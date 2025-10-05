7 New PJ Sets From Walmart and Target Are Fall’s Coziest Finds

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As the crisp autumn air settles in and the days grow shorter, there’s a quiet, familiar joy in slipping into a pair of cozy pajamas at the end of the day. Whether you’re heading straight to bed or curling up with a book and a steaming cup of tea, the right sleepwear transforms the moment into a ritual, reminding us of the power of rest. While there are certainly pricier PJs on the market, there’s no need to spend a fortune on your favorite set. These 7 new PJ sets from Walmart and Target are pure comfort in clothing form—just right for the arrival of fall.

1 Cozy Ribbed Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Pajama Set: $40

Hotel-inspired pajama sets, complete with contrast piping, are the epitome of coordinated comfort. This ribbed set from Target is extra cozy in soft long sleeves—perfect for fall nights. Though they’re great for a quiet evening at home, they’re also stylish, sophisticated, and made to be seen. Choose from four colors: Brown, dark gray, oatmeal, and pink.

2 Cozy Ribbed Crewneck Top and Wide-Leg Pants Set: $36

If you love the ribbed look but prefer to keep it casual, this crewneck pullover top and wide-leg pant set is another great option. As for colors, choose from a soothing range of neutrals, or go bold with a bright baby blue or leopard print pair.

3 Plaid Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt and Pants Pajama Set: $35

Looking for a pajama set that’ll keep you cozy from fall to winter? These soft plaid PJs are warm and stylish, plus they come in sizes to fit the whole family—perfect for a coordinated Christmas morning or matching holiday card photo.

4 Fleece Long Sleeve Top and Joggers Lounge Set: $28

Fleece drawstring joggers and a comfy crewneck are another simple solution to the season’s sinking temps. This two-piece set comes in a wide range of colors and inclusive sizes—from XS to 3XL—so you’re sure to find a perfect pair.

5 Fuzzy Knit V-Neck Top and Joggers Set: $36

This cozy knit pullover and jogger set feels like a warm hug—perfect for lounging at home or stepping out on a brisk morning. The V‑neck top adds a touch of flattering style while the joggers stay relaxed and easygoing, blending comfort and charm. Inclusive sizing means you won’t have to compromise on fit or feel.

6 Cooling Jersey Pajama T-Shirt and Joggers: $10 and $15

Whether you’re sipping coffee at home or running errands around town, this matching cropped t-shirt and joggers set makes you feel effortlessly put together and comfy. The cooling jersey fabric is soft and breathable—perfect for those who run hot in their sleep. And, because you can mix and match tops and bottoms, you can also score the shorts ($10) for truly warmer nights.

7 French Terry Sweatshirt and Joggers Set: $14

With a relaxed cut and easy silhouette, this sweatshirt and joggers set is great for cozying up at home without feeling frumpy. Slipping it on will feel like you’re wearing your favorite blanket, but a simple sweater tuck gives it a casually polished look.