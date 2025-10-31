6 Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiering in November

Travel to a cat cafe, the Buffalo Bills stadium, or a European river cruise.

Halloween is done and dusted, and you know what that means: It’s completely acceptable to start getting in the Christmas spirit. So, grab your mug of hot chocolate (we’re not judging if there’s a little Kahlua in there), put on your coziest flannel PJ’s, and fire up the Hallmark Channel app on your TV, because there’s a slew of new Christmas movies premiering this month that you’re not going to want to miss.

RELATED: 5 New Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiering in October.

Hallmark actually kicked off its annual Countdown to Christmas in October with a full lineup of brand-new movies that’ll premiere every weekend until Dec. 25. Here are the six holiday flicks we are most looking forward to this month.

1. A Newport Christmas: Sunday, Nov. 2

Play

Before I became an editor, I worked as a historic preservationist, and my love of old buildings is still strong. Therefore, one of my favorite cities to visit is Newport, Rhode Island, where you can tour the grand, Gilded Age mansions that were once home to the Vanderbilts and Astors. These opulent homes are especially magnificent when they’re decked out for the holidays.

This year, you can experience that historic charm right from the comfort of your couch when A Newport Christmas premieres on the Hallmark Channel.

The movie follows a Newport socialist as she magically transports from 1905 to 2025. Of course, there’s a love interest in her future, and, naturally, some life lessons, too.

2. A Keller Christmas Vacation: Sunday, Nov. 9

A Keller Christmas Vacation stars, arguably, the Hallmark Channel’s most popular star, Jonathan Bennett. In this movie, he plays one of the Keller family’s three grown children, all of whom have lost touch with each other and are dealing with their own personal crisis.

But when they join their parents on a Danube River cruise “from Germany, through Salzburg, to Vienna touring beautiful European Christmas markets along the way,” they realize the true meaning of family. If nothing else, this movie is on my list for the stunning settings.

3. Three Wisest Men: Saturday, Nov. 15

Play

The Hallmark Channel is giving the people what they want with a new movie about the beloved Brenner brothers. The first two films in the series, Three Wise Men and a Baby and Three Wiser Men and a Boy, centered on familial affairs, sibling bonds, and lighthearted comedy, themes that are also explored in the newest installment, Three Wisest Men.

This time around, Luke is expecting twins, Taylor is debating moving out of state for a new job, and Stephan is planning his wedding. However, when they learn their mother has put their childhood home up for sale, chaos ensues.

4. Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story: Saturday, Nov. 22

Play

Last year, Hallmark brought us Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, complete with cameos from Donna Kelce and five NFL players.

This year, it’s a similar setup: Next-door neighbors, the Quinns and DeLucas, have long rooted their friendship in their shared membership to Bills Mafia. The story centers on a budding romance between a Quinn and a DeLuca, as well as a long-standing family secret.

You’ll be treated to even more cameos in A Bills Love Story, including those from Damar Hamlin, Coach Sean McDermott, Dion Dawkins, and Dawson Knox. Plus, in supporting roles are Tracy Pollan and Steve Schirripa.

5. The More the Merrier: Friday, Nov. 28

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy and The Pitt can get a reprieve from gory operating scenes and sad storylines with this emergency room Christmas movie.

The More the Merrier isn’t exactly a new idea: an ER doctor (Alice) volunteers to work the overnight Christmas Eve shift, but when the hospital gets snowed in, she has a lot of time to spend with the handsome new cardiologist (Brian). Plot twist: Three separate women go into labor on their watch!

6. Christmas at the Catnip Cafe: Sunday, Nov. 30

I have two orange cats that I’m completely obsessed with, so is this pick a bit biased? Yes. But, even if you’re more of a dog person, you can admit that a Christmas movie taking place at an adorable cat cafe is feel-good TV at its finest. Plus, long-time Hallmark fans will wax nostalgic over the classic storyline of big-city girl meets small-town guy (you know the rest).