Graphic Image Leather Bound Edition Breakfast at Tiffany’s Book is the perfect gift for the avid reader in your life. Leather-bound in Robin’s Egg Blue, aka the trademark Tiffany color, the $59.99 book will impress the most discerning of recipients as it is the reprint of Truman Capote’s 1958 classic.