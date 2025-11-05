5 Best New Hulu and Amazon Prime Shows to Watch This November

From a star-studded legal dramedy to a new thriller, there's something for everyone.

With colder weather and shorter days, November is prime time for settling down on the couch and starting a brand new show. But don’t worry if you’ve already watched all the new Netflix shows this month: Other streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video have even content coming your way. From a tense thriller to a star-studded legal dramedy and even the return of a wild reality series, there’s truly something for everyone.

RELATED: 6 Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiering in November.

1. Malice (Prime Video, Nov. 14)

Play

If you’re in the market for a brand new thriller, you’re in luck. In this new Amazon Prime Video series, a wealthy businessman (David Duchovny) is targeted by a vengeful outsider (Jack Whitehall) who manages to work his way into his family’s inner circle while they’re on a vacation in Greece.

By the time they get home to London, they begin to realize the danger they’re in—but it might be too late to do anything about it.

Having seen no promotion or publicity for this show (as is typical for this streaming service), I’m going to give it the benefit of the doubt. For one, Duchovny rarely misses when it comes to picking work. And when the premise overall sounds like a bit of Succession meets The White Lotus, there’s very little chance this won’t be entertaining.

2. All’s Fair (Hulu, Nov. 4)

Play

Of all the shows premiering this month, it’s hard to top the buzz of All’s Fair. As usual, the latest from Ryan Murphy features a star-studded cast that includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, and Teyana Taylor.

The women play attorneys who decide to leave their chauvinistic firms behind to start their own divorce law practice. As you might expect of Murphy, their clients are all very recognizable stars, as well.

Even if the premise of the show wasn’t immediately intriguing, you need to hand it to Murphy, whose programs are still downright entertaining even in their worst iterations. I’m already picturing the number of memes that will pour out of this first season alone.

And if star power isn’t enough to draw you in, you might be one of the few feeling left out of a pop culture moment if you don’t at least tune in for a few episodes.

RELATED: The 25 Best Classic Movies That Every Film Fan Needs to See.

3. Bat-Fam (Prime Video, Nov. 10)

Play

You don’t have to be a comic book fan to know that Batman is one of the darker, more brooding franchises out there. But in this new animated program, Batman and Alfred are joined by his son, Damian Wayne (who was crowned Little Batman in a previous show), as well as a group of friends, who descend upon Wayne Manor.

Unlike the scowly, growly-voiced Caped Crusader material of the past, this funny and upbeat cartoon is not your typical Gotham chronicles in the best ways.

As I’m making Thanksgiving plans, I’m already looking for shows I can watch with my younger siblings and cousins, and Bat-Fam seems to nail it perfectly. This will be an easy watch with young ones or anybody who appreciates a little lighthearted take on their favorite comic hero.

4. June Farms (Prime Video, Nov. 17)

Play

If you’ve ever dreamt of quitting your day job and hightailing it to the Hudson Valley for a quieter life as a restaurant and event space manager, this show might make you think twice.

The unscripted series follows Matt Baumgartner as he operates a successful business but runs into problems when his unseasoned Gen Z employees create issues for him during his busiest time of year.

From what I can tell, this is a little bit of a “Vanderpump Rules, but make it country instead of West Hollywood” situation. While that might sound like a dig, I promise it’s not! This looks to be the kind of low-lift watch that can come in handy when you just need to distract your brain for a bit.

RELATED: 7 Best Documentaries Streaming Now.

5. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Season 3 (Hulu, Nov. 13)

Play

It turns out The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aren’t the only Utah-based reality stars who’ve gained a massive following. In the latest season of this unexpected hit show, cameras follow a group of young women (I just had to delete and replace the word “friend group” there) dealing with personal crises, infighting, and the trials and tribulations of their shared viral social media stardom.

Here’s the thing about this show: It is 100 percent off-the-wall, unadulterated reality lunacy. But if you’re the type who can’t help but tune in for fights, meltdowns, breakups, hookups, and “wow, that’s definitely unscripted and certainly not the hand of a producer” type reality drama, this is must-see-TV for you. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you if you end up cringe-watching the entire series!