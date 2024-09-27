I'm a Bookworm, and These Are My 7 Favorite Spooky and Cozy Fall Books

I have always been a bookworm, and I'm the friend who everyone knowsis a bookworm. So, when it comes to reading recommendations, I (humbly) consider myself someone of a connoisseur. If you give me an idea of what you're looking for, chances are I can pick something you'll enjoy—and probably have a copy on hand to lend to you. As such, I feel equipped to recommend a list of my favorite fall books, which run the gamut from cozy to creepy. I mean, what's better than snuggling up with a great read on the couch while the fire roars, the wind blows, and the leaves fall outside? In my opinion, the answer is nothing. If you want a great read to help you soak up the cozy season vibes, check out my top seven suggestions below.

1. Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman Amazon Starting off strong with the witchy vibes, Practical Magic should absolutely be an addition to your fall TBR. I was shown the 1998 film adaptation of Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel at a very young age—some may argue too young, but that's beside the point. I was obsessed with the relationship between witches and sisters Gillian and Sally Owens (played by Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, respectively), and watched the movie religiously when autumn rolled around. I will also admit there were some mid-summer screenings when I was over the summer heat and ready for crisp fall air. The movie is so comforting to me, it's shocking that I just picked up the book version to read last year. I was not disappointed; however, it's worth noting that there are a lot of differences between the book and the movie, so don't go in expecting an exact match-up. But hopefully, like me, you enjoy somewhat of a different story with Gilly and Sally. Amazon $19 $10.49 Buy Now

2. If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio Amazon If dark academia is more your vibe, If We Were Villains will be right up your alley. The murder mystery/literary thriller is set at the fictional Dellecher Classical Conservatory in Illinois, centered around an acting troupe studying the works of William Shakespeare. If Dead Poets Society and Cruel Intentions had a baby, it would be this book. M.L. Rio will have you eagerly turning the pages in this addictive whodunnit, but what made this even more compelling for me was the richness of the characters. You'll want to walk the conservatory campus and watch a spooky production of Hamlet, all while trying to figure out how our main character, Oliver, ended up convicted of murder.

3. We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson Amazon While she's arguably best known for The Haunting of Hill House (another great series you should screen on Netflix), Shirley Jackson has no shortage of creepy and unsettling works that are perfect for reading this fall. One of my favorites is We Have Always Lived in the Castle, which centers on two sisters, Mary Katherine "Merricat" and Constance Blackwood, and their sickly Uncle Julian, who live an isolated life on the Blackwood estate. The general setting is creepy in and of itself, but things become more eerie when we learn more from and about Merricat (the narrator) and the tragedy that ensued six years before. If you like the book (which is on the short side), you might also enjoy the 2018 film adaptation starring Alexandra Daddario, Taissa Farmiga, Crispin Glover, and Sebastian Stan. Amazon $18 $9.49 Buy Now

4. The Harry Potter Series by J.K. Rowling Amazon I'd be remiss not to mention Harry Potter on this list. It's softer than dark academia and introduces that coziness and nostalgia we crave in autumn. Witches, wizards, monsters, and a magical environment always have me revisiting "The Boy Who Lived." If you've never read the series, I highly recommend starting at the beginning with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which is also one of the "cozier" reads. Things get a bit darker as the series goes on, but I find that The Prisoner of Azkaban and The Half-Blood Price also have that quintessential fall feeling. Amazon $12.99 $9.67 Buy Now

5. The Kind Worth Killing by Peter Swanson Amazon Another thriller on this list, The Kind Worth Killing, is one of those reads that I found "unputdownable." While sitting at a bar flying from London to Boston, Ted Severson meets Lily Kintner, who convinces him to kill his wife. Things only get darker and more twisted from there, and thanks to its New England/autumn setting, the vibes are even chillier than your typical suspense novel. Lily Kintner has quickly become one of my favorite anti-heroes, and Peter Swanson even continued her story in a sequel appropriately titledThe Kind Worth Saving. Amazon $18.99 $$14.99 Buy Now

6. The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Amazon Just because it's spooky season doesn't mean you have to give up your romance novels. And if you want something that combines a bit of mysticism with a love story, might I suggest you pick up The Ex Hex? This one I actually haven't read yet, but it's among my top fall picks. It's written by Rachel Hawkins (using the pen name Erin Sterling), following a witch who casts a curse on her ex following a breakup. But when handsome Rhys Penhallow returns to town, things go amiss—and Rhys and Vivi (our protagonist) have to figure out a way to break the curse and save their home of Graves Glen, Georgia. I've enjoyed several of Hawkins' suspense thrillers, so I certainly have high hopes for this whimsical romance. RELATED: The 20 Most Famous Historical Fiction Books Worth Reading. Amazon $18.99 $13.25 Buy Now