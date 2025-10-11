11 Best New Target and Walmart Sweaters Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that there’s a crisp fall chill in the air, I’m eager to get my wardrobe ready for sweater weather. My collection includes lightweight sweaters that are easy to layer, formal knits suitable for work and date night, and cozy sweaters for lounging around the house. I searched high and low for the best fall sweater deals at Target and Walmart, and was happily surprised by my online haul (though my bank account begs to differ). Revamp your closet with stylish new knits, starting at just $28.

RELATED: 7 Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes, According to Real Shoppers.

1 Cable-Knit Sweater

Your fall wardrobe isn’t complete without a fisherman sweater, much like this cable-knit style from Target—I don’t make the rules, but Rory Gilmore would approve of this message. The $45 sweater has a relaxed silhouette, so not fitted, but also not too baggy.

2 Fuzzy Ribbed-Knit Button-Down Cardigan

Available in sizes XXS–4X, this Fuzzy Ribbed-Knit Button-Down Cardigan ($28) can be worn closed or open with a snug tee. It comes in four colors, including a soft beige.

3 Ribbed-Knit Sweater with Lace Shoulders

Lace shoulders, decorative buttons, and balloon sleeves give this ribbed-knit sweater a unique flair. It comes in sizes S–XXL and eight colors. At the time of writing, it was marked down from $50 to $22.

4 Striped Drop-Shoulder Sweater

A sweater with drop shoulders is an immediate check in the cozy column. This Striped Drop-Shoulder Sweater ($50) can be worn with jeans, leggings, or corduroy pants.

“Super cute fall sweater. Not clingy and fits true to size,” says one shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best Things to Buy at American Eagle This Fall.

5 Quilt-Inspired Crewneck Sweater

This Quilt-Inspired Crewneck Sweater ($49, but on sale for $23 at the time of writing) sounds like it would be heavy because of its decorative stitching, but it’s actually lightweight. You can easily layer it under a puffer vest or a jean jacket.

6 Textured Stitch Sweater

Conversely, this Textured Stitch Sweater is significantly thicker. It has ribbed hems and cuffs, as well as a loose fit. And in case you need further coaxing: Its price tag reads $15!

7 Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

For date night and formal outings, reach for this Off-the-Shoulder Sweater, which comes in charcoal gray and caramel brown. Its slim-fit would look complementary tucked into a mini skirt or wide-leg pants (jeans, trousers, leather pants, etc.) Best of all, it’s only $35.

RELATED: 7 New PJ Sets From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Finds.

8 Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

As a petite shopper, I take umbrage with brands that make all their sweaters long and baggy. However, this Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Sweater ($30) hits right at the hips (on most people), so I don’t feel like I’m drowning in heavy fabric.

9 Vintage Striped Crochet Sweater

From the scallop hemline to the delicate crochet design, I love all the tiny details in this Vintage Striped Crochet Sweater ($45). It would look so cute styled with dark wash jeans and ankle booties.

10 Striped Quarter Zip Sweater

Think of this Striped Quarter Zip Sweater ($40) as a fancy sweatshirt. Its standing collar and statement zipper exude sophistication, and you can’t ignore the sweater’s soft fabric, which feels like a cozy hoodie.

11 Tie-Front Sweater

Tie-front sweaters are all the rage right now, so I’m picking up this pink version from Walmart ($40). You can choose from 22 colors, including fall hues like olive green, orange, and khaki.