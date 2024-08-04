21 New Movies on Netflix in August 2024

Netflix subscribers are in for a good time this summer with some absolutely fantastic new movies available from the streaming giant. No matter what genre you're in the mood for, from action to comedy to romance to horror, there's something for everyone. And once you get through all the new offerings, there's so much already on the platform to get through. So no excuses for getting bored on movie night. Here are 21 new Netflix movies generating well-deserved buzz right now.

1 Hit Man

In the mood for an action comedy? Mild-mannered professor Glen Powell stars as a fake hit man who falls for a potential client.

2 Godzilla Minus One

This one is a classic: A former fighter pilot helps fight off a huge nuclear-enhanced monster attacking postwar Japan. You can't go wrong with a Godzilla movie.

3 Tangerine

Set in Los Angeles, trans sex worker Sin-Dee and her best friend Alexandra get revenge on her boyfriend after being released from jail. Call it a Christmas movie with an edge.

4 Aftersun

Coming of age movie told through both real and imagined memories. Join Sophie as she looks back on a father-daughter trip to Turkey from 20 years earlier.

5 The Lego Movie

Emmet is mistaken for the Special, Master Builder who can save the world. He gets caught up in an adventure to defeat the evil Lord Business.

6 Dune

Clocking in at 2 hours and 33 minutes, Dune is an event. "To secure his people's future, a young man travels to a dangerous, resource-rich planet — where malevolent forces push him toward a foreboding destiny," says Netflix.

7 1917

1917 is one for the war movie enthusiasts. During World War I, two British soldiers must deliver a message across enemy lines.

8 Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F

He's back! It's been forty years since Axel Foley caused havoc in Beverly Hills. Now he returns to solve crimes and cause further chaos.

9 The Imaginary

This sweet Studio Ponoc movie is for kids and adults alike. Join Amanda and her imaginary friend Rudger as they go on adventures and face danger.

10 Life

Who doesn't love a good summer sci-fi? When a single-celled organism is discovered from a sample from Mars, things go awry as the cell shows intelligence.

11 Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief

Not easy to watch, this documentary about Scientology's alleged abuses is compelling viewing. The documentary features many ex-members detailing their experiences with the organization.

12 Easy A

Emma Stone shines in this comedy drama about a girl who decides to embrace a new reputation in high school. She becomes notorious for all the wrong reasons and hijinks ensue.

13 Magic Mike XXL

This one needs no introduction: Taking place three years after the first movie, Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello light up the screen again as our well-meaning entertainers.

14 American Psycho

What's real and what's just fantasy? A businessman leads a double life as a serial killer. Based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis,

15 Pan

Based in the wonderful Peter Pan universe, an orphan falls into adventure when he gets transported to Neverland. What is his destiny? Watch to find out.

16 Jigsaw

How can a serial killer still cause havoc after death? That's what investigators want to know in this horror movie.

17 Rebel Moon: Director's Cut

Zack Snyder's director's cut of the sci-fi saga is already a huge hit. A young woman must find help to take a stand against an evil force.

18 The Union

A New Jersey construction worker turns spy when an old love comes back into his life. What does she want? To recruit him on an espionage mission, of course.

19 Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

This one is for kids and adults and any one who loves SpongeBob Squarepants. When Bikini Bottom is taken out of the ocean, who will save the town?.

20 The Deliverance

A spine-tingling chiller about a single mother who moves her family to a new town to start again. Spoiler alert, it doesn't go well.

21 Apollo 13: Survival

This cinematic retelling focuses on the terror of Apollo 13, when three astronauts were stranded halfway to the moon just nine months after the moon landings. The movie blends new and archive footage.