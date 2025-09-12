15 Coziest Movies to Watch This Fall
Curl up and get comfortable with these autumn-friendly classics.
For many, the first crisp breeze of autumn kicks off a whole laundry list of must-do activities, from apple picking to pumpkin carving. But there’s something about the return of fall that makes the idea of getting comfortable on the couch and watching a movie seem more appealing than any other time of year. And while any comedy or drama might work after a day of raking leaves, you may want to select one of the best fall movies.
The truth is that many of the things that give autumn its charm can also make for great cinema. There are romantic comedies that see two characters slowly falling for each other amidst the colorful changing foliage. There are coming-of-age stories focused on students making the most of their return to school. And of course, there are plenty of subtly spooky films that embody all of the fun of Halloween season without being outright scary.
So, pour yourself a mug of warm cider, grab your softest blanket, and prepare to fully embrace autumn with the help of some classic films. Read on for the coziest movies to watch this fall.
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
There’s not much this 1998 Nora Ephron classic can’t provide to anyone looking for the ultimate comfort movie. Besides recapturing that one-of-a-kind Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan on-screen chemistry in a romantic comedy, having the plot center around a meet-cute on a now-obsolete internet service provides a uniquely nostalgic tone that only appears to be getting better with age.
But the film’s setting in New York—and especially Ryan’s gushing love letter to the city in the opening scenes—makes this movie more fall-friendly than a bouquet of freshly sharpened pencils.
Ghostbusters (1984)
Few movies have made it out of the 1980s with as much lasting cultural relevance as Ghostbusters. But even as the franchise takes on a new life, the film that started it all still stands as a relatively family-friendly movie that is well worth a rewatch, blending lightly spooky elements with the cast’s stellar comedic chops. It’s the perfect film for getting into the Halloween spirit without veering into outright horror.
Rushmore (1998)
As a director who has built his entire career on creating cozy and quirky vibes on film, Wes Anderson is at his most autumnal in Rushmore. Set at an elite private school, the plot pits the endearingly hapless Max Fisher (played by Jason Schwartzman) against an aging, jaded businessman (Bill Murray), who are both vying for the affection of one of the school’s widowed teachers.
Besides the darkly romantic comedy’s setting on a high school campus, Anderson’s trademark aesthetic style also makes this film feel particularly appropriate for fall viewing.
Julie & Julia (2009)
While summer comes with a bounty of fresh produce to work with, there’s something about autumn that beckons us all back to the kitchen. And what better way to inspire your fall menu than by embracing the godmother of American cozy cuisine herself?
Essentially two films sewn together, Julie & Julia follows Julia Child (played by Meryl Streep) as she moves to France in the 1950s with her husband Paul Child (Stanley Tucci), enrolls in culinary school, and lays the groundwork to introduce classic French cuisine to American audiences with her iconic cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Meanwhile, another storyline covers blogger Julie Powell (played by Amy Adams) in the early 2000s as she sets out to cook all 524 recipes outlined in the cookbook while documenting it on her personal blog.
While you could argue that some of the more modern-day storylines might not pack as much of an emotional punch, there’s something special about watching Streep step into the shoes of an American icon (which rightfully earned her an Oscar nod). And if you’ve ever needed a little push to finally attempt that weekend cassoulet or beef bourgignon as the leaves begin to change, this is very likely going to provide it.
Hocus Pocus (1993)
Call it over-the-top millennial nostalgia if you want, but there’s no denying the seasonal importance Hocus Pocus has gained since its release in 1993. The live-action Disney feature has become an annual rewatch for anyone hoping to get in the Halloween spirit.
Besides the New England autumn setting, the campy and comedic performances from Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the villainous Sanderson sisters make it an undeniably fun and comforting fall classic.
Good Will Hunting (1997)
It’s possible for a movie to be emotionally stirring and comforting at the same time. Good Will Hunting manages to achieve both, following the story of the titular Will Hunting (Matt Damon) as a reluctant genius working as a janitor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as he processes past abuses and trauma with a therapist (Robin Williams) while falling in love with a soon-to-be Harvard grad (Minnie Driver).
A collegiate backdrop and a soundtrack featuring plenty of Elliott Smith help provide plenty of fall vibes, but the story’s arc towards progress and renewal makes it an undeniably heartwarming viewing experience.
Amélie (2002)
Feel-good films hit even harder in autumn, and if you’re looking for an international escape, it’s hard to beat this French neo-classic. The story follows young Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou), a young Parisienne who overcomes childhood trauma to see the beauty in the small things throughout her day. Eventually, she takes it upon herself to help the characters in her life settle long-running problems by subtly lending a hand before falling in love herself.
Even in the storied history of French cinema, it’s hard to think of a film in the last few decades that has had as much of a cultural impact as this one. Not only does the vivid cinematography (and not to mention Paris essentially acting as a character itself) starkly stand out, but it’s depressingly rare to see movies with such a positive thread making their way into theaters lately. Grab some madeleines and a comfy blanket and curl up on the couch to watch this as a pick-me-up when you feel the first pangs of fall fatigue starting to set in.
Practical Magic (1998)
How can you really get the most out of a fall in a single movie? By combining otherworldly elements with lighthearted romantic comedy, of course! This 90s classic stars Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as sisters who discover they come from a long lineage of witches—but things get complicated when they realize a family curse dooms any man they fall in love with to death.
Thanks to its mildly spooky premise and autumnal New England filming location, it’s also a quintessential fall film.
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Even as a romantic comedy that helped redefine the genre, When Harry Met Sally isn’t technically a fall film based on its plot. But thanks to the slow course the attraction between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan takes to develop, there are memorable scenes amidst stunning fall foliage that make this movie feel like the perfect couch date selection.
Almost Famous (2000)
Each fall, as kids begin to file back into school, it’s almost impossible to feel that unbridled optimism and potential that comes with youth. In this Cameron Crowe classic set in the 1970s, a teenage aspiring journalist (Patrick Fugit) manages to land an assignment covering a rock band on tour for Rolling Stone. Even though he eventually befriends the group and the peripheral cast of characters that follow them on the road, he eventually becomes deeply entrenched in the band’s underlying drama, putting his potential cover story at risk.
For me, seeing this movie for the first time when I was around the same age as the journalistic protagonist was transformational as a teen who was realizing a desire to become a writer himself. But even if you’ve never dreamt of being embedded with touring rockstars, Crowe’s signature ability to create richly developed characters and connections between them looms larger than ever here, ultimately making it a story about human relationships. Because of this, it’s unintentionally feel-good, which is arguably the best version of that genre.
Election (1999)
Anyone looking for a refreshing take on “back to school” themes needs to look no further than Election. Penned and directed by Alexander Payne, this film follows the ever-ambitious Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) in her quest to become class president while down-on-his-luck history teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) navigates a personal crisis.
Darkly hilarious and superbly acted, this film helps revive some of the grittier elements of high school that often get steamrolled in coming-of-age films.
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
With back-to-school on the brain, why not take the chance to feel that warm, nostalgic glow with a classic teen movie? In this seminal coming-of-age film for elder millennials (adapted from The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare), the popular Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) and her hopeful boyfriend (Joseph Gordon Levitt) must convince recent Australian transfer student Patrick (Heath Ledger) to date Bianca’s angsty older sister, Cat (Julia Stiles).
From the iconic soundtrack to the throwback fashions, this film provides a wildly comforting return to the late 90s with a genuinely hilarious script, not to mention great comedic chops from the film’s up-and-coming (at the time) stars. And if you’ve somehow missed out on seeing this culturally essential film over the past decade and a half, you won’t regret taking the time to hit “play” on a chilly evening in.
Clue (1985)
Is there anything more fitting for fall than a murder mystery? Based on the classic board game, Clue comes to life as a darkly humorous whodunnit in the hands of a stellar ensemble cast that includes Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael McKean. The trio of alternate endings helps bring the audience along for the ride through a spooky mansion.
Moonstruck (1987)
A great romantic comedy has coziness built into every scene, which may be why Moonstruck often gets cited as one of the best movies to ever come out of the genre. In an Oscar-winning role, Cher stars as an Italian-American widow who falls for her new fiancé’s younger brother (Nicholas Cage), setting herself up for familial antics and self-discovery.
And while it might be good for year-round viewing, the setting in the beautiful Brooklyn Heights neighborhood in November makes it a great choice for a fall night.
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Set at an all-boys boarding school in the late 1950s, this classic coming-of-age movie stars Robin Williams as John Keating, a newly hired English teacher who begins to instill non-traditional themes into his curriculum amid the stuffy academic environment. But after his students take a shine to his unorthodox methods and messages, parents and administrators push back. The collegiate, autumnal setting of the movie makes it an aesthetically perfect choice for fall viewing, but Williams’ unforgettable performance makes it a must-see (or rewatch) for anyone looking to feel that unbridled optimism of youth.