5 New Netflix Shows Everyone Will Be Watching This June

Even with all the added outdoor activities that dominate our schedules, summer is still a great time to get comfortable on the couch and catch up on some great TV. And this month, Netflix subscribers will have plenty of options when they pick up their remote. Besides the premiere of a family crime drama, there are returning favorites hitting the service in the coming weeks—including the last few episodes of a major fan favorite. If you’re ready to get in some quality binge-watching, here are the new Netflix shows everyone will be watching this June.

1 | The Waterfront (June 19) Netflix The intrigue that accompanies powerful families tends to intensify when that influence begins to wane. In this new series from Dawson’s Creek and Scream creator Kevin Williamson, a prominent North Carolina family is forced to come to terms with the fact that their once-dominant fishing business has hit the skids. In an effort to stay afloat, some in the family turn to crime—but things get even more complicated when they run afoul of a powerful local drug kingpin (played by Topher Grace) and attract the suspicion of federal law enforcement. Even though The Waterfront is fully scripted, at least part of it is based on fact. Williamson says his own experiences are what inspired the base of the story. "I come from a long line of fishermen," he told the Netflix blog Tudum. "The fishing industry sort of upturned in the 80s—it all started to go away, and my dad couldn’t feed his family. So someone came along and said, 'Hey, if you do this one thing, you can make all this money.' And it was hard to say no to." Williamson explains that his father ultimately decided to become a drug runner to make ends meet. "My dad—a very, very good man—got tempted to do some things that weren’t so legal and got in some trouble. [But] it put food on the table, helped me go to college." Williamson explains that his father ultimately decided to become a drug runner to make ends meet. "My dad—a very, very good man—got tempted to do some things that weren’t so legal and got in some trouble. [But] it put food on the table, helped me go to college."

He added that the exact fact-based storyline was also used for the father of Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) on Dawson’s Creek, who was imprisoned on the show for conspiracy to transport drugs.

2 | Ginny & Georgia: Season three (June 5) Netflix If you've ever imagined what Gilmore Girls would look like if Lorelai and Rory had been on the lam, you might want to get caught up on this comedy-drama series before its latest season hits Netflix this June. Ginny & Georgia carries on the story of Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and their family as they establish themselves in a new community while trying to escape their matriarch's criminal past. Everything picks back up in the aftermath of Georgia getting arrested for murder at her own wedding—and covers what she's willing to do to protect herself and her family. "This season, we blew up our world. That's the best way to describe it," Sarah Lampert, creator and executive producer for the series, told Tudum. "The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core. The fans have been so patient, I cannot wait for them to see Season 3."

3 | Tires: Season two (June 5) Netflix Need a new summer comedy? In the second season of this sleeper hit series, well-intentioned but unprepared Will (Steve Gerben) continues to stumble through operating his recently inherited auto body shop. Now, following the unexpected success of a zany marketing ploy, he’ll still have to contend with the antics of his cousin (co-executive producer Shane Gillis) and top employee to keep things running smoothly. This season, fans can expect even more familiar faces to enter the mix, with guest star appearances from Vince Vaughn, Thomas Haden Church, and Jon Lovitz. You can catch up on the first season of Tires before the next batch of episodes goes live on June 5.

4 | Squid Game: Season three (June 27) Netflix Few shows have reached the international levels of success thatSquid Game has achieved since its premiere years ago. When we last left off, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) threw himself back into the deadly shadowy competition and managed to amass a major uprising against the game's organizers—only to watch it all get upended by a traitor in their midst. After a cliffhanger season two finale, the show will drop its final episodes just in time for an early summer binge session. You can find out how it all ends starting on June 27.