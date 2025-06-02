5 Major Netflix Changes Coming Soon—And How They'll Affect Your TV Viewing

As the pioneer of the streaming era, Netflix has earned its place as a constant guest in our homes for over a decade. These days, its constantly updating supply of must-see TV series and original movies has helped it maintain its status as a "core" subscription. But even as the content we watch continues to evolve, the trailblazing service itself doesn’t look or feel very different from what it was years ago—at least for the moment. But now, Netflix has announced a series of major changes that are coming soon. Here’s how they could end up affecting the way you watch TV.

RELATED: 5 New Netflix Shows Everyone Will Be Watching This June.

1 | Netflix will start airing a new type of ad. If You Get This Message From Netflix, Delete It Immediately, FBI Warns Shutterstock For those who’ve cut the cord and ditched traditional cable, one of the biggest perks has been finally saying goodbye to commercials. However, depending on which Netflix subscription tier you have, you might still see ads pop up at regular intervals during your bingeing sessions. And while the formula for most commercials remains the same, you might notice something entirely new popping up between scenes of your favorite new show. Starting next year, customers who are subscribed to Netflix’s ad-supported tier will begin to see AI-generated ads as part of their commercial lineups, Media Play News reports. The spots will also be interactive. And it’s not just the type of ads that will change: At the same time, the 94 million subscribers who pay $8 per month for the affordable base tier will also see ads when they pause their viewing . The company says it first started experimenting with this format last summer. "When you compare us to our competitors, attention starts higher and ends much higher," Amy Reinhard, president of advertising at Netflix, said in a statement. "Even more impressive, members pay as much attention to mid-roll ads as they do to the shows and movies themselves."

2 | Netflix is updating its user interface. Shutterstock For the first time in more than a decade, Netflix is retooling its interface and shaking up the way things look. Most notably, the company will move its search bar from the left side of your screen to the top, making it easier to jump right into looking for what you want, CNN reports. The change—which will mirror the appearance of competitor Apple TV—will also streamline the look by shrinking down the size of descriptions on the screen. You can expect the new look to debut in the coming weeks, according to an announcement by Netflix executives on May 21.

3 | Netflix is changing the way you find your next watch. Shutterstock Netflix announced that it will incorporate AI to help generate "what to watch next" suggestions for subscribers. Not only will the new shows be based on past viewing history, but they will also incorporate different searches the account has made, as well as the time of day, CNN reports. The AI addition might also help save you the embarrassment of clumsy remote control typos. As part of the new tech rollout, Netflix also announced last week that subscribers can use "natural conversational phrases like 'I want something funny and upbeat'" when searching. The company will beta test this new feature with an opt-in for some mobile users in the coming weeks. RELATED: 6 Classic Sitcom Episodes That Are Wildly Offensive by Today's Standards .

4 | Netflix will feed shorter videos. Shutterstock Quibi might not have lasted very long, but that doesn’t mean bite-sized content has gone away entirely. Netflix also announced that it's adding shorter "vertical videos" (or ones that are displayed in a taller format similar to TikTok clips) to the home page for mobile users, CNN reports. The new clip format will be used to promote new Netflix series and movies, featuring scenes from the latest releases. Users will be able to jump right into watching whatever catches their eye with a few quick taps. The company says you can expect to see them popping up on your phone in the coming weeks.