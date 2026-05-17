11 Best Harbor Freight Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

The tool retailer is a surprisingly good resource for camping gear, shade solutions, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We typically head to Harbor Freight when we want to find great deals on tools and hardware. But as the weather warms up, we’ve realized the retailer is also a solid resource for all kinds of products we’ll likely need in the coming months. So, what are they stocking? Think camping furniture, shade solutions, garden supplies, and so much more. Here are the best Harbor Freight summer finds flying off shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

1 Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair

If it’s summer, you know you’re going to be spending plenty of time outdoors, whether it’s on the beach, at the campsite, or even cheering on your little ones at their games. This Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair ($32.99) is easily one of the best bring-along items you can buy, not only providing a comfortable place to sit but also convenient places to stash your phone, beverage, and other items.

Clearly, Harbor Freight shoppers agree, with the item earning a 4.8-star rating average with nearly 11,000 reviews.

“I have to say these chairs are so comfortable,” writes one. “We were delighted to find them so light to carry and so easy to set up! The fold-up table was the game-changer. Everything you need is right at easy reach!”

2 Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern

Heading into the great outdoors? Don’t rely on your phone flashlight to get set up! Instead, illuminate the campsite with this Luminar Outdoor Compact Pop-Up Lantern ($4.99) as a budget-friendly way to brighten everything up.

“This is such a perfect, easy little lantern that makes boodles of light,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “[It] weighs next to nothing, easy on/off, and has a carry handle for convenience, so I bought 5 for myself and a few as gifts for friends.”

3 Bauer Cordless Inflator/Deflator

Summer is the season of pool floats, bouncy houses, beach balls, and everything else inflatable. But instead of pushing your lung capacity to the limit, we suggest getting this Bauer Cordless Inflator/Deflator ($49.99) to do all that huffing and puffing for you. And of course, it’s also good for helping fix a flat tire in a pinch!

4 Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy

Sometimes, it’s only appropriate to throw a little shade—so long as it’s literal sun coverage we’re talking about. And if you’re looking for a mobile solution, you really can’t go wrong with this Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy ($99.99). With easy setup and take down, it’s perfect for a day at the beach, a backyard event, and more. And of course, the fact that it’s $40 off for Inside Track Club members doesn’t hurt, either!

“This is the best pop-up canopy I’ve ever had,” writes one happy customer. “Very heavy-duty and durable.”

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

5 Foldable Camping Table

Want a little extra surface area to match your comfy new camping chair? This Foldable Camping Table ($24.99) is the ultimate accessory for it, complete with four drink holders and plenty of space to stash your items.

Customers in the review section say this is ideal for the beach, camping, tailgating, and more. “It’s much sturdier than expected, sits flat, and folds up easily for storage,” writes one. “We used to rely on a small folding table, but this one offers a lot more space and feels far more stable, no worries about accidentally knocking it over. On our last camping trip, we had some pretty strong winds, and this table didn’t budge or tip at all. Definitely recommend it if you’re looking for something reliable and well-built.”

6 Haul-Master 2-Bike Hitch-Mount Bike Rack

Summer is the season for hitting the trails. If you’re porting around your rides, you’re going to need this Haul-Master 2-Bike Hitch-Mount Bike Rack ($39.99) to make your way to your favorite riding areas.

Besides being reliable, customers also gush about the astonishingly low price. “After pricing other racks at $500-$600+, I never expected it to be so sturdy. I was wrong! What a great product for the price!” writes one 5-star reviewer.

7 9-Function Metal Detector

Any true treasure hunter is going to need a little technical assistance, and this 9-Function Metal Detector ($59.99) is the well-priced solution you’re looking for.

“This metal detector did not disappoint,” writes one happy customer. “We found all sorts of artifacts from decades or centuries past. I enjoyed this more than I believed I would. Lightweight and easy to use.”

8 Luminar Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights, 3-Pack

Want to give your garden a literal glow-up? It’s easy with these Luminar Solar LED Garden Decorative Lights ($8.99): Just stake them in your flower beds or lawn and watch them rotate through six different colors all night long.

“I have been purchasing these solar lights for years. The quality is second to none,” gushes one happy customer. “I leave mine out year-round, and the lights last longer than any others that I’ve bought. The excellent price point makes it simple to light the outside of your home in an assortment of changing colors. (Therapeutic after a long day, too!)”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting in May.

9 LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank

When you’re on the go, items that have multiple uses can really pay dividends, especially when you’re camping. This LED Rechargeable 3-in-1 Lantern, Fan, and Power Bank ($17.99) ticks multiple (and very important) boxes with its ability to charge, cool, and light your entire excursion.

10 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

If you’re planning on hitting the trail or spending time in nature this summer, you’re also going to need a way to relax. That’s why it’s good to bring along a Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps ($19.99), which packs down to a pouch that’s half the size of a football but can still support up to 500 pounds when hung up. Shoppers also say it’s “every bit as good as the expensive ones” in comparison.

11 Outdoor Bug Zapper

While we all love spending time outdoors during the warmer months, there’s nothing worse than having your party crashed by a bunch of bugs. You can take care of those pesky flying and biting insects with this Outdoor Bug Zapper ($34.99), which provides coverage for a full half-acre of space from mosquitoes, flies, yellow jackets, wasps, moths, and more.

Reviews for the product praise it for being “fast and effective” at reclaiming those precious outdoor spaces from the swarms. “It worked so fast upon plugging in, I initially thought it was shorting out,” writes one customer. “Instead, it did the job so fast and effectively that I could work in my shop for hours whenever it was on, regardless of the bug season.”