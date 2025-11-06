6 Best New Holiday Baking Shows Premiering in November

It's the next best thing to actually getting in the kitchen yourself!

Now that Halloween is over, the annual shift towards more festive entertainment is already starting to kick in—including on streaming services. And even though there’s already a whole slew of new shows on Netflix, Hulu, and beyond, it’s also now officially the time of year when holiday-themed baking shows make their triumphant return. Even if you’re already planning on spending plenty of time in the kitchen baking cookies, preparing for gatherings, or whipping up your favorite seasonal treats, there’s something undeniably comforting about cozying up on the couch, hitting play, and getting inspired with a new favorite series. Here are some of the best new holiday baking shows premiering in November 2025 that will help you get into the spirit of the season.

RELATED: 5 New Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiering This Month.

1 | The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Season 8 (Netflix, Nov. 20)

On the heels of yet another endearing season, the baking show to end all baking shows is coming back for yet another installment of its annual holiday series. As always, judge Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will critique returning bakers vying for a second chance at yuletide-tinged glory in the tent.

If I’m being completely honest, I would probably watch this holiday-themed show even if it aired in July. The Great British Baking Show has been must-watch TV in my home for years, and I’m not stopping now!

2 | Holiday Baking Championship, Season 12 (Food Network, Nov. 3)

Just shy of its baker’s dozen season, this perennial festive classic is back with all of the over-the-top sets, unique challenges, and a big $25,000 prize for the winners. However, producers are shaking things up this year by splitting the 12 contestants into “naughty” and “nice” teams that will compete making holiday-themed dishes, whether that’s “Chrismukkah Platters” or “Chill & Frosty.” The best part? You can already start watching since the action kicked off on Nov. 3.

3 | Is It Cake? Holiday, Season 2 (Netflix, Nov. 25)

With the heavy reliance on sweets, candy canes, and other confections, part of the holiday aesthetic is that practically everything looks a little edible. That’s what will make this second edition of what might be the most bizarre game show ever produced so challenging. Admittedly, it can be pretty fun to play along at home while wondering if that wreath could possibly just be a bundt cake with a very convincing meringue topping.

RELATED: 4 New Comedy Shows Streaming Now.

4 | Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network, Nov. 5)

Food Network fans may be fed up with the channel’s shift towards endless amounts of competition shows, but there’s no denying that Tournament of Champions is an entertaining watch. This year, the Guy Fieri-hosted show is launching its first-ever holiday edition in which contestants will have to whip up both sweet and savory festive foods. This one can be particularly fun to watch with family after a big holiday meal—especially if you’ve ever spent time with them crammed into a kitchen with them competing for oven space.

5| Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 4 (Food Network, Nov. 11)

Cooking competition shows are one thing, but it’s another situation entirely when you’re expected to best Bobby Flay. The popular series is reviving its holiday edition with these special episodes, which feature some of Flay’s famous culinary friends tackling Christmas, Hanukkah, and Thanksgiving-appropriate dishes. Is it technically just a baking show? No. But it’s still the kind of quick-on-your-feet culinary inspiration that can come in handy around the holidays.

RELATED: 7 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Experience in Real Life.

6 | Gingerbread Land, Season 1 (Food Network/Magnolia Network, Nov. 17)

In this new show produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, host Oliver Hudson will put contestants to the test with one of the most challenging pieces of edible holiday decor, gingerbread houses. But these aren’t just your simple log cabin with candy canes and peppermints: Expect moving, illuminated, edible pieces that go above and beyond what you’re used to seeing at your office’s annual competition. Who knows? Maybe you’ll finish feeling inspired to build your own!