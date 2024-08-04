 Skip to content
Entertainment

21 New Movies on Netflix in August 2024

These movies are already causing a stir.

By Ferozan Mast
August 4, 2024
Netflix subscribers are in for a good time this summer with some absolutely fantastic new movies available from the streaming giant. No matter what genre you're in the mood for, from action to comedy to romance to horror, there's something for everyone. And once you get through all the new offerings, there's so much already on the platform to get through. So no excuses for getting bored on movie night. Here are 21 new Netflix movies generating well-deserved buzz right now.

1
Hit Man

Hit Man
Netflix

In the mood for an action comedy? Mild-mannered professor Glen Powell stars as a fake hit man who falls for a potential client. 

2
Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One
Toho

This one is a classic: A former fighter pilot helps fight off a huge nuclear-enhanced monster attacking postwar Japan. You can't go wrong with a Godzilla movie.

3
Tangerine

Magnolia Pictures

Set in Los Angeles, trans sex worker Sin-Dee and her best friend Alexandra get revenge on her boyfriend after being released from jail. Call it a Christmas movie with an edge.

4
Aftersun

After Sun
A24

Coming of age movie told through both real and imagined memories. Join Sophie as she looks back on a father-daughter trip to Turkey from 20 years earlier.

5
The Lego Movie

The Lego Movie
Warner Bros. Pictures

Emmet is mistaken for the Special, Master Builder who can save the world. He gets caught up in an adventure to defeat the evil Lord Business.

6
Dune

Dune
Warner Bros. Pictures

Clocking in at 2 hours and 33 minutes, Dune is an event. "To secure his people's future, a young man travels to a dangerous, resource-rich planet — where malevolent forces push him toward a foreboding destiny," says Netflix.

7
1917

1917
Universal Pictures

1917 is one for the war movie enthusiasts. During World War I, two British soldiers must deliver a message across enemy lines.

8
Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F

Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F
Netflix

He's back! It's been forty years since Axel Foley caused havoc in Beverly Hills. Now he returns to solve crimes and cause further chaos.

9
The Imaginary

The Imaginary
Toho

This sweet Studio Ponoc movie is for kids and adults alike. Join Amanda and her imaginary friend Rudger as they go on adventures and face danger.

10
Life

Life
Sony Pictures Releasing

Who doesn't love a good summer sci-fi? When a single-celled organism is discovered from a sample from Mars, things go awry as the cell shows intelligence.

11
Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief

Going Clear
HBO Documentary Films

Not easy to watch, this documentary about Scientology's alleged abuses is compelling viewing. The documentary features many ex-members detailing their experiences with the organization.

12
Easy A

Easy A
Sony Pictures Releasing

Emma Stone shines in this comedy drama about a girl who decides to embrace a new reputation in high school. She becomes notorious for all the wrong reasons and hijinks ensue.

13
Magic Mike XXL

Warner Bros. Pictures

This one needs no introduction: Taking place three years after the first movie, Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello light up the screen again as our well-meaning entertainers. 

14
American Psycho

American Psycho
Lionsgate Films

What's real and what's just fantasy? A businessman leads a double life as a serial killer. Based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis, 

15
Pan

Pan
Warner Bros. Pictures

Based in the wonderful Peter Pan universe, an orphan falls into adventure when he gets transported to Neverland. What is his destiny? Watch to find out.

16
Jigsaw

Jigsaw
Lionsgate Films

How can a serial killer still cause havoc after death? That's what investigators want to know in this horror movie.

17
Rebel Moon: Director's Cut

Reber Moon
Netflix

Zack Snyder's director's cut of the sci-fi saga is already a huge hit. A young woman must find help to take a stand against an evil force.

18
The Union

The Union
Netflix

A New Jersey construction worker turns spy when an old love comes back into his life. What does she want? To recruit him on an espionage mission, of course.

19
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
Nickelodeon Movies

This one is for kids and adults and any one who loves SpongeBob Squarepants. When Bikini Bottom is taken out of the ocean, who will save the town?.

20
The Deliverance

The Deliverance
Netflix

A spine-tingling chiller about a single mother who moves her family to a new town to start again. Spoiler alert, it doesn't go well.

21
Apollo 13: Survival

Apollo 13: Survival
Insight Film

This cinematic retelling focuses on the terror of Apollo 13, when three astronauts were stranded halfway to the moon just nine months after the moon landings. The movie blends new and archive footage.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
