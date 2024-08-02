21 New Netflix Shows Everyone's Talking About This August

Are you in the mood for interesting new shows that are truly binge-worthy to get you through the summer? Netflix has you covered. From wildlife documentaries to old favorites and new viral sensations, there's something for everyone, even the kiddos. Not only are there several new Netflix originals creating a stir, but also classic shows migrating over from network television. Here are 21 new and upcoming Netflix shows creating major buzz right now.

1 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Wednesday star Emma Myers is a tenacious student investigating the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town five years after the event. Watch the show on August 1.

2 Fire Country

New to Netflix, hit CBS drama Fire Country stars Max Thieriot as a convict fighting wildfires in California. Watch it on August 1. The show has two seasons, and recently added True Detective star Leven Rambin to the cast.

3 Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK debuts on Netflix on August 7. Prepare to become addicted to the reality dating show called the "very British version" of the hit speed-dating hit. Fans can expect four new episodes weekly.

4 Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough

Wildlife lovers rejoice—Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough debuts on August 7. This three-part series shows how wild animals use sound in never-before-seen ways, thanks to new technology.

5 The Umbrella Academy

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on August 8. If you can't wait until then, seasons 1-3 are available right now to binge watch to your heart's content.

6 Blue Ribbon Baking Championship

There's always room for a cozy cooking show: The Blue Ribbon Baking Championship pits ribbon-winning bakers from state fairs against each other to win $100,000. The stakes are high!

7 Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3)

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 3) is coming to Netflix on August 9—perfect timing for all the kids bored at home over the summer. Follow along so you can be the cool parent who knows all about Liko, Terapagos, and the Rising Volt Tacklers.

8 Romance in the House

This hit Korean drama about a man who returns after disappearing for 11 years is a great romantic comedy. Starring Ji Jin-hee, Kim Ji-soo, Son Na-eun and Choi Min-ho, this show is full of fun hijinks and perfect light entertainment.

9 Supacell: Season 1

Enjoy this British hit about Londoners who suddenly develop superpowers. The groundbreaking show is written and directed by Rapman and has a fantastic all-Black cast.

10 Emily in Paris

Lily Collins reprises her titular role in Emily in Paris. "Emily's life in Paris may have beaucoup drama, but she's ready to make bold choices to get everything she wants from the city — and man — of her dreams," says Netflix about Season 4.

11 The Venture Bros.

One of Adult Swim's most successful shows is being picked up by Netflix. Classic cartoon The Venture Bros. will land on Netflix on August 16, featuring the voice talents of James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, Michael Sinterniklaas, Doc Hammer, Steven Rattazzi, Chris McCulloch, and Dana Snyder.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

12 Cobra Kai: Season 1

Clearly Cobra Kai fans can't wait for the second part of the final season to debut, so they're going back to the first season to get their karate fix. With six seasons, this show should keep you engaged for quite a while (especially the Karate Kid fans).

13 Homicide: Los Angeles

"Homicide: Los Angeles delves into murders covering a span of four decades," Netflix says. This documentary series is perfect for those who prefer some gritty true crime to relax.

14 UnREAL

UnREAL fans rejoice—this Lifetime show is now on Netflix. This ahead-of-its-time hit show takes place behind the scenes of a dating show.

15 Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3

The third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla is currently streaming on Netflix. "The historical fiction series, which premiered in 2021, follows a new generation of legendary heroes a hundred years after the Vikings of the History Channel," Netflix says.

16 Simone Biles Rising: Season 1

It's not a surprise gold medalist Simone Biles is going viral right now. Watch Simone Biles Rising to see just how Biles got to where she is today. Her story is nothing short of inspiring.

17 Bridgerton: Season 3

Nicola Coughlan is luminous in season 3 of the hit Regency show. "Season 3 of Bridgerton has truly proven to be Diamond of the First Water. It now stands at No. 10 on Netflix's list of all-time most popular English-language TV shows with 91.9 million views between May 16 and June 30 (and more entering the ballroom every day)," according to Netflix.

18 Too Hot to Handle: Season 6

Season 6 of Too Hot to Handle premiered on July 19. The reality dating show is truly addictive, with gorgeous couples competing to win by behaving themselves.

19 Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam is truly compelling viewing about Lou Pearlman, who was behind some of the biggest boy bands in the 90s. Howie Dorough and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys speak about their experiences with the disgraced music mogul.

20 Cobra Kai Season 6

Part 1 of Cobra Kai season 6 is unsurprisingly a smash hit. All the usual suspects are back as they prepare for the Sekai Taikai, with friendships and loyalties tested. Part 2 of season 6 will air on Nov. 28, 2024.

21 The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The entire Fear the Walking Dead collection is coming to Netflix on August 19, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1.