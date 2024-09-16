I'm a Book Editor and These Are the 10 Titles I'm Most Excited to Read This Fall

I read a lot of books a year—like, a lot. And now that beach read season has come to a close, it’s time to prep my TBR list for fall. There are several highly anticipated releases hitting bookshelves this fall, including Kelly Bishop’s memoir. I mean, Emily Gilmore putting out a book in September? That’s so fall-coded! Whether you’re a year-round romance reader or you view October as a chance to dabble in mystery and horror, or you’re pretty much down to read any genre, I’ve got you covered. Now, grab your favorite cozy blanket, a PSL or mug of hot cider, and read up!

1. I Need You to Read This by Jessa Maxwell Simon & Schuster In a crazy twist of fate, Alex has been appointed her late hero’s replacement following her sudden death—erghm, murder. Alex is now the sage voice behind the super popular advice column Dear Constance, and it turns out she’s pretty good at it. But things take a sharp turn when Alex starts receiving threatening letters at work… Buy Now

2. Nightmare of a Trip by Maureen Kilmer Penguin Random House Described as the horror-comedy version of National Lampoon’s Vacation (LOL, right?), Nightmare of a Trip follows an unassuming midwestern family as they embark on an unpredictable, strange, and chaotic long-distance road trip filled with haunted theme parks, cursed energy, and lurking ghosts. It’s the perfect spooky read for October! Buy Now

3. Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors Penguin Random House Blue Sisters follows three estranged sisters as they return to New York to stop the sale of their childhood home in the wake of their sister’s sudden death. Nicky was the family’s glue. Without her, Avery, Bonnie, and Lucky are forced to face their personal and familial baggage head-on. Buy Now

4. How to Hide in Plain Sight by Emma Noyes Penguin Random House When Eliot arrives in Canada for her big brother’s wedding, the last person she expects to pick her up is the guy who shattered her adolescent heart. Of course, he’s only gotten more devilishly handsome with age, but Eliot has enough on her mind as it is. Eliot has been harboring a big secret, and no one will find out if she can help it. Buy Now

5. The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir by Kelly Bishop Simon & Schuster If you aren’t spending the fall months with Emily, Lorelai, and Rory Gilmore, what are you doing?! In the midst of my Gilmore Girls rewatch, you’ll also find me sinking into Bishop’s new memoir aptly titled The Third Gilmore Girl. The compelling narrative covers Bishop’s entire career, including what she’s looking forward to most in this next chapter. Buy Now

6. Most Famous Girl in the World by Iman Hariri-Kia Sourcebooks Those fascinated by the character arcs of scam artists-turned-internet icons (a là Anna Delvey) will eat up Iman Hariri-Kai’s sophomore novel. In its pages, we meet Rose, the journalist responsible for taking down socialite grifter Poppy Hastings. However, when Poppy is released from jail, Rose knows there’s more to the story, and it’s up to her to unearth it. Buy Now

7. All I Want is You by Falon Ballard Penguin Random House It wouldn’t be a proper fall reading list without at least one holiday title. This book takes place in the days leading up to Christmas in which romance novelists and exes Jessica and Nick get trapped at a remote inn during a blizzard. Naturally, they’re booked in the same room and things unfold from there. Buy Now

8. Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher HarperCollins Primed as one of the most anticipated celebrity memoirs of the century, Cher: The Memoir, Part One dives into the superstar’s childhood and early beginnings, including the highs and lows of her marriage to Sonny Bono and their complex relationship.

9. Is She Really Going Out with Him? by Sophie Cousens Penguin Random House Who needs dating apps when your kids are more than willing to set you up themselves? With her column (and income) at stake, single mom Anna Appleby pitches an unexpected idea for a new series: seven blind dates with suitors hand-selected by her children. It’s kind of crazy, but it might just work. Buy Now

10. Variation by Rebecca Yarros Rebecca Yarros From the brilliant mastermind of Fourth Wing comes a new standalone romance about an injured professional ballerina and a Coast Guard rescue swimmer and their intricate past that’s forced to the surface when Allie returns to their hometown. Family secrets will be uncovered, relationships will be tested, and just maybe sparks will fly again. Buy Now



