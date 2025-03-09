Fans Say Food Network Is "Due for a Reckoning" After Turning "Into a Joke"

The advent of streaming services has made it easier than ever to find something to watch whenever you want to watch it. But this means regular cable channels have had to scramble to keep up, and in some cases, once-beloved stations like Food Network may be falling flat. Long-time viewers have become more vocal lately about the channel’s shift away from the kind of shows that made it a comfort-watch into something barely recognizable. And now, some irate fans say Food Network has turned "into a joke" in its current state.

Why are fans fed up with Food Network?

We’ve all had a favorite show take a turn we don’t love. But what about when it’s an entire network? In a recent discussion on the r/FoodNetwork subreddit, one angry viewer took a moment to air their grievances about the channel . Saying the network was "due for a reckoning," they complained that the lineup of programming was no longer as enjoyable as it used to be.

"Granted, I enjoy some of the competition shows, but it's becoming overwhelming. Add to that they are force-feeding us Guy ad nauseum, and his shows are beginning to lose their gusto," they write, referencing Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host Guy Fieri. "It's like he's done it so many times the authenticity is gone."

Others were quick to jump in and agree with the original poster.

"You aren't wrong. I haven't watched any FN shows in years because it's either all Guy or competition shows that play the most ridiculous games," someone agreed. "FN has turned into a joke that's being led by Guy. I can't stand him."

Why do fans not enjoy the competition shows?

Besides seeing too much of Fieri on their TVs, other viewers chimed in that the reality show element of the channel is what finally drove them away.

"I don’t care who can make the best dessert from dates, peanuts, and a can of tuna fish,” a Redditor said. "I don’t want to see a bunch of idiots that have never been in a kitchen before suddenly try to bake a seven-tier wedding cake with no recipe in 40 minutes or less. I don’t want to watch people fanatically cooking dinner for 12 using six dollars worth of ingredients. The network offers nothing for people who actually like food. It’s all about who can be the most outrageous and ridiculous and nothing about food."

Another user pointed out that the once popular Food Network Star stopped being fun after the show failed to turn the winners into the homegrown talent they promised.

Will Food Network ever go back to what it was?

Many of the users replying to the thread commented on how few educational or instructional shows were left in production. Unfortunately, most agreed that it was unlikely Food Network would ever revive its old take on programming.

"Never going to happen," said one. "They keep making competition shows because that's what gets the views; they wouldn't keep producing them otherwise. Unfortunately, gone are the days of instructional cooking shows on TV."

Others bemoaned the fact that they still held a soft spot for the network that brought chefs like Ina Garten, Emeril Lagasse, Ming Tsai, and Sarah Moulton into the public eye in its early days, followed up by its more contemporary stars like Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis, and Alton Brown.

But a Redditor reiterated that the game shows that now dominate the channel likely bring in more advertising revenue—and the next generation of talent probably realizes they can make more money establishing their own YouTube channel.

"I think we, as food-related content consumers, should be happy that we haven't sunk to the depths of reality-TV programming (think Food Big Brother, Food Love Island, etc.)," they joke. "But maybe that's next?"

There are still some ways you can get your cooking show fix.

Fortunately, all is not lost for people nostalgic for Food Network's glory days.

Users immediately recommended American Test Kitchen as the best channel (and program) for those missing instructional culinary programming, especially its marquee shows like Cook’s Country. "It’s a great channel, instructional and informative," said one Redditor, noting that the PBS program is available for streaming on multiple platforms.

Others pointed out that YouTube provides some of the best cooking content available today, bringing new and classic recipes, techniques, tricks, hacks, and more to the hungry masses.