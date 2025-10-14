7 Best New Walmart Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you shopping for a gift on a budget? Head to Walmart, where you can find amazing giftables for as little as $5. From bath bombs and throw blankets to entertaining and cooking must-haves, I was shocked by how many great, under $10 items I found. Here are the 7 best Walmart gifts under $10 hitting shelves this week.

1 Cozy Throw Blankets

This cozy Ways to Celebrate Cozy Plush Throw Blanket 50″ x 60″ is just $5.97 and comes in a bunch of fun patterns, including ghosts, skeletons, and pumpkins for Halloween. “Aww, I love this little blanket. It’s very soft, price was an amazing $5., it wraps around me %26 covers from head to toe, no problem (I’m 5’6″ %26 small built) it’s a little thin so it’s perfect to cover your legs while driving or sitting at your desk at work. Very cozy, love the dog skeletons on it,” writes a shopper.

2 Pumpkin Coquettes

How adorable is this The Pioneer Woman Stoneware 2 Cup Pumpkin Coquettes with Lid, which comes in orange, white, and green and is just $6.97. “These coquettes look fabulous and the price is fantastic. I can’t wait to make each grandkid their own meal or dessert in these. They will be thrilled to have their own coquette. Buy these….you won’t regret it,” writes a shopper. “These are affordable and well made. I bought one of each color (photos attached). Compares well and complements my black Staub pumpkin in the second photo. Buy them before they’re gone!” adds another.

3 Faux Stanleys for the Holidays

Walmart is here with the fake Stanleys! The Holiday Time 30 Ounce Acrylic Double Wall Embossed Christmas Trees Tumbler with Straw and Handle comes in many color options, each just $6.27. “This cup is the cutest! First of all the design is really pretty and everyone is been asking me where I got it! Is very easy to carry and if fits in the cup holder of my car,” writes a shopper.

4 A Rattan Beverage Tray

Gift the entertainer with something they didn’t know they needed. This Better Homes & Gardens Rattan Large Beverage Tray has nine compartments to keep cups stable while carrying around. It’s on sale for just $6.50. One shopper calls it “adorable and functional” in their 5-star review. “I absolutely love this tray,” they say adding that “it’s an adorable tray for decorations. I love how the top part can pop off and it’s instantly just a tray. The color it’s beautiful, very natural. The size is terrific, can carry plenty of drinks.”

5 A Candy-Inspired Bath Fizzler

I am obsessed with Da Bomb Bath Fizzers, and this Candy Bath Bomb makes a great gift for $5.47. “Bath time fun!” writes a shopper. “Purchased several times as a special treat for my tween granddaughter’s visit. She asks for bath time each time. Cute idea and, although a little pricey, is perfect for a special event and would make a great gift for young girls.”

6 A Cozy Scented Candle

A candle is always a great gift on a budget. This Mainstays 3-Wick Textured Wrapped Cozy Comfort Scented Candle, 14 oz, is just $5.97 and will provide hours of warm, cozy fragrance and light. “This candle was the most outstanding I’ve ever bought. It really is a light comforting smell. It’s just as natural and it is just great love it. What are you doing this candle was the most outstanding I’ve ever bought. It really is a light comforting smell. It’s just as natural and it is just great love it. Whatever you, get one of these!” writes a shopper.

7 And, These Watercolor Workboots

These clever Watercolor Workbooks, available in many themes including Christmas, Autumn, and Animals, is a great gift for any aspiring artist. Each includes 12 designs with step-by-step instructions.