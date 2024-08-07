What makes a great romantic comedy? With thousands of movies to choose from, the ones that make the cut are films you can watch again and again, and never get bored of. "Romcoms can provide escapism, but at their heart the glue of the genre is finding connection through love and laughter," Christina Wilkins, lecturer in Film and Creative Writing at the University of Birmingham, says via The Conversation. "Although there may be classics and new challengers emerging for the title of the best, the perfect romcom is one that shows that, despite all the challenges life may throw at us, there is sometimes a happy ending." Here are the 20 best romantic comedies ever—ranked by fans via Rotten Tomatoes, starting with number 20 and ending with number one!

20 To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

Lana Condor, John Corbett, Noah Centineo, and Emilija Baranac make this romantic comedy delightfully warm and watchable. "To All the Boys I've Loved Before plays by the teen rom-com rules, but relatable characters and a thoroughly charming cast more than make up for a lack of surprises," says Rotten Tomatoes.

19 Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Andie MacDowell and Hugh Grant are perfect in this quintessential 90s romantic comedy. One of Richard Curtis' best films to date.

18 The Princess Bride (1987)

Does The Princess Bride even need any introduction? This swashbuckling romance starring Carey Elwes and Robin Wright is fresh, funny, and truly timeless. The witty dialog and intense chemistry between the characters make this movie one-of-a-kind.

17 The Half of It (2020)

Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Enrique Murciano are wonderful in The Half of It. This coming-of-age film is smart and sweet. "Even if its lack of liveliness is an issue, the performances are strong, particularly Leah Lewis as Ellie, with her perennially tousled hair and disaffected stare, and Daniel Diemer as the dopey but loveable Paul," Christina Newland says via Empire.

16 Appropriate Behavior (2014)

Desiree Akhavan, Rebecca Henderson, Scott Adsit, and Halley Feiffer make Appropriate Behavior a different yet compelling film. One of the most warm and thought-provoking romcoms on the list.

15 Sideways (2004)

Starring Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen, and Sandra Oh, Sideways deserves its place on this list. "Sideways stays resolutely life-size. And that, in this age of hype and hyperventilation, may be the most radical thing about it," says David Ansen for Newsweek.

14 Bull Durham (1988)

Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon sizzle in this baseball-themed romantic comedy. Costner is at his most charismatic in this sweet, uplifting movie.

13 Annie Hall (1977)

Cult romantic comedy Annie Hall is a true American classic. Starring Woody Allen and Diane Keaton, the movie is smart, clever, and has enduring appeal for new generations.

12 Bringing Up Baby (1938)

Starring Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, Charlie Ruggles, and May Robson, Bringing Up Baby is another classic screwball romantic comedy. This Howard Hawks feature has timeless appeal.

11 Rye Lane (2023)

Smart and funny, Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson star as two people reeling from bad break ups. The pair help each other get over their exes, and romance ensues.

10 The Big Sick (2017)

Yes, Judd Apatow can make some real tearjerkers, like this one starring Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, and Ray Romano. "Funny, heartfelt, and intelligent, The Big Sick uses its appealing leads and cross-cultural themes to prove the standard romcom formula still has some fresh angles left to explore," says Rotten Tomatoes.

9 Defending Your Life (1991)

Defending Your Life shows Albert Brooks—who stars in the lead role—can make a truly romantic movie. Meryl Streep is typically wonderful in her role as an afterlife love interest.

8 Say Anything… (1989)

John Cusack, Ione Skye, John Mahoney, and Lili Taylor give timeless performances in Say Anything… "One of the definitive Generation X movies, Say Anything… is equally funny and heartfelt — and it established John Cusack as an icon for left-of-center types everywhere," says Rotten Tomatoes.

7 Big (1988)

One of the most beloved cult 80s movies, Big stars Tom Hanks as a 12-year-old boy who finds himself in a 30-year-old's body overnight. The romance between adult Hanks and Elizabeth Perkins is sweet and ultimately heartbreaking.

6 Broadcast News (1987)

William Hurt, Albert Brooks, and Holly Hunter sparkle in this satire. "Broadcast News is no mere gift bag of modern men and women crammed into an out-of-date romantic comedy formula. Brooks has wound a tight tale of '80s relationships, a story which spins and spills with all the chaotic rhythms and cross-currents of modern-day romances," says The Hollywood Reporter.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 It Happened One Night (1934)

Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable light up the screen in classic romantic comedy It Happened One Night. "Capturing its stars and director at their finest, It Happened One Night remains unsurpassed by the countless romantic comedies it has inspired," says Rotten Tomatoes.

4 The Lady Eve (1941)

Barbara Stanwyk and Henry Fonda have sparkling chemistry in The Lady Eve. "A movie like 'The Lady Eve' is so hard to make that you can't make it at all unless you find a way to make it seem effortless," said Roger Ebert. "Preston Sturges does a kind of breathless balancing act here, involving romance, deception and physical comedy."

3 The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart, Frank Morgan and Joseph Schildkraut make The Shop Around the Corner an absolute, timeless delight. "A pretty kettle of bubbling brew it makes under Mr. Lubitsch's deft and tender management and with a genial company to play it gently, well this side of farce and well that side of utter seriousness," Frank S. Nugent wrote for The New York Times.

2 His Girl Friday (1940)

One of the best feel-good screwball comedies, it's no wonder His Girl Friday made the list. "They no longer make the fizzing, dangerous compound that is Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell's chemistry in His Girl Friday," documentary maker and critic Kate Muir tells The Times.

1 The Philadelphia Story (1940)

Sparkling and witty, The Philadelphia Story more than stands the test of time. "For this present, which really comes via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, has just about everything that a blue-chip comedy should have—a witty, romantic script derived by Donald Ogden Stewart out of Philip Barry's successful play; the flavor of high-society elegance, in which the patrons invariably luxuriate, and a splendid cast of performers headed by Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart and Cary Grant," wrote Bosley Crowther for the The New York Times.