7 Best New Dollar General Gifts Under $5 Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether it’s a housewarming, a birthday party, a shower, or another occasion, it can often feel like the gift-giving never ends—and that can majorly strain your wallet. That’s why we were so excited to see the number of gifts under $5 at Dollar General right now. And trust us, these don’t look cheap. Ahead, check out the seven best new gifts you can buy now.

RELATED: 11 Best Dollar General New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Shell-Shaped Artificial Succulent Planter

Need a hostess gift? Instead of bringing yet another bottle of wine or an expensive bouquet of flowers that’ll die in a few days, consider this Shell-Shaped Artificial Succulent Planter from Dollar General. It comes in glazed blue or light green, or matte beige. And you’re not going to believe this: It’s on sale for only 75 cents (regularly $1.50).

2 Alphabet-Shaped Trinket Tray

When I got engaged, I received several ring dishes as gifts, and I used all of them. I kept one in the kitchen (who wants to make meatballs while wearing a ring?), one on my nightstand, and one in the bathroom. So, if you’re attending an engagement party, this fun, Alphabet-Shaped Trinket Tray is a lovely gift. We could honestly see something similar selling at Anthropologie. But at Dollar General, it’s only $3.

3 Dolly Parton Printed Christmas Kitchen Towel

As Best Life recently shared, Dolly Parton has a new Christmas line at Dollar General, full of retro, girly decor. There are plenty of stylish items to choose from, but we like this $4 Dolly Parton Printed Christmas Kitchen Towel as a housewarming gift.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Gifts Under $5 Hitting Shelves This Week.

4 Bud Vase

This metal Bud Vase is less than a buck, which means you can grab some of Dollar General’s pretty faux flowers to go in it, and still spend less than $5 on your gift.

5 Fresh Lavender and Cotton Air and Fabric Refresher

This $4 gift is perfect for anyone in your life who deserves some R&R. Dollar General says the Fresh Lavender and Cotton Air and Fabric Refresher can be used on fabrics and linens (we love the idea of spritzing your sheets before bed), as well as in the air.

“The scent is so calming and clean — it instantly freshens up my space without being overpowering. I spray it on my bedding, couch, and even in the closet. It gives everything that cozy, just-washed feeling. Definitely a new favorite in my routine!” shared one happy shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar General Finds That Are Just $1.

6 Campfire and S’mores Scented Candle

Sure, a candle isn’t an original gift idea, but as someone who’s received plenty, I can say that I’m always happy to have a selection on hand. Now that we’re getting into cozy weather, this Campfire and S’mores Scented Candle ($3) makes a great present.

7 Inspirational Quote Wall Frame

Gift a new graduate this $3 Inspirational Quote Wall Frame that says “Dream Big” in a colorful pattern. Or, opt for the “You Got This” version for anyone in your life who can use a little confidence boost.